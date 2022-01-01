Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kristof's Kafe 8912 W State Rd 84

8912 W State Rd 84

Davie, FL 33324

Popular Items

2-2-2-2 3PO
Kristof's Kroissant 3PO
Strawberry French Toast 3PO

Beverages-3PO

Coffee

$3.89
Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$5.19

Hot Tea

$3.89

Iced Tea

$3.89

Sweet Tea

$3.89
Soda

Soda

$3.89

Hot Chocolate

$5.19

Milk

$3.89

Chocolate Milk

$4.54

Almond Milk

$4.54

Bottled Water

$1.29
Fruit Juice 3PO

Fruit Juice 3PO

$2.99+

Kafe Specialties 3PO

Brisket Benedict 3PO

Brisket Benedict 3PO

$22.50

Pit smoked brisket served on grilled biscuits and topped with 2 eggs cooked the way you like, hollandaise sauce, and fried onions. Served with choice of breakfast side.

Steak & Eggs 3PO

Steak & Eggs 3PO

$22.50

An 8 oz. New York Strip steak seasoned and grilled to your liking. Served with two eggs, breakfast side, and a slice of toast.

Homemade Corned Beef Hash 3PO

Homemade Corned Beef Hash 3PO

$19.99

Our home made corned beef mixed with breakfast potatoes and seared. Served with two eggs and a slice of toast.

Not So Benedict 3PO

Not So Benedict 3PO

$18.50

A LEGEND !!!! Fresh homemade biscuits topped with fresh hash browns, bacon, eggs, and our signature sausage gravy.

Meatlovers Biscuit & Gravy 3PO

Meatlovers Biscuit & Gravy 3PO

$18.50

Fresh biscuit with scrambled eggs, bacon, ham, sausage, and cheddar cheese topped with sausage gravy. Served with your choice of breakfast side.

2-2-2-2 3PO

2-2-2-2 3PO

$17.99

2 eggs any style, 2 bacon slices, 2 sausage links, 2 small pancakes, and choice of breakfast side. Sub French toast $1.00

Country Fried Steak 3PO

Country Fried Steak 3PO

$18.99

Country fried steak served with homemade biscuit, sausage gravy, and two eggs.

Brisket & Bacon Jam Melt 3PO

Brisket & Bacon Jam Melt 3PO

$18.99

Pit smoked brisket. bacon jam, bacon, 2 fried eggs, and cheddar cheese on grilled challah bread. Served with choice of breakfast side.

Avocado Toast 3PO

Avocado Toast 3PO

$16.99

Fresh baked multigrain toast topped with mashed avocados, mixed greens, and pico de gallo. Served with 2 eggs and fruit cup.

1-1-1-1 3PO

1-1-1-1 3PO

$12.99

1 egg any style, 1 slice of bacon, 1 sausage link, 1 small pancake, and choice of breakfast side. Sub French toast $1.00

Kristof's Kroissant 3PO

Kristof's Kroissant 3PO

$14.99

Fresh & flaky kroissant stuffed with 2 eggs omelette style with your choice of 3 omelette fillings. Served with your choice of breakfast side.

Biscuits & Gravy 3PO

Biscuits & Gravy 3PO

$11.99

Our homemade biscuits topped with fresh sausage gravy. Served with two eggs.

Broken Yolk 3PO

Broken Yolk 3PO

$11.99

A breakfast grilled cheese. Two fried eggs, bacon, american cheese & cheddar cheese served on grilled rye. Served with your choice of breakfast side.

2 Egg 3PO

2 Egg 3PO

$9.99

2 eggs any style served with your choice of breakfast side and a slice of toast.

Omelette Station 3PO

Steak Omelette 3PO

Steak Omelette 3PO

$17.99

New york strip steak, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, peppers, and cheddar cheese. Served with fresh pico de gallo.

Shrimp & Bacon Scramble 3PO

Shrimp & Bacon Scramble 3PO

$17.99

Fresh shrimp sautéed with bacon, scallions, three eggs and topped with cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of breakfast side and slice of toast.

Cowboy Scramble 3PO

Cowboy Scramble 3PO

$16.99

Bacon, ham, sausage, onions, and jalapeno's sautéed and scrambled with eggs and topped with pepperjack cheese. Served with your choice of breakfast side and a slice of toast.

Bacon Avocado Cheddar 3PO

Bacon Avocado Cheddar 3PO

$16.99

Bacon, red onions, fresh avocado, & cheddar cheese. Served with fresh pico de gallo.

Meatlovers Omelette 3PO

Meatlovers Omelette 3PO

$16.99

Bacon, sausage, ham, & cheddar cheese.

Egg White Omelette Supreme 3PO

Egg White Omelette Supreme 3PO

$15.99

Fresh egg whites with spinach, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, & mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Florentine Omelette 3PO

Chicken Florentine Omelette 3PO

$16.99

Grilled chicken breast, grilled onions, mushrooms, spinach and provolone cheese.

Western Omelette 3PO

Western Omelette 3PO

$12.99

Onions, peppers, ham, & cheddar cheese.

Spinach Feta Omelette 3PO

Spinach Feta Omelette 3PO

$15.99

Spinach, feta cheese, onions, tomatoes, & cheddar cheese.

BYO Omelette 3PO

BYO Omelette 3PO

$12.99

Three eggs with your choice of three omelette fillings: bacon, ham, sausage, onions, peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, or cheese. (max 6 items)

Waffle Station 3PO

Chicken & Waffle 3PO

Chicken & Waffle 3PO

$19.99

A bacon and pecan waffle topped with fried chicken and served with hot sauce syrup and pecan butter. Truly amazing!!!

Cookies & Cream Waffle 3PO

Cookies & Cream Waffle 3PO

$15.99

Our signature waffle batter loaded with cookies and cream pieces inside and out. Served with pecan butter. Topped with chocolate sauce, whipped cream, and powdered sugar.

Strawberries & Cream Waffle 3PO

Strawberries & Cream Waffle 3PO

$15.99

Our original topped with fresh strawberries & whipped cream. Served with sweetened cream cheese.

Mixed Berry Waffle 3PO

Mixed Berry Waffle 3PO

$16.99

Our blueberry waffle topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, raspberry sauce, & whipped cream.

Banana Pecan Waffle 3PO

Banana Pecan Waffle 3PO

$15.99
Chocolate Chip Waffle 3PO

Chocolate Chip Waffle 3PO

$14.99
Blueberry Waffle 3PO

Blueberry Waffle 3PO

$14.99
Original Waffle 3PO

Original Waffle 3PO

$12.99

Griddle 3PO

Strawberry French Toast 3PO

Strawberry French Toast 3PO

$15.99

Our challah bread dipped in our signature french toast batter and krunchies. Stuffed with fresh strawberries and sweetened cream cheese. Try it with a side of Nutella for $2.00

Banana Caramel French Toast 3PO

Banana Caramel French Toast 3PO

$15.99

Our challah bread dipped in our signature french toast batter and topped with caramelized bananas & pecans.

Cinnamon French Toast 3PO

Cinnamon French Toast 3PO

$11.99

Fresh Challah bread dipped in our signature french toast batter.

Deep Fried French Toast 3PO

Deep Fried French Toast 3PO

$11.99

Our challah bread dipped in our french toast batter and fried.

Pancakes 3PO

Pancakes 3PO

$11.99
Multigrain Pancakes 3PO

Multigrain Pancakes 3PO

$12.99
Blueberry Pancakes 3PO

Blueberry Pancakes 3PO

$12.99
Chocolate Chip Pancakes 3PO

Chocolate Chip Pancakes 3PO

$12.99

Breakfast Add-Ons 3PO

Grits 3PO

$2.99+

Oatmeal 3PO

$2.99+

Hash Browns 3PO

$3.99

Breakfast Potatoes 3PO

$3.99

Fruit Cup 3PO

$5.19

Side Bacon 3PO

$6.49

Side Sausage Links 3PO

$6.49

Side Turkey Sausage 3PO

$6.49

Side Turkey Bacon 3PO

$6.49

Grilled Ham 3PO

$5.19

Lg Sausage Gravy 3PO

$5.19

Side Sliced Tomatoes 3PO

$3.89
Side Sausage Gravy & Biscuit 3PO

Side Sausage Gravy & Biscuit 3PO

$7.79

Side Corned Beef Hash 3PO

$10.39

Side Pancake-1 3PO

$6.49

Side Pancake-2 3PO

$9.09

Side Eggs-2 3PO

$5.19

Side Egg-1 3PO

$3.89

Side Avocado 3PO

$3.89

Pecan Butter 3PO

$3.89

Pure Maple Syrup 3PO

$2.59
Banana Bread 3PO

Banana Bread 3PO

$5.19

Baked Bread 3PO

$3.24

Pico De Gallo

$1.99

Soups & Starters 3PO

Mozzarella Sticks 3PO

Mozzarella Sticks 3PO

$10.39
Sweet Potato Fries 3PO

Sweet Potato Fries 3PO

$10.39
Buffalo Cauliflower 3PO

Buffalo Cauliflower 3PO

$10.39
Chicken Noodle Soup 3PO

Chicken Noodle Soup 3PO

$3.99+
Potato Soup 3PO

Potato Soup 3PO

$3.99+
Soup Of the Day 3PO

Soup Of the Day 3PO

$3.99+
Basket Of Fries 3PO

Basket Of Fries 3PO

$6.49

Salads 3PO

Kristof Salad 3PO

Kristof Salad 3PO

$14.29

Romaine lettuce topped with dried cranberries, garbanzo beans, feta cheese, grape tomatoes, & homemade croutons.

Crispy Chicken Salad 3PO

Crispy Chicken Salad 3PO

$15.59

Romaine lettuce topped with crispy chicken, tomatoes, bacon, cheddar cheese, red onions, egg, & croutons.

Cobb Salad 3PO

Cobb Salad 3PO

$16.89

Romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, cheddar cheese, egg, bacon, chicken, scallions, avocado, blue cheese, & mango.

The Wifey Salad 3PO

The Wifey Salad 3PO

$15.59

Fresh avocado, grape tomatoes, red onion, feta cheese, garbanzo beans, & pepperoncini. Served over mixed greens and topped with roasted pumpkin seeds.

Grilled Steak & Blue Cheese 3PO

Grilled Steak & Blue Cheese 3PO

$18.19

Romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, blue cheese crumbles, red onions, croutons, & steak.

Buffalo Chicken Salad 3PO

Buffalo Chicken Salad 3PO

$15.59

Romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, cheddar cheese, scallions, blue cheese, buffalo chicken & croutons. Try it with Buffalo Cauliflower for a healthier option.

Apple Pecan Salad 3PO

Apple Pecan Salad 3PO

$15.59

Sliced apples, pecans, feta cheese, dried cranberries, & red onion served on mixed greens with poppyseed dressing.

Caesar Salad 3PO

Caesar Salad 3PO

$12.99

Romaine lettuce tossed with asiago cheese, croutons, & Caesar dressing. Add grilled or blackened chicken, mahi, steak, or salmon for an additional price.

Greek Salad 3PO

Greek Salad 3PO

$15.59

Romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese, red onion, & cucumbers.

The Hubby Salad 3PO

The Hubby Salad 3PO

$15.59

Fresh romaine lettuce topped with red onion, pepperoncini, garbanzo beans, hard boiled egg, celery, grape tomato, dried cranberries, diced chicken, and croutons.

Small Kristof Salad 3PO

Small Kristof Salad 3PO

$9.09
Small Side Salad 3PO

Small Side Salad 3PO

$7.79

Quesadillas 3PO

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla 3PO

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla 3PO

$14.29

Crispy chicken tossed with hot sauce served on flour tortilla with blue cheese, cheddar and monterey jack cheeses.

Chicken Quesadilla 3PO

Chicken Quesadilla 3PO

$11.69

A flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, cheddar & monterey jack cheeses.

Blackened Chicken Quesadilla 3PO

Blackened Chicken Quesadilla 3PO

$14.29

Blackened chicken, bacon, and avocado served on flour tortilla with cheddar & monterey jack cheeses.

Chicken Fajita Quesadilla 3PO

Chicken Fajita Quesadilla 3PO

$12.99

Grilled chicken tossed with fajita spice, grilled onions & peppers, and stuffed into a flour tortilla with cheddar & monterey jack cheeses.

Buffalo Cauliflower Quesadilla 3PO

Buffalo Cauliflower Quesadilla 3PO

$14.29

Crispy cauliflower tossed with hot sauce, scallions, and avocado in a flour tortilla with cheddar and monterey jack cheeses.

Black Bean & Avocado Quesadilla 3PO

Black Bean & Avocado Quesadilla 3PO

$14.29

Our black bean burger, cheddar cheese, & smashed avocado spread out on a spinach tortilla. Served with pico de gallo & sour cream.

Burgers 3PO

Cheeseburger 3PO

Cheeseburger 3PO

$14.29

An 8 oz. hand pressed ground chuck patty topped with your choice of cheese.

Bacon Cheddar Burger 3PO

Bacon Cheddar Burger 3PO

$15.59

An 8 oz. hand pressed ground chuck patty seared and topped with cheddar cheese and bacon.

Bistro Burger 3PO

Bistro Burger 3PO

$15.59

An 8 oz. hand pressed ground chuck patty topped with bacon, grilled mushrooms, blue cheese crumbles, fried onions, lettuce, & tomatoes.

Bacon, Egg, & Chz Burger 3PO

Bacon, Egg, & Chz Burger 3PO

$16.89

Our signature patty cooked to perfection and topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, and a fried egg.

Patty Melt 3PO

Patty Melt 3PO

$15.59

An 8 oz. hand pressed ground chuck patty seared with grilled onions and served on grilled rye with swiss cheese.

Turkey Burger 3PO

Turkey Burger 3PO

$14.29

All white meat turkey burger served on multigrain bun.

Ultimate Turkey Burger 3PO

Ultimate Turkey Burger 3PO

$15.59

White meat turkey patty topped with bacon, mushrooms, and swiss cheese. Served on a multigrain bun.

Black Bean Burger 3PO

Black Bean Burger 3PO

$14.29

Served with pico de gallo on a multigrain bun.

Sandwiches 3PO

Blackened Salmon & Avocado Sandwich 3PO

Blackened Salmon & Avocado Sandwich 3PO

$19.49

Blackened salmon served on multigrain bun with smashed avocado, lettuce, tomato, & red onion.

Chicken Sandwich Deluxe 3PO

Chicken Sandwich Deluxe 3PO

$15.59

Chicken breast topped with bacon, avocado, cheddar cheese lettuce, tomato, & red onion.

BLT 3PO

BLT 3PO

$12.99
Chicken Salad Croissant 3PO

Chicken Salad Croissant 3PO

$14.29
Philly Cheese Steak 3PO

Philly Cheese Steak 3PO

$15.59

Served with grilled onions, mushrooms, & white american cheese.

Chicken Philly 3PO

Chicken Philly 3PO

$15.59

Served with grilled onions, mushrooms, & white american cheese.

Klub Sandwich 3PO

Klub Sandwich 3PO

$15.59

A real monster!!! Smoked turkey, ham, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, & mayo stacked in your choice of bread.

Steak Sandwich 3PO

Steak Sandwich 3PO

$18.19

Sliced new york strip steak served with horseradish cream sauce, blue cheese crumbles, & fried onions.

Mahi Sandwich 3PO

Mahi Sandwich 3PO

$19.49
Tuna Melt 3PO

Tuna Melt 3PO

$15.59
Pulled Pork & Slaw Sandwich 3PO

Pulled Pork & Slaw Sandwich 3PO

$12.99

Home made pork cooked low & slow. Tossed in BBQ and served on a grilled brioche bun. Topped with homemade cole slaw and served with choice of side.

Reuben Sandwich 3PO

Reuben Sandwich 3PO

$18.19

Our home made corned beef served with sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing, & swiss cheese. Served on grilled rye.

BBQ Brisket & Bacon Jam Melt 3PO

BBQ Brisket & Bacon Jam Melt 3PO

$19.49

Pit smoked beef brisket, grilled onions, bacon jam, BBQ sauce, and cheddar cheese served on grilled sourdough bread.

Chicken Caesar Wrap 3PO

Chicken Caesar Wrap 3PO

$12.99
Cuban Sandwich 3PO

Cuban Sandwich 3PO

$15.59

Our mojo pork, grilled ham, swiss cheese, mustard, & pickles served on Cuban bread and grilled.

Blackened Chicken & Slaw Wrap 3PO

Blackened Chicken & Slaw Wrap 3PO

$14.29

Blackened chicken topped with our homemade cole slaw, lettuce, tomatoes, & onions and stuffed in a flour tortilla.

Grilled Cheese Deluxe 3PO

Grilled Cheese Deluxe 3PO

$11.69

Grilled sourdough bread with american cheese, cheddar cheese, grilled tomatoes, & bacon.

Turkey Avocado Wrap 3PO

Turkey Avocado Wrap 3PO

$15.59

Smoked turkey breast stuffed in a tortilla with lettuce, tomatoes, fresh avocado, bacon, cheddar cheese, & mayo.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap 3PO

Buffalo Chicken Wrap 3PO

$15.59

Crispy chicken tenders tossed in hot sauce and served with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, blue cheese crumbles, & scallions.

Buffalo Cauliflower Wrap 3PO

Buffalo Cauliflower Wrap 3PO

$15.59

Fried cauliflower tossed with buffalo sauce stuffed in a wrap with lettuce, tomatoes, scallions, and avocado.

Vegetable Wrap 3PO

Vegetable Wrap 3PO

$14.29

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, carrots, cucumbers, mushrooms, avocado, and garbanzo beans served with house dressing.

Chicken Tender Platter 3PO

Chicken Tender Platter 3PO

$16.89

Desserts-3PO

Funnel Cake Fries

$7.49

Bread Pudding

$7.49

Brownie Ala Mode

$7.49

Chocolate Cake

$7.49
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

8912 W State Rd 84, Davie, FL 33324

Directions

