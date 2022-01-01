- Home
Kristof's Kafe 8912 W State Rd 84
8912 W State Rd 84
Davie, FL 33324
Kafe Specialties 3PO
Brisket Benedict 3PO
Pit smoked brisket served on grilled biscuits and topped with 2 eggs cooked the way you like, hollandaise sauce, and fried onions. Served with choice of breakfast side.
Steak & Eggs 3PO
An 8 oz. New York Strip steak seasoned and grilled to your liking. Served with two eggs, breakfast side, and a slice of toast.
Homemade Corned Beef Hash 3PO
Our home made corned beef mixed with breakfast potatoes and seared. Served with two eggs and a slice of toast.
Not So Benedict 3PO
A LEGEND !!!! Fresh homemade biscuits topped with fresh hash browns, bacon, eggs, and our signature sausage gravy.
Meatlovers Biscuit & Gravy 3PO
Fresh biscuit with scrambled eggs, bacon, ham, sausage, and cheddar cheese topped with sausage gravy. Served with your choice of breakfast side.
2-2-2-2 3PO
2 eggs any style, 2 bacon slices, 2 sausage links, 2 small pancakes, and choice of breakfast side. Sub French toast $1.00
Country Fried Steak 3PO
Country fried steak served with homemade biscuit, sausage gravy, and two eggs.
Brisket & Bacon Jam Melt 3PO
Pit smoked brisket. bacon jam, bacon, 2 fried eggs, and cheddar cheese on grilled challah bread. Served with choice of breakfast side.
Avocado Toast 3PO
Fresh baked multigrain toast topped with mashed avocados, mixed greens, and pico de gallo. Served with 2 eggs and fruit cup.
1-1-1-1 3PO
1 egg any style, 1 slice of bacon, 1 sausage link, 1 small pancake, and choice of breakfast side. Sub French toast $1.00
Kristof's Kroissant 3PO
Fresh & flaky kroissant stuffed with 2 eggs omelette style with your choice of 3 omelette fillings. Served with your choice of breakfast side.
Biscuits & Gravy 3PO
Our homemade biscuits topped with fresh sausage gravy. Served with two eggs.
Broken Yolk 3PO
A breakfast grilled cheese. Two fried eggs, bacon, american cheese & cheddar cheese served on grilled rye. Served with your choice of breakfast side.
2 Egg 3PO
2 eggs any style served with your choice of breakfast side and a slice of toast.
Omelette Station 3PO
Steak Omelette 3PO
New york strip steak, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, peppers, and cheddar cheese. Served with fresh pico de gallo.
Shrimp & Bacon Scramble 3PO
Fresh shrimp sautéed with bacon, scallions, three eggs and topped with cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of breakfast side and slice of toast.
Cowboy Scramble 3PO
Bacon, ham, sausage, onions, and jalapeno's sautéed and scrambled with eggs and topped with pepperjack cheese. Served with your choice of breakfast side and a slice of toast.
Bacon Avocado Cheddar 3PO
Bacon, red onions, fresh avocado, & cheddar cheese. Served with fresh pico de gallo.
Meatlovers Omelette 3PO
Bacon, sausage, ham, & cheddar cheese.
Egg White Omelette Supreme 3PO
Fresh egg whites with spinach, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, & mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Florentine Omelette 3PO
Grilled chicken breast, grilled onions, mushrooms, spinach and provolone cheese.
Western Omelette 3PO
Onions, peppers, ham, & cheddar cheese.
Spinach Feta Omelette 3PO
Spinach, feta cheese, onions, tomatoes, & cheddar cheese.
BYO Omelette 3PO
Three eggs with your choice of three omelette fillings: bacon, ham, sausage, onions, peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, or cheese. (max 6 items)
Waffle Station 3PO
Chicken & Waffle 3PO
A bacon and pecan waffle topped with fried chicken and served with hot sauce syrup and pecan butter. Truly amazing!!!
Cookies & Cream Waffle 3PO
Our signature waffle batter loaded with cookies and cream pieces inside and out. Served with pecan butter. Topped with chocolate sauce, whipped cream, and powdered sugar.
Strawberries & Cream Waffle 3PO
Our original topped with fresh strawberries & whipped cream. Served with sweetened cream cheese.
Mixed Berry Waffle 3PO
Our blueberry waffle topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, raspberry sauce, & whipped cream.
Banana Pecan Waffle 3PO
Chocolate Chip Waffle 3PO
Blueberry Waffle 3PO
Original Waffle 3PO
Griddle 3PO
Strawberry French Toast 3PO
Our challah bread dipped in our signature french toast batter and krunchies. Stuffed with fresh strawberries and sweetened cream cheese. Try it with a side of Nutella for $2.00
Banana Caramel French Toast 3PO
Our challah bread dipped in our signature french toast batter and topped with caramelized bananas & pecans.
Cinnamon French Toast 3PO
Fresh Challah bread dipped in our signature french toast batter.
Deep Fried French Toast 3PO
Our challah bread dipped in our french toast batter and fried.
Pancakes 3PO
Multigrain Pancakes 3PO
Blueberry Pancakes 3PO
Chocolate Chip Pancakes 3PO
Breakfast Add-Ons 3PO
Grits 3PO
Oatmeal 3PO
Hash Browns 3PO
Breakfast Potatoes 3PO
Fruit Cup 3PO
Side Bacon 3PO
Side Sausage Links 3PO
Side Turkey Sausage 3PO
Side Turkey Bacon 3PO
Grilled Ham 3PO
Lg Sausage Gravy 3PO
Side Sliced Tomatoes 3PO
Side Sausage Gravy & Biscuit 3PO
Side Corned Beef Hash 3PO
Side Pancake-1 3PO
Side Pancake-2 3PO
Side Eggs-2 3PO
Side Egg-1 3PO
Side Avocado 3PO
Pecan Butter 3PO
Pure Maple Syrup 3PO
Banana Bread 3PO
Baked Bread 3PO
Pico De Gallo
Soups & Starters 3PO
Salads 3PO
Kristof Salad 3PO
Romaine lettuce topped with dried cranberries, garbanzo beans, feta cheese, grape tomatoes, & homemade croutons.
Crispy Chicken Salad 3PO
Romaine lettuce topped with crispy chicken, tomatoes, bacon, cheddar cheese, red onions, egg, & croutons.
Cobb Salad 3PO
Romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, cheddar cheese, egg, bacon, chicken, scallions, avocado, blue cheese, & mango.
The Wifey Salad 3PO
Fresh avocado, grape tomatoes, red onion, feta cheese, garbanzo beans, & pepperoncini. Served over mixed greens and topped with roasted pumpkin seeds.
Grilled Steak & Blue Cheese 3PO
Romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, blue cheese crumbles, red onions, croutons, & steak.
Buffalo Chicken Salad 3PO
Romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, cheddar cheese, scallions, blue cheese, buffalo chicken & croutons. Try it with Buffalo Cauliflower for a healthier option.
Apple Pecan Salad 3PO
Sliced apples, pecans, feta cheese, dried cranberries, & red onion served on mixed greens with poppyseed dressing.
Caesar Salad 3PO
Romaine lettuce tossed with asiago cheese, croutons, & Caesar dressing. Add grilled or blackened chicken, mahi, steak, or salmon for an additional price.
Greek Salad 3PO
Romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese, red onion, & cucumbers.
The Hubby Salad 3PO
Fresh romaine lettuce topped with red onion, pepperoncini, garbanzo beans, hard boiled egg, celery, grape tomato, dried cranberries, diced chicken, and croutons.
Small Kristof Salad 3PO
Small Side Salad 3PO
Quesadillas 3PO
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla 3PO
Crispy chicken tossed with hot sauce served on flour tortilla with blue cheese, cheddar and monterey jack cheeses.
Chicken Quesadilla 3PO
A flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, cheddar & monterey jack cheeses.
Blackened Chicken Quesadilla 3PO
Blackened chicken, bacon, and avocado served on flour tortilla with cheddar & monterey jack cheeses.
Chicken Fajita Quesadilla 3PO
Grilled chicken tossed with fajita spice, grilled onions & peppers, and stuffed into a flour tortilla with cheddar & monterey jack cheeses.
Buffalo Cauliflower Quesadilla 3PO
Crispy cauliflower tossed with hot sauce, scallions, and avocado in a flour tortilla with cheddar and monterey jack cheeses.
Black Bean & Avocado Quesadilla 3PO
Our black bean burger, cheddar cheese, & smashed avocado spread out on a spinach tortilla. Served with pico de gallo & sour cream.
Burgers 3PO
Cheeseburger 3PO
An 8 oz. hand pressed ground chuck patty topped with your choice of cheese.
Bacon Cheddar Burger 3PO
An 8 oz. hand pressed ground chuck patty seared and topped with cheddar cheese and bacon.
Bistro Burger 3PO
An 8 oz. hand pressed ground chuck patty topped with bacon, grilled mushrooms, blue cheese crumbles, fried onions, lettuce, & tomatoes.
Bacon, Egg, & Chz Burger 3PO
Our signature patty cooked to perfection and topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, and a fried egg.
Patty Melt 3PO
An 8 oz. hand pressed ground chuck patty seared with grilled onions and served on grilled rye with swiss cheese.
Turkey Burger 3PO
All white meat turkey burger served on multigrain bun.
Ultimate Turkey Burger 3PO
White meat turkey patty topped with bacon, mushrooms, and swiss cheese. Served on a multigrain bun.
Black Bean Burger 3PO
Served with pico de gallo on a multigrain bun.
Sandwiches 3PO
Blackened Salmon & Avocado Sandwich 3PO
Blackened salmon served on multigrain bun with smashed avocado, lettuce, tomato, & red onion.
Chicken Sandwich Deluxe 3PO
Chicken breast topped with bacon, avocado, cheddar cheese lettuce, tomato, & red onion.
BLT 3PO
Chicken Salad Croissant 3PO
Philly Cheese Steak 3PO
Served with grilled onions, mushrooms, & white american cheese.
Chicken Philly 3PO
Served with grilled onions, mushrooms, & white american cheese.
Klub Sandwich 3PO
A real monster!!! Smoked turkey, ham, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, & mayo stacked in your choice of bread.
Steak Sandwich 3PO
Sliced new york strip steak served with horseradish cream sauce, blue cheese crumbles, & fried onions.
Mahi Sandwich 3PO
Tuna Melt 3PO
Pulled Pork & Slaw Sandwich 3PO
Home made pork cooked low & slow. Tossed in BBQ and served on a grilled brioche bun. Topped with homemade cole slaw and served with choice of side.
Reuben Sandwich 3PO
Our home made corned beef served with sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing, & swiss cheese. Served on grilled rye.
BBQ Brisket & Bacon Jam Melt 3PO
Pit smoked beef brisket, grilled onions, bacon jam, BBQ sauce, and cheddar cheese served on grilled sourdough bread.
Chicken Caesar Wrap 3PO
Cuban Sandwich 3PO
Our mojo pork, grilled ham, swiss cheese, mustard, & pickles served on Cuban bread and grilled.
Blackened Chicken & Slaw Wrap 3PO
Blackened chicken topped with our homemade cole slaw, lettuce, tomatoes, & onions and stuffed in a flour tortilla.
Grilled Cheese Deluxe 3PO
Grilled sourdough bread with american cheese, cheddar cheese, grilled tomatoes, & bacon.
Turkey Avocado Wrap 3PO
Smoked turkey breast stuffed in a tortilla with lettuce, tomatoes, fresh avocado, bacon, cheddar cheese, & mayo.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap 3PO
Crispy chicken tenders tossed in hot sauce and served with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, blue cheese crumbles, & scallions.
Buffalo Cauliflower Wrap 3PO
Fried cauliflower tossed with buffalo sauce stuffed in a wrap with lettuce, tomatoes, scallions, and avocado.
Vegetable Wrap 3PO
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, carrots, cucumbers, mushrooms, avocado, and garbanzo beans served with house dressing.
Chicken Tender Platter 3PO
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
8912 W State Rd 84, Davie, FL 33324