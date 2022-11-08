- Home
- /
- Fort Lauderdale
- /
- Big C's Downtown Pizzeria
Big C's Downtown Pizzeria
No reviews yet
1509 S Andrews Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
3 pc. Chicken Tenders & French Fries
Boneless Chicken Wings
Buffalo Chicken Tenders
Capresse
Cheese Quesadilla
Cheddar and Mozzarella cheese served with sour cream and salsa.
Chicken or Steak Quesadilla
Chicken or steak, cheddar cheese, onion and green pepper with sour cream and salsa.
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Wings
Eggplant Stack
Breaded eggplant, fresh Mozzarella, tomato and basil.
Fried Mozzarella Sticks
Garlic Rolls
Buffalo Fried Shrimp
8 pieces.
Jumbo Fried Shrimp
8 pieces.
Meatballs with Ricotta
3 homemade meatballs on top of ricotta cheese and tomato sauce.
Soup
Salads
Antipasto Salad
Fresh ham, Genoa salami, mortadella and provolone. Served on a bed of crisp lettuce with tomato wedges, cucumber slices, green peppers, onions, pepperoncinis and green olives.
Big C Salad
Fresh greens topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, green and black olives, pepperoncini, green peppers, cheddar cheese and a hard-boiled egg
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Homemade breaded buffalo chicken, loads of cheddar cheese on top of mixed greens with fresh tomato, cucumbers, onions, green peppers, green olives and peppercinis served with ranch dressing
Burger Salad Bowl
Our signature burger on top of our Big C Salad. Served with slice pickles and 1000 Island dressing on side
Caesar Salad
Larger portion of Romain lettuce, homemade croutons and parmesan cheese
Chef's Salad
Fresh ham, turkey, cheddar cheese, crisp lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, onions, green olives, pepperoncinis and a hard-boiled egg. Served with your choice of dressing.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled Chicken breast on top of our Caesar salad
Cobb Salad
Chicken breast, bacon, crumbled bleu cheese, on top of a bed of crisp greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, onion, green and black olives, green peppers, pepperoncinis and a hard-boiled egg
Dinner Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers and onions
Frisco Salad
Strips of grilled chicken breast on a bed of crisp lettuce. Topped with mozzarella cheese, fresh mushrooms, tomato wedges, green peppers, cucumber slices, onions, green olives and pepperoncinis. Choice of dressing.
Greek Salad Platter
Fresh crisp lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, cucumbers, Greek pepperoncinis, imported Kalamata olives and imported feta cheese. Served with special Greek vinaigrette dressing.
Mediterranean Salad
Chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, tomato wedges, cucumber slices, red onions, pepperoncinis and Kalamata olives. Served with balsamic vinaigrette
Side Caesar Salad
Romain lettuce, homemade croutons and parmesan cheese
Soup & Salad
Tossed Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers and red onions
Tuna Salad Platter
Large portion of fresh tuna, on a bed of crisp lettuce with cucumber slices, tomato wedges, green olives and strips of American cheese and pepperoncinis
Specialty Pizzas
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Chicken breast, onion and BBQ sauce topped with Cheddar and Mozzarella cheeses.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Fresh chicken breast, spicy wing sauce and Bleu cheese dressing.
Chicken Hawaiian Pie
Chicken, bacon, pineapple ,topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.
Chicken Parmesan Pizza
Fresh chicken breast and marinara sauce smothered in Mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses.
Deluxe Pizza
Pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, sausage and green peppers.
Fresh Garden Pizza
Eggplant, broccoli, spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms and garlic.
Hawaiian Pie
Pineapple, smoked ham, onions and green peppers.
Margherita Pizza
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, fresh basil and garlic.
Mediterranean Pizza
Chicken, spinach, tomatoes, eggplant, black olives, garlic and fresh basil. Topped with Feta and Mozzarella cheeses.
Sicilian Pizza
Veggie Pie
Green peppers, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes and black olives.
White Pizza
A lightly seasoned mixture of Ricotta, Mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses.
Workman's Pie
Pepperoni, sausage, smoked ham and salami.
Calzones & Strombolis
Cheese Calzone
Ricotta and Mozzarella cheese.
Cheese Stromboli
Mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Cheddar Spinach Calzone
Chicken breast, spinach, Cheddar, Ricotta and Mozzarella cheeses.
Downtown Stromboli
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, green peppers, onions and Mozzarella cheese.
Steak & Cheese Roll
Sliced steak, green peppers, onions, mushrooms and Mozzarella cheese.
Traditional Calzone
Sausage, ham, Ricotta and Mozzarella cheese.
Veggie Calzone
Broccoli, spinach, tomatoes, eggplant, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and Ricotta and Mozzarella cheeses.
Pita Pockets & Wraps
BBQ Chicken Wrap or Pita
Fried or grilled chicken breast smothered in our BBQ sauce, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, cheddar cheese and onions. Served with homemade pasta salad and pickle spear
Buffalo Chicken Wrap or Pita
Fried or grilled chicken breast tossed in our Buffalo sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes and cheddar cheese. Served with homemade pasta salad and pickle spear
Chicken Caesar Wrap or Pita
Fresh grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce. Tossed in our own homemade Caesar dressing. Topped with Parmesan cheese. Served with homemade pasta salad and pickle spear
Chicken Gyro
Chicken gyro, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, topped with our homemade tzaziki sauce. Served with homemade pasta salad and pickle spear
Chicken Ranch Wrap or Pita
Grilled chicken breast, cucumbers, lettuce, tomatoes, Swiss cheese and bacon. Topped with our homemade ranch dressing. Served with homemade pasta salad and pickle spear
Falafel Wrap or Pita
Falafel, romaine lettuce, tomatoes and onions. Topped with tzatziki sauce. Served with homemade pasta salad and pickle spear.
Gyro
Traditional gyro, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, topped with our homemade tzatziki sauce. Served with homemade pasta salad and pickle spear
Roast Beef Wrap or Pita
Top round roast beef, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayonnaise. Served with homemade pasta salad and pickle spear
Tuna Salad
Our homemade tuna salad with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions. Served with homemade pasta salad and pickle spear
Turkey Wrap or Pita
Real turkey breast, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayonnaise. Served with homemade pasta salad and pickle spear
Veggie Wrap or Pita
Broccoli, eggplant, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, tomatoes, & lettuce. Topped with mozzarella and your choice of dressing.
Club Wrap or Pita
Ham, turkey, roast beef, lettuce, tomato, & onions.
Cold Subs & Sandwiches
BLT
Genoa Salami Sub
Includes Provolone cheese and your choice of toppings on your choice of bread. Served with chips and pickles.
Ham Sub
Includes Provolone cheese and your choice of toppings on your choice of bread. Served with chips and pickles.
Roast Beef Sub
Includes Provolone cheese and your choice of toppings on your choice of bread. Served with chips and pickles.
Triple Decker Turkey Club
Tuna Salad Sub
Includes Provolone cheese and your choice of toppings on your choice of bread. Served with chips and pickles.
Turkey Breast Sub
Includes Provolone cheese and your choice of toppings on your choice of bread. Served with chips and pickles.
Hot Subs & Sandwiches
Baked Veggie Melt
Broccoli, eggplant, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, tomatoes and lettuce. Topped with Mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Hand breaded chicken cutlet, topped with our homemade tomato sauce and mozzarella.
Chicken Philly Sandwich
Chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, onions and green peppers.
Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich
Hand breaded eggplant cutlets, topped with our homemade tomato sauce and mozzarella.
Frenchie Sandwich
Grilled Tuna Melt Sandwich
Malibu Sub
Lightly breaded chicken breast with smoked ham and Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomatoes. Topped with honey mustard.
Meatball Parmesan Sandwich
Homemade meatballs, tomato sauce and loads of mozzarella.
Philly Steak & Cheese Sandwich
Sausage & Meatball Parmesan Sandwich
Our Italian sausage and meatballs, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese.
Sausage Parmesan Sandwich
Mild Italian sausage, tomato sauce and loads of mozzarella.
Sausage Peppers & Onions Sandwich
Mild Italian sausage, roasted green peppers, caramelized onions, topped with mozzarella cheese.
Steak & Cheese Sandwich
Sliced steak, Mozzarella cheese, mushroom, onions and green peppers.
The Big Cheese (sandwich only)
The Big Cheese Sandwich with Soup
The Chicken Sandwich
The Dynamic Duo
Sliced steak, sliced sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions topped with mozzarella cheese.
Build Your Own Sub
Combo Subs
Downtown Combo
Ham, turkey, roast beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and dressing. Mayonnaise or mustard upon request
Italian Sub
Ham, Genoa salami, mortadella, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and dressing. Mayonnaise or mustard upon request
Monster Sub
Sliced turkey breast, roast beef, ham, capicola, Genoa salami, Swiss cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo and dressing
Spicy Italian Sub
Hot capicola, salami, pepperoni, Mortadella, provolone cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, hot cherry peppers and Italian dressing
The Great Bambino
Genoa salami, ham, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, black olives, roasted red peppers. Topped with basil and balsamic vinaigrette
Burgers
Cheeseburger
Our burgers are made fresh daily with ground chuck and are never frozen. Served on Challah bun.
Classic Patty Melt
Served on grilled rye bread with Swiss cheese and grilled onions, coleslaw, pickle spear and 1000 Island dressing on side
Hamburger
Our burgers are made fresh daily with ground chuck and are never frozen. Served on Challah bun.
Southwest Burger
Our signature burger topped with bacon, cheddar, jalapenos, fried onion rings and chipotle mayo
Dinners
Baked Ziti
Ziti pasta tossed in our tomato sauce and ricotta, topped with mozzarella, then baked. Served with garlic rolls and choice of soup or salad.
Baked Ziti Sicilian Style
Our traditional baked ziti smothered with breaded eggplant, topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella, baked to perfection.Served with garlic rolls and choice of soup or salad.
Baked Ziti with Meat Sauce
Our traditional baked ziti mixed with meat sauce. Served with garlic rolls and choice of soup or salad.
Chicken Francese
Tender chicken breast dredged in seasoned flour, sauteed with a lemon butter white wine sauce. Served with a side of pasta, garlic rolls and choice of soup or salad.
Chicken Parmesan
Chicken cutlets topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella, then baked. Served with garlic rolls and choice of soup or salad.
Chicken Piccata
Tender chicken breast dredged in seasoned flour, seared until golden then simmered in a lemon caper butter white wine sauce. Served with a side of pasta, garlic rolls and choice of soup or salad
Eggplant Parm
Eggplant cutlets layered with parmesan, mozzarella, topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella, then baked. Served with garlic rolls and choice of soup or salad
Fettuccini Alfredo
Fettuccini tossed in our alfredo sauce made with real cream, butter and loads of romano cheese. Served with garlic rolls and choice of soup or salad
Meat Lasagna
Pasta layered with ricotta, mozzarella, ground beef, topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella, then baked. Served with garlic rolls and choice of soup or salad
Pasta with Butter
Choice of spaghetti, penne or fettuccini, tossed in real butter. Served with garlic rolls and choice of soup or salad.
Pasta with Garlic Butter
Choice of spaghetti, penne or fettuccini, tossed in real butter and sauteed garlic. Served with garlic rolls and choice of soup or salad.
Pasta with Garlic Oil
Choice of spaghetti, penne or fettuccini, tossed in olive oil and sauteed garlic. Served with garlic rolls and choice of soup or salad.
Pasta with Meat Sauce
Choice of spaghetti, penne or fettuccini, tossed in our meat sauce. Served with garlic rolls and choice of soup or salad.
Pasta with Meatballs or Sausage
Choice of spaghetti, penne or fettuccini, tossed in our tomato sauce, topped with 3 meatballs or mild Italian sausage. Served with garlic rolls and choice of soup or salad.
Pasta with Sausage & Peppers
Mild Italian sausage and green peppers, tossed in our tomato sauce, choice of spaghetti, penne or fettuccini. Served with garlic rolls and choice of soup or salad
Pasta with Tomato Sauce
Choice of spaghetti, penne or fettuccini, tossed in our tomato sauce. Served with garlic rolls and choice of soup or salad.
Shrimp Scampi
8 jumbo shrimp sauteed in a lemon butter white wine sauce. Served over pasta, garlic rolls and choice of soup or salad.
Stuffed Shells
Five jumbo pasta shells stuffed with riccotta cheese, topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella, then baked. Served with garlic rolls and choice of soup or salad
Penne alla Vodka
Penne pasta with ham and basil tossed in our homemade vodka cream sauce. Served with garlic rolls and choice of soup or salad.
Sides
Anchovies (6)
Cheese Fries
Coleslaw
French Fries
Garlic Bread
Grilled Chicken Breast (2)
Italian Bread w/ Butter
Lay's Potato Chips
Meat Sauce
Meatballs (3)
Onion Rings
Pasta Salad
Pickles (4)
Pita Bread
Sausage (3)
Sauteed Broccoli
Side of Alfredo Sauce (12oz)
Side of Baked Ziti
Side of Fettuccini Alfredo
Side of Pasta
Side of Tuna Salad (12oz)
Stuffed Shells (3)
Tomato Sauce
Tuna Salad
Desserts
Blue Bell Pints of Ice Cream
Cannoli
Homemade.
Cheesecake Plain
Cheesecake with Strawberry Topping
Chocolate Brownie
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Key Lime Pie
Award winning homemade recipe.
Nutella Pizza
Dessert pizza topped with creamy chocolate hazelnut Nutella spread, sprinkled with powdered sugar
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
Peanut Butter Cookie
Triple-Layer Chocolate Cake
Extra Sauce
Half Tray Entrees
Baked Ziti (half tray)
Eggplant Parmigiana (half tray)
Baked Stuffed Shells (half tray)
Chicken Cacciatore (half tray)
Chicken Parmigiana (half tray)
Meat Lasagna (half tray)
Vegetarian Lasagna (half tray)
Ziti w/Broccoli, Garlic & Oil (half tray)
Meatball in Tomato Sauce 16 Meatballs (half tray)
Sausage & Peppers (half tray)
Spaghetti or Penne with Tomato Sauce (half tray)
Spaghetti or Penne with Meat Sauce (half tray)
Spaghetti or Penne with Meatballs (half tray)
Full Tray Entrees
Baked Ziti (full tray)
Eggplant Parmigiana (full tray)
Baked Stuffed Shells (full tray)
Chicken Cacciatore (full tray)
Chicken Parmigiana (full tray)
Meat Lasagna (full tray)
Vegetarian Lasagna (full tray)
Ziti w/Broccoli, Garlic & Oil (full tray)
Meatball in Tomato Sauce 40 Meatballs (full tray)
Sausage & Peppers (full tray)
Spaghetti or Penne with Tomato Sauce (full tray)
Spaghetti or Penne with Meat Sauce (full tray)
Spaghetti or Penne with Meatballs (full tray)
Rolls, Garlic or Plain (full tray)
Finger Foods
Chicken Wings
Chicken Tenders (25pc)
Chicken Tenders (50pc)
Sweet & Sour Cocktail Meatballs
BBQ Cocktail Meatballs
Cocktail Meatballs in Marinara
Cocktail Meatballs in Gravy
Sub Bites includes Pasta Salad or Coleslaw (8-12ppl)
Sandwich Platter includes Pasta Salad or Coleslaw (8-12ppl)
Salads
Half Tray Tossed Salad (8-12ppl)
Full Tray Tossed Salad (15-20ppl)
Half Tray Downtown Salad (8-12ppl)
Full Tray Downtown Salad (15-20ppl)
Half Tray Greek Salad (8-12ppl)
Full Tray Greek Salad (15-20ppl)
Half Tray Caesar Salad (8-12ppl)
Full Tray Caesar Salad (15-20ppl)
Half Tray Chicken Caesar Salad (8-12ppl)
Full Tray Chicken Caesar Salad (15-20ppl)
Half Tray Antipasto Salad (8-12ppl)
Full Tray Antipasto Salad (15-20ppl)
Half Tray Caprese Salad (8-12ppl)
Half Tray Pasta Salad (8-12ppl)
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Gourmet Pizzas, Calzones, Strombolis, Wings, Burgers, Subs, Wraps & More! Voted Best Pizza in Broward County - City Search
1509 S Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316