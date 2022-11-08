Restaurant header imageView gallery

Big C's Downtown Pizzeria

1509 S Andrews Ave

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

Order Again

Popular Items

18"
Chicken Wings
10"

Appetizers

3 pc. Chicken Tenders & French Fries

$9.95

Boneless Chicken Wings

$5.95+

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$12.95

Capresse

$9.95

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.95

Cheddar and Mozzarella cheese served with sour cream and salsa.

Chicken or Steak Quesadilla

$11.95

Chicken or steak, cheddar cheese, onion and green pepper with sour cream and salsa.

Chicken Tenders

$11.95
Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$9.95+
Eggplant Stack

Eggplant Stack

$11.95

Breaded eggplant, fresh Mozzarella, tomato and basil.

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

$9.95

Garlic Rolls

$2.75+

Buffalo Fried Shrimp

$12.95

8 pieces.

Jumbo Fried Shrimp

$11.95

8 pieces.

Meatballs with Ricotta

$11.95

3 homemade meatballs on top of ricotta cheese and tomato sauce.

Soup

Fresh Homemade Chili

$5.85+

Minestrone

$5.55+

Pasta Fagioli

$5.55+

Soup of the Day

$5.55+

Monday - Beef Vegetable Tuesday - Kickin' Chicken Wednesday - Split Pea Thursday - Greek Chicken Rice Friday - Chef's Choice

Tomato Basil

$5.55+

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$12.95

Fresh ham, Genoa salami, mortadella and provolone. Served on a bed of crisp lettuce with tomato wedges, cucumber slices, green peppers, onions, pepperoncinis and green olives.

Big C Salad

$10.95

Fresh greens topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, green and black olives, pepperoncini, green peppers, cheddar cheese and a hard-boiled egg

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.95

Homemade breaded buffalo chicken, loads of cheddar cheese on top of mixed greens with fresh tomato, cucumbers, onions, green peppers, green olives and peppercinis served with ranch dressing

Burger Salad Bowl

$14.95+

Our signature burger on top of our Big C Salad. Served with slice pickles and 1000 Island dressing on side

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Larger portion of Romain lettuce, homemade croutons and parmesan cheese

Chef's Salad

Chef's Salad

$12.95

Fresh ham, turkey, cheddar cheese, crisp lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, onions, green olives, pepperoncinis and a hard-boiled egg. Served with your choice of dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.95

Grilled Chicken breast on top of our Caesar salad

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$13.95

Chicken breast, bacon, crumbled bleu cheese, on top of a bed of crisp greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, onion, green and black olives, green peppers, pepperoncinis and a hard-boiled egg

Dinner Salad

$4.45

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers and onions

Frisco Salad

$12.95

Strips of grilled chicken breast on a bed of crisp lettuce. Topped with mozzarella cheese, fresh mushrooms, tomato wedges, green peppers, cucumber slices, onions, green olives and pepperoncinis. Choice of dressing.

Greek Salad Platter

$10.95

Fresh crisp lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, cucumbers, Greek pepperoncinis, imported Kalamata olives and imported feta cheese. Served with special Greek vinaigrette dressing.

Mediterranean Salad

$13.95

Chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, tomato wedges, cucumber slices, red onions, pepperoncinis and Kalamata olives. Served with balsamic vinaigrette

Side Caesar Salad

$5.45

Romain lettuce, homemade croutons and parmesan cheese

Soup & Salad

$12.95

Tossed Salad

$8.75

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers and red onions

Tuna Salad Platter

$10.95

Large portion of fresh tuna, on a bed of crisp lettuce with cucumber slices, tomato wedges, green olives and strips of American cheese and pepperoncinis

Specialty Pizzas

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.00+

Chicken breast, onion and BBQ sauce topped with Cheddar and Mozzarella cheeses.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.00+

Fresh chicken breast, spicy wing sauce and Bleu cheese dressing.

Chicken Hawaiian Pie

$14.45+

Chicken, bacon, pineapple ,topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.

Chicken Parmesan Pizza

$14.00+

Fresh chicken breast and marinara sauce smothered in Mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses.

Deluxe Pizza

$16.00+

Pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, sausage and green peppers.

Fresh Garden Pizza

$15.25+

Eggplant, broccoli, spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms and garlic.

Hawaiian Pie

$14.45+

Pineapple, smoked ham, onions and green peppers.

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$15.25+

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, fresh basil and garlic.

Mediterranean Pizza

$18.25+

Chicken, spinach, tomatoes, eggplant, black olives, garlic and fresh basil. Topped with Feta and Mozzarella cheeses.

Sicilian Pizza

$23.95

Veggie Pie

$15.25+

Green peppers, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes and black olives.

White Pizza

$12.25+

A lightly seasoned mixture of Ricotta, Mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses.

Workman's Pie

Workman's Pie

$15.25+

Pepperoni, sausage, smoked ham and salami.

Signature Cheese Pizzas

10"

$9.95

14"

$14.95

16"

$17.95

18"

$19.95

Calzones & Strombolis

Cheese Calzone

Cheese Calzone

$10.95

Ricotta and Mozzarella cheese.

Cheese Stromboli

$9.95

Mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Cheddar Spinach Calzone

$15.45

Chicken breast, spinach, Cheddar, Ricotta and Mozzarella cheeses.

Downtown Stromboli

Downtown Stromboli

$14.45

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, green peppers, onions and Mozzarella cheese.

Steak & Cheese Roll

$16.55

Sliced steak, green peppers, onions, mushrooms and Mozzarella cheese.

Traditional Calzone

$12.95

Sausage, ham, Ricotta and Mozzarella cheese.

Veggie Calzone

$16.55

Broccoli, spinach, tomatoes, eggplant, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and Ricotta and Mozzarella cheeses.

Pita Pockets & Wraps

BBQ Chicken Wrap or Pita

$11.95

Fried or grilled chicken breast smothered in our BBQ sauce, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, cheddar cheese and onions. Served with homemade pasta salad and pickle spear

Buffalo Chicken Wrap or Pita

$11.95

Fried or grilled chicken breast tossed in our Buffalo sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes and cheddar cheese. Served with homemade pasta salad and pickle spear

Chicken Caesar Wrap or Pita

$11.95

Fresh grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce. Tossed in our own homemade Caesar dressing. Topped with Parmesan cheese. Served with homemade pasta salad and pickle spear

Chicken Gyro

$11.95

Chicken gyro, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, topped with our homemade tzaziki sauce. Served with homemade pasta salad and pickle spear

Chicken Ranch Wrap or Pita

$12.95

Grilled chicken breast, cucumbers, lettuce, tomatoes, Swiss cheese and bacon. Topped with our homemade ranch dressing. Served with homemade pasta salad and pickle spear

Falafel Wrap or Pita

$10.95

Falafel, romaine lettuce, tomatoes and onions. Topped with tzatziki sauce. Served with homemade pasta salad and pickle spear.

Gyro

$11.95

Traditional gyro, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, topped with our homemade tzatziki sauce. Served with homemade pasta salad and pickle spear

Roast Beef Wrap or Pita

$12.95

Top round roast beef, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayonnaise. Served with homemade pasta salad and pickle spear

Tuna Salad

$12.95

Our homemade tuna salad with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions. Served with homemade pasta salad and pickle spear

Turkey Wrap or Pita

Turkey Wrap or Pita

$12.95

Real turkey breast, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayonnaise. Served with homemade pasta salad and pickle spear

Veggie Wrap or Pita

$11.95

Broccoli, eggplant, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, tomatoes, & lettuce. Topped with mozzarella and your choice of dressing.

Club Wrap or Pita

$12.95

Ham, turkey, roast beef, lettuce, tomato, & onions.

Cold Subs & Sandwiches

BLT

$9.95

Genoa Salami Sub

$6.50+

Includes Provolone cheese and your choice of toppings on your choice of bread. Served with chips and pickles.

Ham Sub

$6.50+

Includes Provolone cheese and your choice of toppings on your choice of bread. Served with chips and pickles.

Roast Beef Sub

$7.50+

Includes Provolone cheese and your choice of toppings on your choice of bread. Served with chips and pickles.

Triple Decker Turkey Club

$13.95

Tuna Salad Sub

$7.50+

Includes Provolone cheese and your choice of toppings on your choice of bread. Served with chips and pickles.

Turkey Breast Sub

$7.50+

Includes Provolone cheese and your choice of toppings on your choice of bread. Served with chips and pickles.

Hot Subs & Sandwiches

Baked Veggie Melt

$7.50+

Broccoli, eggplant, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, tomatoes and lettuce. Topped with Mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$7.50+

Hand breaded chicken cutlet, topped with our homemade tomato sauce and mozzarella.

Chicken Philly Sandwich

$7.50+

Chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, onions and green peppers.

Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich

$6.95+

Hand breaded eggplant cutlets, topped with our homemade tomato sauce and mozzarella.

Frenchie Sandwich

$10.95

Grilled Tuna Melt Sandwich

$10.95

Malibu Sub

$7.50+

Lightly breaded chicken breast with smoked ham and Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomatoes. Topped with honey mustard.

Meatball Parmesan Sandwich

$6.50+

Homemade meatballs, tomato sauce and loads of mozzarella.

Philly Steak & Cheese Sandwich

$7.50+

Sausage & Meatball Parmesan Sandwich

$7.95+

Our Italian sausage and meatballs, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese.

Sausage Parmesan Sandwich

$7.50+

Mild Italian sausage, tomato sauce and loads of mozzarella.

Sausage Peppers & Onions Sandwich

$6.50+

Mild Italian sausage, roasted green peppers, caramelized onions, topped with mozzarella cheese.

Steak & Cheese Sandwich

$6.95+

Sliced steak, Mozzarella cheese, mushroom, onions and green peppers.

The Big Cheese (sandwich only)

$7.95

The Big Cheese Sandwich with Soup

$11.95

The Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

The Dynamic Duo

$7.95+

Sliced steak, sliced sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions topped with mozzarella cheese.

Build Your Own Sub

BYO Sub

$7.95+

Combo Subs

Downtown Combo

$7.95+

Ham, turkey, roast beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and dressing. Mayonnaise or mustard upon request

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$7.50+

Ham, Genoa salami, mortadella, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and dressing. Mayonnaise or mustard upon request

Monster Sub

$8.95+

Sliced turkey breast, roast beef, ham, capicola, Genoa salami, Swiss cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo and dressing

Spicy Italian Sub

$7.95+

Hot capicola, salami, pepperoni, Mortadella, provolone cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, hot cherry peppers and Italian dressing

The Great Bambino

$8.95+

Genoa salami, ham, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, black olives, roasted red peppers. Topped with basil and balsamic vinaigrette

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$8.75+

Our burgers are made fresh daily with ground chuck and are never frozen. Served on Challah bun.

Classic Patty Melt

$10.95+

Served on grilled rye bread with Swiss cheese and grilled onions, coleslaw, pickle spear and 1000 Island dressing on side

Hamburger

$7.75+

Our burgers are made fresh daily with ground chuck and are never frozen. Served on Challah bun.

Southwest Burger

$10.95+

Our signature burger topped with bacon, cheddar, jalapenos, fried onion rings and chipotle mayo

Dinners

Baked Ziti

Baked Ziti

$14.95

Ziti pasta tossed in our tomato sauce and ricotta, topped with mozzarella, then baked. Served with garlic rolls and choice of soup or salad.

Baked Ziti Sicilian Style

$16.95

Our traditional baked ziti smothered with breaded eggplant, topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella, baked to perfection.Served with garlic rolls and choice of soup or salad.

Baked Ziti with Meat Sauce

$16.95

Our traditional baked ziti mixed with meat sauce. Served with garlic rolls and choice of soup or salad.

Chicken Francese

$18.95

Tender chicken breast dredged in seasoned flour, sauteed with a lemon butter white wine sauce. Served with a side of pasta, garlic rolls and choice of soup or salad.

Chicken Parmesan

$17.45

Chicken cutlets topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella, then baked. Served with garlic rolls and choice of soup or salad.

Chicken Piccata

$18.95

Tender chicken breast dredged in seasoned flour, seared until golden then simmered in a lemon caper butter white wine sauce. Served with a side of pasta, garlic rolls and choice of soup or salad

Eggplant Parm

$16.95

Eggplant cutlets layered with parmesan, mozzarella, topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella, then baked. Served with garlic rolls and choice of soup or salad

Fettuccini Alfredo

$15.95

Fettuccini tossed in our alfredo sauce made with real cream, butter and loads of romano cheese. Served with garlic rolls and choice of soup or salad

Meat Lasagna

$16.95

Pasta layered with ricotta, mozzarella, ground beef, topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella, then baked. Served with garlic rolls and choice of soup or salad

Pasta with Butter

$12.95

Choice of spaghetti, penne or fettuccini, tossed in real butter. Served with garlic rolls and choice of soup or salad.

Pasta with Garlic Butter

$13.95

Choice of spaghetti, penne or fettuccini, tossed in real butter and sauteed garlic. Served with garlic rolls and choice of soup or salad.

Pasta with Garlic Oil

$13.95

Choice of spaghetti, penne or fettuccini, tossed in olive oil and sauteed garlic. Served with garlic rolls and choice of soup or salad.

Pasta with Meat Sauce

$15.95

Choice of spaghetti, penne or fettuccini, tossed in our meat sauce. Served with garlic rolls and choice of soup or salad.

Pasta with Meatballs or Sausage

Pasta with Meatballs or Sausage

$16.95

Choice of spaghetti, penne or fettuccini, tossed in our tomato sauce, topped with 3 meatballs or mild Italian sausage. Served with garlic rolls and choice of soup or salad.

Pasta with Sausage & Peppers

$17.95

Mild Italian sausage and green peppers, tossed in our tomato sauce, choice of spaghetti, penne or fettuccini. Served with garlic rolls and choice of soup or salad

Pasta with Tomato Sauce

$11.95

Choice of spaghetti, penne or fettuccini, tossed in our tomato sauce. Served with garlic rolls and choice of soup or salad.

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$20.95

8 jumbo shrimp sauteed in a lemon butter white wine sauce. Served over pasta, garlic rolls and choice of soup or salad.

Stuffed Shells

$15.95

Five jumbo pasta shells stuffed with riccotta cheese, topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella, then baked. Served with garlic rolls and choice of soup or salad

Penne alla Vodka

Penne alla Vodka

$19.95

Penne pasta with ham and basil tossed in our homemade vodka cream sauce. Served with garlic rolls and choice of soup or salad.

Sides

Anchovies (6)

$2.95

Cheese Fries

$5.95

Coleslaw

$2.95

French Fries

$2.50

Garlic Bread

$3.50

Grilled Chicken Breast (2)

$7.45

Italian Bread w/ Butter

$3.50

Lay's Potato Chips

$1.25

Meat Sauce

$5.45

Meatballs (3)

$8.45

Onion Rings

$3.50+

Pasta Salad

$2.95

Pickles (4)

$1.25

Pita Bread

$2.50

Sausage (3)

$9.45

Sauteed Broccoli

$7.45

Side of Alfredo Sauce (12oz)

$8.95

Side of Baked Ziti

$8.45

Side of Fettuccini Alfredo

$10.45

Side of Pasta

$5.00

Side of Tuna Salad (12oz)

$7.45

Stuffed Shells (3)

$8.45

Tomato Sauce

$2.50

Tuna Salad

$7.45

Desserts

Blue Bell Pints of Ice Cream

$5.95

Cannoli

$4.95

Homemade.

Cheesecake Plain

$4.95

Cheesecake with Strawberry Topping

$5.25

Chocolate Brownie

$2.95

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.95

Key Lime Pie

$5.25

Award winning homemade recipe.

Nutella Pizza

Nutella Pizza

$9.95

Dessert pizza topped with creamy chocolate hazelnut Nutella spread, sprinkled with powdered sugar

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$1.95

Peanut Butter Cookie

$1.95

Triple-Layer Chocolate Cake

$5.25

Extra Sauce

1000 Island

$0.50

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Creamy Basil

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Medium Sauce

$0.50

Mild Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Tzatziki

$0.50

Slice Special Choices

1 Slice

$3.75

2 Slices

$7.50

Deluxe Slice

$4.50

Hawaiian Slice

$4.50

Sicilian Slice

$4.50

Veggie Slice

$4.50

Workman's Slice

$4.50

Half Tray Entrees

Baked Ziti (half tray)

$48.00

Eggplant Parmigiana (half tray)

$48.00

Baked Stuffed Shells (half tray)

$48.00

Chicken Cacciatore (half tray)

$48.00

Chicken Parmigiana (half tray)

$48.00

Meat Lasagna (half tray)

$54.00

Vegetarian Lasagna (half tray)

$48.00

Ziti w/Broccoli, Garlic & Oil (half tray)

$38.00

Meatball in Tomato Sauce 16 Meatballs (half tray)

$38.00

Sausage & Peppers (half tray)

$48.00

Spaghetti or Penne with Tomato Sauce (half tray)

$27.00

Spaghetti or Penne with Meat Sauce (half tray)

$38.00

Spaghetti or Penne with Meatballs (half tray)

$43.00

Full Tray Entrees

Baked Ziti (full tray)

$86.00

Eggplant Parmigiana (full tray)

$86.00

Baked Stuffed Shells (full tray)

$86.00

Chicken Cacciatore (full tray)

$86.00

Chicken Parmigiana (full tray)

$86.00

Meat Lasagna (full tray)

$96.00

Vegetarian Lasagna (full tray)

$86.00

Ziti w/Broccoli, Garlic & Oil (full tray)

$76.00

Meatball in Tomato Sauce 40 Meatballs (full tray)

$76.00

Sausage & Peppers (full tray)

$86.00

Spaghetti or Penne with Tomato Sauce (full tray)

$44.00

Spaghetti or Penne with Meat Sauce (full tray)

$70.00

Spaghetti or Penne with Meatballs (full tray)

$80.00

Rolls, Garlic or Plain (full tray)

$18.00

Finger Foods

Chicken Wings

$75.00

Chicken Tenders (25pc)

$48.00

Chicken Tenders (50pc)

$86.00

Sweet & Sour Cocktail Meatballs

$80.00

BBQ Cocktail Meatballs

$80.00

Cocktail Meatballs in Marinara

$80.00

Cocktail Meatballs in Gravy

$80.00

Sub Bites includes Pasta Salad or Coleslaw (8-12ppl)

$75.00

Sandwich Platter includes Pasta Salad or Coleslaw (8-12ppl)

$75.00

Salads

Half Tray Tossed Salad (8-12ppl)

$27.00

Full Tray Tossed Salad (15-20ppl)

$44.00

Half Tray Downtown Salad (8-12ppl)

$38.00

Full Tray Downtown Salad (15-20ppl)

$65.00

Half Tray Greek Salad (8-12ppl)

$38.00

Full Tray Greek Salad (15-20ppl)

$65.00

Half Tray Caesar Salad (8-12ppl)

$27.00

Full Tray Caesar Salad (15-20ppl)

$44.00

Half Tray Chicken Caesar Salad (8-12ppl)

$38.00

Full Tray Chicken Caesar Salad (15-20ppl)

$65.00

Half Tray Antipasto Salad (8-12ppl)

$50.00

Full Tray Antipasto Salad (15-20ppl)

$86.00

Half Tray Caprese Salad (8-12ppl)

$44.00

Half Tray Pasta Salad (8-12ppl)

$27.00

Add Ons

Chafing Racks & Sternos

$14.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Gourmet Pizzas, Calzones, Strombolis, Wings, Burgers, Subs, Wraps & More! Voted Best Pizza in Broward County - City Search

Location

1509 S Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

Directions

