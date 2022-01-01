Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wells Coffee Tarpon River

review star

No reviews yet

599 Southwest 2nd Avenue

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Flat White
Harvest Latte

Espresso

Latte

$4.75

Cappucino

$4.25

Cortado

$4.00

Macchiato

$3.50

Flat White

$4.25

Americano

$3.50

Espresso

$3.25

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee 16oz

$3.50

Iced Coffee 12oz

$3.25

Cold Brews

Cold Brew 16oz

$4.25

Cold Brew 12oz

$3.85

Cold Brew White

$4.75

Cascara Fizz

$5.00Out of stock

Horchata 16oz

$4.75

Horchata 12oz

$4.35

Nitro

$5.25
Horchata Freeze 16oz

Horchata Freeze 16oz

$5.50Out of stock

Drip

Drip - BB

$3.50

Drip - Single Origin

$3.85

Drip Refill/Extra Shot

$0.80

Kids Drinks

Chocolate Milk 12oz

$3.00

Chocolate Milk 16oz

$3.50

Hot Chocolate 12oz

$3.50

Hot Chocolate 8oz

$3.00

Steamer

$2.50

Cold Milk 12oz

$3.00

Cold Milk 16oz

$3.50

Merchandise

KOOZIE

$4.99

Patch Pelican Hat

$25.00

Water Bottle 500 ml

$15.00

Wells Stickers

$1.00

Diner Mug - DRINK DEEPLY - Gold

$16.00

599 - Grey Long Sleeve

$38.00

599 - Chambray Long Sleeve

$38.00

Pastries

Bacon, Egg, & Cheddar Biscuts

$6.50

Broccolie Gouda Frittata

$6.00

Mitch's Bagels

$4.50Out of stock

Croissants

$3.75

Empanada

$4.25

GF Cupcakes

$3.85

GF Muffins

$3.85

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$6.50

Scone

$3.50

Vegan Donut

$3.50

Vegan Loaves

$4.50

Breakfast Burrito

$5.25

Bacon Gruyere Frittata

$6.00

DCM Cookies

$4.00

Sausage, Egg, & Gravy Biscuit

$6.50

Brownie

$3.00

Dilla

$6.25

Coconut Macaroon

$6.00

Pour Over

Guatemala San Gerardo Pour Over

$5.25

Mexico Pour Over

$5.25

Ethiopia Pour Over

$5.25

Colombia Pour Over

$5.25

Retail Bottled Drinks

Expressed Juice

$9.50

Ginger Shot

$4.50

Natalie's Juice and Lemonade

$4.50

Radiate Kombucha

$5.00

Smart Water

$3.75

Topo Chico

$2.50

16oz Harmless Harvest

$6.70

Teas

Beverly Black Tea

$4.25

Chai

$4.75

Herbal Blend

$4.25

Jasmine Pearls Green Tea

$4.25

Matcha

$4.75

Seasonal Beverages

Harvest Latte

$5.25
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

599 Southwest 2nd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315

Directions

Gallery
Wells Coffee Company - Tarpon River image
Wells Coffee Company - Tarpon River image
Wells Coffee Company - Tarpon River image

Similar restaurants in your area

Noodles Panini - 821 E Las Olas
orange starNo Reviews
821 East Las Olas Boulevard Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
View restaurantnext
Harry's Pizzeria Miami Beach
orange starNo Reviews
1680 Meridian Avenue Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
100x35 Cocina Con Raices - 520 west ave suite 3
orange starNo Reviews
520 West Avenue Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
HOLYSHAKES - Holyshakes Boca Raton
orange starNo Reviews
5030 Champion Boulevard Boca Raton, FL 33496
View restaurantnext
Siena Grill - 9101 Lakeridge Boulevard Boca Raton FL. 33496
orange starNo Reviews
9101 Lakeridge Boulevard Boca Raton, FL 33496
View restaurantnext
Mimi's - Miami
orange starNo Reviews
2501 Biscayne Boulevard Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fort Lauderdale

Rebel Wine Bar - 3520 NE 12th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
3520 NE 12th Ave Oakland Park, FL 33334
View restaurantnext
Shooters Waterfront - Fort Lauderdale
orange star4.2 • 11,630
3033 NE 32nd Avenue Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
View restaurantnext
Coconuts Events - Be Nice
orange star4.4 • 10,937
429 Seabreeze Blvd Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 8,034
2400 E Las Olas Blvd. Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
View restaurantnext
Rosie's Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 4,159
2449 Wilton Dr Wilton Manors, FL 33305
View restaurantnext
Vicky Bakery - Davie
orange star4.4 • 2,506
2889 S UNIVERSITY DR DAVIE, FL 33314
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fort Lauderdale
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (126 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston