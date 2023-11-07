- Home
No reviews yet
21 SW Seventh St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Food!
Breakfast Sandwiches & Wraps
- BEC$8.75
Comes with bacon, fried eggs, and american cheese
- SEC$8.75
Comes with sausage, fried eggs, and american cheese
- Pork Roll Egg N Cheese$8.75
Comes with Trenton pork roll, fried egg, american cheese
- Egg & Cheese$7.75
Comes with fried eggs and american cheese
- Plant Kid (VEGAN)$9.75
Beyond plant-based sausage patty and JustEgg vegan egg
- Turkey SEC$8.75
Comes with turkey sausage, fried eggs, and american cheese
- Turkey BEC$8.75
Comes with turkey bacon, fried eggs, and american cheese
- Avocado Sandwich$8.75
Comes with avocado, fried egg, tomato, arugula
- The Classic$10.50
Comes with choice of whitefish or lox, cream cheese, tomato, onion, cucumber, capers
- NoLibs$8.75
Comes with fried egg, provolone, pickled onions, tomato, lemon aioli
- Breakfast Bowl$12.00
Comes with sweet potato, sunny side eggs, avocado, cherry tomato, bacon strips
- Feta Wrap$8.00
Comes with scrambled egg whites, tomato, feta cheese, spinach
- Monte Cristo$11.00
eggs, ham, turkey, swiss, cheddar, jelly
- Jersey Shore$13.00
EVERY. SINGLE. BREAKFAST. MEAT. eggs, cheese, & a hashbrown
- Breakfast Burrito$8.00
eggs, american, hashbrowns, meat
- Breakfast Sammy$6.75
Bagels & Cream Cheese
- Plain Bagel!!!$2.25
- Everything Bagel !!!$2.25
- Onion Bagel!!!$2.25
- Garlic Bagel!!!$2.25
- Sesame Bagel!!!$2.25
- Poppy Seed Bagel!!!$2.25Out of stock
- Cheddar Habanero Bagel!!!$2.25
- Salt Bagel!!!$2.25
- Egg Bagel!!!$2.25
- Pumpernickel Bagel!!!$2.25
- Cinnamon Raisin Bagel!!!$2.25
- Whole Wheat Bagel!!!$2.25Out of stock
- Whole Wheat Everything!!!$2.25Out of stock
- Rainbow Bagel!!!$2.25Out of stock
- French Toast Bagel!!!$2.25Out of stock
- Blueberry Bagel!!!$2.25
- Gluten Free Bagel!!!$3.00Out of stock
- Jalapeno Cheddar Bagel!!!$2.25
- Oreo Bagel$2.25Out of stock
- Doritos Crunch Bagel$2.25
- EGG EVERYTHING!!!$2.25
- Pumpkin$2.25