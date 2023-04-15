Main picView gallery

The Greek Joint Kitchen and Bar - Davie 5810 South University Drive

No reviews yet

5810 South University Drive

Davie, FL 33328

Popular Items

Small Greek Salad
Keftedakia
Chicken Souvlaki Stick Platter


Dips

Four Dip Platter

$16.00

Tzatkiki, Humus & Kafteri served with pita

Fava

$7.00

Yellow Split Pea Puree topped with Onions & Capers

Humus

$7.00

Served with Pita

Tirokafteri

$8.00

Spicy Feta Spread Served with Piat

Tzatziki

$8.00

Yogurt, Garlic and Cucumber Spread Served with Pita

Melitzanosalata

$9.00

Eggplant Spread Served with Pita

Meze

Spanakopita

$12.00

Spinach Pie

New Zealand Green Shell Mussels

$17.00

Served in lemon, garlic, white wine and butter sauce

Fried Feta Cheese

$14.00

Wrapped in filo dough drizzled with Greek honey and sesame seeds

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Served with tzatziki sauce

Saganaki Cheese

$12.00

Pan seared Vlahotiri drizzled with fresh lemon juice.

Shrimp Santorini

$14.00

Sautéed in garlic, tomatoes and Feta cheese in a marinara sauce.

Shrimp Saganaki

$14.00Out of stock

Served with seared Manouri cheese

Chicken Wings

$15.00

Hot, medium, mild or Greek style

Grilled Octopus

$20.00

Keftedakia

$10.00

Greek style meatballs served with tzatziki

Greek Joint Baby Back Ribs

$21.00

Grilled baby back ribs drizzled with altholemono

Mama's Triropita

$15.00

Feta cheese, ricotta cheese, and herbs in filo dough baked to perfection topped with diced cucumbers and tomatoes in the Greek Joint vinaigrette

Zucchini Fries

$13.00

Served with avocado tzatziki

Stuffed Grape Leaves

$11.00

Feta And Olives

$9.00

Olive Appetizer

$8.00

Salads & Bowls

Small Caesar Salad

$6.00

Large Caesar Salad

$9.00

Small House Salad

$6.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Onions, Feta & Kalamata Olives

Large House Salad

$9.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Onions, Feta & Kalamata Olives

Small Greek Salad

$10.00

NO LETTUCE!

Large Greek Salad

$17.00

NO LETTUCE!

Grilled Vegetable Orzo Salad Bowl

$14.00

Grilled Seasonal Veggies with Cherry Tomatoes Feta cheese and fresh garden herbs

Baby Arugula & Fig Salad

$14.00

Black mission figs, cherry tomatoes, Chevre goat cheese and walnuts in a creamy balsamic vinaigrette

Organic Farro Bowl

$14.00

Butternut squash, sun-dried tomatoes & carrots in a browned butter and honey vinaigrette, topped with walnuts.

Caprese Salad

$17.00

Wraps & Stick Platters

Chicken Souvlaki Stick Platter

$16.00

Served with fries and house salad

Double Chicken Souvlaki Stick Platter

$20.00

Served with fries and house salad

Pork Souvlaki Stick Platters

$16.00

Served with fries and house salad

Double Pork Souvlaki Stick Platter

$20.00

Served with fries and house salad

Chicken Pita Wrap Platter

$18.00

Served with fries and house salad

Pork Pita Wrap Platter

$18.00

Served with fries and house salad

Veggie Pita Wrap Platter

$18.00

Served with fries and house salad

Pam's Pita Wrap Platter

$19.00

Served with fries and house salad

Lamb & Beef Gyro Pita Platter

$18.00

Served with fries and house salad

Double Pita Platter

$26.00

Combo Platter Sticks

$20.00

Veggie Pita Single

$10.00

Double Lamb Gyro Pita Platter

$27.00

Sides

Grilled Asparagus

$6.00

Grilled Veggies

$6.00

Lemon Potatoes

$5.00

Greek Fries

$8.00

French Fries

$6.00

Rice

$3.00

Briam

$5.00

Truffle Fries

$8.00

SIDE TZATZIKI

$1.75

SIDE FETA

$2.00

Breast

$7.00

Pita

$1.25

Side Salmon

$18.00

Briam

$5.00

Side Gyro

$7.00

Side Humus

$1.50

Shrimp Side X1

$2.50

Olives Side

$2.00

Cucumbers Side

$2.00

Upcharge 2$

$2.00

Spinich Side

$6.00

Entrees

Moussaka

$21.00

Served with lemon potatoes

Pasticcio

$21.00

Served with lemon potatoes

Spicy Greek Burger

$16.00

Served with fries

Cheese Burger

$16.00

Served with fries

All Natural Roasted Lemon Half Chicken

$21.00

Served with lemon potatoes

Chicken Kebab

$23.00

Served with rice and house salad

Spicy Feta Encrusted Wild Caught Salmon

$29.00

Served over grilled vegetable orzo

Filet Mignon Kebabs

$34.00

Served over rice

Grilled Pork Chop

$29.00

Served over organic farro.

Certified Angus 16 oz Rib Eye

$46.00

Served with honey herb butter roasted baby potatoes.

Greek Style Baby Back Ribs Dinner

$30.00

Served with grilled asparagus and lemon potatoes

Lamb Shank

$30.00

Served over a vegetable ragu

5 Grilled Lamb Chops

$39.00

Served with grilled asparagus and lemon potatoes

Family Style

$42.00

Minimum 2 people $38.00 per person

Hamburger

$15.00

4 Grilled Lamb Chops

$34.00

Singles & Kids

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Kids Souvlaki

$7.00

Lamb Gyro Pita

$11.00

Pork Pita

$9.00

Chicken Pita

$9.00

Pam Pita

$10.00

Pork Stick

$8.00

Chicken Stick

$8.00

Single Chicken Kebab Skewer

$15.00

Dinner Specials

Asparagus Cream Soup

$7.00

Avgolemono Soup

$7.00

Chicken Bruschetta

$25.00

Served over grilled vegetable orze

Grill Mahi Filet

$27.00

Grilled Whole Bronzino

$36.00

Served over grilled asparagus

Kokinisto

$27.00

Lamb Kebab

$26.00

Pork Chop Special

$2,900.00

Shrimp Santorini Dinner

$27.00

Shrimp Skewers

$27.00

Skirt Steak

$29.00

Spasti Half Chicken

$19.00

Grilled half chicken drizzled with latholemono and served with lemon potatoes

Spicy Salmon Cucumber

$14.00

Stuffed Peppers

$19.00

Stuffed with ground beef diced tomatoes, crumbled feta and fresh herbs.

Vegetarian Eggplant Ball

$15.00

Baked in the oven, served with truffle Ricotta and a chunky tomato basil sauce.

Yellowtail Snapper

$35.00

Chicken Soup

$6.00

Salmon Tartar

$14.00

Desserts

Baklava

$9.50

Cheese Cake Baklava

$9.50

Chocolate Cake

$9.50

Greek Yogurt

$9.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

5810 South University Drive, Davie, FL 33328

Directions

