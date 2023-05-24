Restaurant header imageView gallery

Don Pan Davie

review star

No reviews yet

6847 Stirling Road

Davie, FL 33314

Bakery

Salt Pastries

Cachito Ham

$3.75

Cachito Ham & Cheese

$3.75

Tequeño

$2.25

Pandebono

$2.25

Beef Pastry

$3.50

Chicken Pastry

$3.50

Ham & Cheese Pastry

$3.50

Ham Croquette

$0.99

Empanadas

Venezuelan Beef Empanada

$3.99

Fried Empanada filled with Shredded Beef

Venezuelan Chicken Empanada

$3.99

Fried Empanada filled with Shredded Chicken

Venezuelan Cheese Empanada

$3.99

Fried Empanada filled with Cheese

Venezuelan Pabellon Empanada

$3.99

Fried Empanada filled with Shredded Beef, Black Beans and Plantains

Argentinian Beef Empanada

$3.50

Baked Empanada filled with Ground Beef and Olives

Argentinian Spinach Empanada

$3.50

Baked Empanada filled with Spinach and Cheese

Cold Pastries

Dulce De Leche

$2.95

Black Forest

$2.95

Cheesecake

$3.75

Diplomatic

$3.75

Flan

$3.75

Fruit Tartaleta

$3.75

Mil Hojas Azúcar

$3.75

Mil Hojas Dulce de Leche

$3.75

Mousse Parchita

$2.95

Opera

$2.95

Tiramisu

$2.95

Tres Leches

$3.75

Pie de Limon

$3.75

Breads

French

$2.30

Andino

$4.50

Cheese Bread

$5.75

Pan Dulce

$1.75

Croissant

$2.75

Guava Bread

$5.75

Sweet Pastries

Guava & Cheese Pastry

$2.50

Guava Pastry

$2.50

Apple Pastry

$2.50

Golfeado

$3.75

Palmier

$2.25

Cookie Bag (12)

$4.00

Bomba Rellena

$3.25

Palito de Queso

$2.50

Alfajor (Bag of 8)

$8.00

Food

Bowls

Build Your Own Bowl

$10.50

Choose your Base, Protein, Sides and Sauce!

PabeBowl

PabeBowl

$12.00

Rice, Carne Mechada, Black Beans, Queso Fresco and Plantains

Lomo Saltado

Lomo Saltado

$12.00

Rice, Beef Steak, Sautéed Vegetables

Cuban Bowl

Cuban Bowl

$11.50

Rice, Marinated Pork, Black Beans, Corn, Tomatoes, Plantains, and Don Pan Sauce

Grilled Chicken Bowl

Grilled Chicken Bowl

$10.50

Rice, Marinated Chicken Breast, Black Beans, Tomatoes, Gouda Cheese and Sour Cream

Chicken Avocado Bowl

Chicken Avocado Bowl

$10.50

Rice, Shredded Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Corn, Avocado, and Chipotle Aioli

Arepas

Build Your Own Arepa

$8.50

Arepa Catira

$8.50

Shredded Chicken with Gouda Cheese or Queso Fresco

Arepa Chorizo

$8.50

Chorizo and Gouda Cheese

Arepa Domino

$8.50

Black Beans and Queso Fresco

Arepa Don Pan

$8.75

Shredded Chicken, Queso Fresco, Avocado and Don Pan Sauce

Arepa Llanera

$8.75

Carne Asada, Queso Fresco and Don Pan Sauce

Arepa Pelua

$8.75

Carne Mechada with Gouda Cheese or Queso Fresco

Arepa Pernil

$8.50

Pulled Pork and Gouda Cheese

Arepa Queso Guayanés

$8.50

Venezuelan Soft White Cheese

Arepa Reina Pepiada

$8.75

Shredded Chicken and Avocado

Arepa Pabellon

$8.75

Carne Mechada, Black Beans, Queso Fresco, and Plantains

Breakfast

Baker's Morning

$8.50

Two Eggs, Home Fries, Bacon or Ham with a side of Arepa or Toast

Criollo

$10.50

Shredded Meat or Chicken, Two Eggs, Black Beans, Queso Fresco and one Arepa

Breakfast Wrap

$8.50

Potatoes, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Scrambled Eggs, and Maple Syrup

Steak & Eggs

$9.50

Two Eggs, Sautéed Steak Tips with Onions, Home Fries, and you choice of Arepa or Toast

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00

Egg, Bacon & Cheese in our Homemade Baguette

Egg, Bacon, and Cheese Croissant

$6.50

Ham and Cheese Croissant

$6.00

Toast w/ Butter

$3.25

Toast w/ Cheese

$4.50

Kitchen

Cachapa w/ White Cheese

$9.00

Cachapa w/ Guayanes

$10.50

Cachapa w/ Guayanes & Pernil

$12.50

Pasticho

$11.50

Chaufa

$10.00

Peruvian Chicken Fried Rice

Ensalada de Gallina (Lb.)

$8.00

Sandwiches & Wraps

Cuban Sandwich

$10.00

Baked Pork, Ham, Pickles, Swiss Cheese, and Mustard

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.50

Baked Pork, Crispy Onions, and Melted Provolone Cheese

Chicken Avocado Sandwich

$10.50

Chicken Breast, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Avocado, Tomatoes and Ranch Dressing

Steak Sandwich

$11.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.50

Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Chicken Breast, and our Ceasar Sauce

Pabellon Wrap

$10.50

Shredded Beef or Chicken, Rice, Black Beans, Queso Fresco and Plantains

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$8.75

Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

$8.75

Burgers

Venezuelan Burger

$12.00

Beef, Fried Egg, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Potato Sticks and Sauces on a Brioche Bune

Pepito Don Pan

$11.50

Beef, Bacon, Potato Sticks, Onions, Gouda Cheese, and Sauces on our homemade Baguette

Omelettes

Build Your Own Omelette

$8.50

Meat Lover's Omelette

$10.00

Bacon, Sausage, Ham, and Cheddar Cheese

Veggie Omelette

$7.50

Salads

Don Ceasar Salad

$6.50

Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, and our Delicious Croutons tossed in homemade Ceasar Dressing

Steak Salad

$9.50

Mixed Greens, Toasted Almonds, Raisins, Queso Fresco and our Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette

Soups

Sancocho de Costilla

$12.50

Rib Soup

Sopa de Pollo

$11.00

Sides

Eggs

$3.50

French Fries

$3.50

Home Fries

$3.50

Queso Fresco

$3.50

Yuca Frita

$3.50

Plantains

$3.50

Black Beans

$3.50

White Rice

$3.50

Queso Guayanés

$3.50

Side Pollo Mechado

$4.00

Side Pulled Pork

$4.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Pulled Pork (1lb)

$16.00

Side Bacon

$2.00

Drinks

Soft Drinks

Coca Cola

$2.50

Colombiana

$2.75

Fanta Orange

$2.50

Frescolita

$2.75

Inka Kola

$2.75

Materva

$2.75

Postobon

$2.75

Sprite

$2.50

Water Bottle

$2.00

Chinotto

$2.75

Maltin Polar

$2.75

Frescolita Zero

$2.75

Diet Coca Cola

$2.50

Coffee & Tea

Cafe Con Leche

$2.50+

Cortadito

$2.50+

Espresso

$2.25+

American Coffee

$2.75+

Cappuccino

$4.50+

Colada

$2.25+

Guayoyo

$1.90+

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

Hot Tea

$2.75+

Iced Coffee

$3.55

Marron

$2.50+

Iced Tea

$2.75+

Milk

$2.50

Juice

Orange Juice

$4.25

Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice

Passion Fruit Juice

$4.25

Blackberry Juice

$4.25

Mango Juice

$4.25
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 am
