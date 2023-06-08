Restaurant header imageView gallery

Top Hat Deli

415 NE 3RD ST

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Wednesday Blue Plate

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$19.00

Two beef, veal, and pork meatballs served with spaghetti, mother's gravy, and garlic bread.

Food

Appetizers

Chopped Liver

$9.00

Topped with diced egg and chicken cracklings, served with bagel chips.

Knish

$9.00

Two potato knish served with rosemary gravy.

Mac N Cheese

$9.00

Cavatelli with creamy cheddar and Swiss sauce.

Reuben Egg Rolls

$10.00

An egg roll filled with corned beef, thousand island, Swiss cheese, and sauerkraut served with cheese dipping sauce.

Doughssaints

$10.00

Cheese Blintz

$8.00

Three crepes with lemon ricotta filling topped with blueberry compote and powdered sugar.

Soup

Matzo Ball Soup

$12.00

Bowl Lentil Soup

$10.00

Bowl Chicken Noodle Soup

$10.00

Bowl Soup of the Day

$10.00

Breakfast

Challah French Toast

$13.00

Challah French toast topped with granola and fresh berries.

Cheese Blintz

$8.00

Three crepes with lemon ricotta filling topped with blueberry compote and powdered sugar.

Corned Beef Hash

$16.00

Two eggs cooked any style with sliced corned beef and potato hash.

Doughssaints

$10.00

Fast-Break Sandwich

$12.00

A kaiser roll with 1 egg any style, Top Hat bacon, tomato, and American cheese. Served with a side of fruit and a latke.

Fruit Bowl

$11.00

Strawberries, blueberries, green grapes, honey dew melon, and banana.

Good Morning Ramen

$13.50

Ramel noodles, bacon broth, six minute eggs, bacon, sausage, and scallion.

MBT Granola

$12.00

Nova Lox Sandwich

$17.00

Steak & Eggs

$19.00

8oz. Boneless ribeye, sauteed onions, potato hash and 2 eggs any style.

Steel Cut Oatmeal

$12.00

Oatmeal and quinoa blend with brûléed sugar, berries, and banana.

Veggie Hash

$14.00

Blueberry Pancakes

$13.00

Two large pancakes dusted with powdered sugar.

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$13.00

Two large pancakes dusted with powdered sugar.

Plain Pancakes

$11.00

Two large pancakes dusted with powdered sugar.

Cheese Omelette

$12.00

Three egg omelette with your choice of cheese.

Meat Omelette

$14.00

Three egg omelette with corned beef and pastrami.

Veggie Omelette

$13.00

3 egg omelette with tomato, onion, and spinach.

Matzo Brei

$12.50

Three scrambled eggs scrambled with matzo

Salami Scramble

$14.50

Three eggs scrambled with sliced salami

The Leo

$16.50

Three eggs scrambled with nova lox and caramelized onions

Grand Schlam

$13.50

Fish & Salad Platters

Chicken Salad Platter

$15.00

Chopped Liver Platter

$15.00

Egg Salad Platter

$15.00

Gravlox Platter

$19.00

House cured dill salmon, choice of bagel, sliced tomato, sliced onion, lettuce and capers.

Nova Platter

$19.00

Smoked salmon, choice of bagel, sliced tomato, sliced onion, lettuce and capers.

Pickled Herring Platter

$15.00

Herring in vinegar, choice of bagel, sliced tomato, sliced onion, lettuce and capers.

Tuna Salad Platter

$15.00

A scoop of tuna salad with choice of bagel, sliced tomato, sliced onion, lettuce, and capers.

Whitefish Platter

$18.50

Choice of whitefish salad or filet, bagel, sliced tomato, sliced onion, lettuce and capers.

Salads

Caesar Salad

$13.50

Chopped romaine, pecorino romano, white anchovy, bagel croutons.

Chef Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, romaine, turkey, salami, muenster cheese, egg, bacon, tomato and cucumber.

Mockingbird Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, romaine, six minute eggs, cucumber, tomato, pumpkin seeds, and golden beets with a citrus-honey vinaigrette.

Quinoa Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens with cucumber, tomato, red onion, kalamata olives and feta cheese with a garlic vinaigrette.

Waldorf Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, apples, walnuts, celery and grapes with a yogurt vinaigrette.

Sandwiches

BYO Sandwich

Create your own sandwich.

BLT

$13.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and house aioli on toasted multi-grain bread.

Fat Village Burger

$15.00

A classic burger with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles.

Fried Bologna

$13.00

Sliced bologna with American cheese, dijonnaise, and a fried egg on a kaiser roll.

Gravy Brisket

$16.00

Sliced brisket, muenster cheese and gravy on a kaiser roll.

Hot Dogs

$14.00

Two Hebrew National Hot Dogs with pickle slaw. Served with homemade chips and a deviled egg.

Open Face Turkey

$15.00

Sliced roasted turkey breast with mashed potatoes and gravy over a slice of challah.

Pastrami Cheeseburger

$15.00

Pizza Bagel

$11.00

Plain bagel toasted with marinara and provolone served with a side salad.

Rachel

$15.00

Oven roasted turkey and thousand island coleslaw on multi-grain.

Reuben

$16.50

Corned beef, sauerkraut, thousand island and Swiss cheese on multi-grain.

The Classic

$15.50

Thick sliced house smoked pastrami, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, and deli mustard on a kaiser roll

Tuna Melt

$16.00

Tuna salad, swiss cheese, and tomato on multi-grain

Turkey Club

$15.00

Oven roasted turkey breast, top hat bacon, lettuce, tomato, and aioli on toast multi-grain.

Blue Plates

Brisket Plate

$23.00

Sliced brisket, mashed potatoes, green beans, brown gravy

Chicken Pot Pie

$17.00

Chicken, onion, celery, carrots and puff pastry

Fried Shrimp Platter

$22.00

Tempura battered shrimp served with french fries and cole slaw.

Liver & Onions

$19.00

Veal liver, sauteed onions, mashed potatoes, and brown gravy.

Meatloaf

$22.00

Bacon wrapped meatloaf with mushroom gravy served green beans and mashed potatoes.

Noodle Kugel

$15.00

Savory spinach noodle kugel served with side mixed green salad.

Roasted Chicken

$17.00

Roasted half chicken with lemon, thyme, and garlic with a side of warm quinoa salad and sauteed spinach.

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$17.00

Panko crusted chicken breast, provolone, mother's gravy and arugula on toasted garlic bread.

Sides

Bacon

$5.00

Bagel

$3.00

Bagel Chips

$1.50

Beet Salad

$4.00

Chips

$4.50

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Croissant

$3.50

Cucumber Salad

$4.50

Deviled Eggs

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Fruit

$3.50

Side of Bread

$3.00

Latkes

$5.00

Green Beans

$5.00

Maple Sausage

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Potato Hash

$5.00

Potato Salad

$5.00

Spinach

$5.00

Tomato Slices w/ Basil Oil

$4.00

Top Hat Bacon

$5.00

Side of Matzo

$2.00

Desserts

Black & White Cookie

$5.00

Brookie

$6.00

Rugelach

$1.50

Whoopie Pie

$3.50

Apple Crisp Cookie

$4.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Chunky Munky Cookie

$6.00

Double Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$4.00

Peanut Butter Cookie

$4.00

Potbelly Cookie

$4.00

Red Velvet Cookie

$4.00

Reeses Chunk Cookie

$4.00

Rice Crispy Treat

$4.00

Salted Caramel Cookie

$4.00

Snicker Doodle

$4.00

Sprinkle Cookie

$4.00

White Chocolate Macadamia Cookie

$4.00

Chocolate Cake

$14.00

Whopper Cake

$12.00

Rainbow Cake

$10.00

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$10.00

Apple Pie

$7.00

Blueberry Pie

$7.00

Coconut Pie

$7.00

Strawberry Rhubarb Pie

$7.00

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$9.00

Pecan Pie

$7.00

Beverages

NA Beverages

Coffee

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Coffee

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Cold Brew

$5.00

Espresso

$3.00

Macchiato

$3.50

Cappuccino

$4.00

Latte

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Dr. Brown's Soda

$3.00

Fiji Water

$2.50+

San Pellegrino

$2.50+

Tab (can)

$3.00

Coke (can)

$3.00

Diet Coke (can)

$3.00

Sprite (can)

$3.00

Ginger Ale (can)

$3.00

Root Beer (can)

$3.00

Fresca

$3.00

Yoohoo

$3.00

Komucha - (radiate can)

$5.50

Snapple

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Komucha - (radiate can)

$5.50

Roy Rogers

$3.00

Milk

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Old-school–inspired new-wave deli offering knishes, Reubens & reinvented dishes, plus a full bar.

Website

Location

415 NE 3RD ST, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Directions

