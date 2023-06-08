Top Hat Deli
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Old-school–inspired new-wave deli offering knishes, Reubens & reinvented dishes, plus a full bar.
Location
415 NE 3RD ST, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Fireman Derek's Bakeshop - Fort Lauderdale
No Reviews
250 North Federal Hwy Suite 1 Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
View restaurant
Vale Food Co. - Fort Lauderdale
No Reviews
420 N Federal Highway Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
View restaurant
Press & Grind Cafe - Victoria Park
No Reviews
474 N. Federal Hwy. Ft Lauderdale, FL 33301
View restaurant
AQUI Bar & Kitchens - Fort Lauderdale
No Reviews
511 NE 3rd Ave Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
View restaurant
Batch New Southern Kitchen & Tap - Fort Lauderdale
No Reviews
525 N Federal Hwy Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Fort Lauderdale
Shooters Waterfront - Fort Lauderdale
4.2 • 11,630
3033 NE 32nd Avenue Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
View restaurant
Be Nice Events & Top Hat Deli -
4.4 • 10,937
429 Seabreeze Blvd Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
View restaurant
More near Fort Lauderdale