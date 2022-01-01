Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fireman Derek's Bakeshop - Fort Lauderdale

review star

No reviews yet

250 North Federal Hwy Suite 1

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Cookies

Half Dozen Variety Cookies

$21.00

Your choice of 6 cookies

Dozen Variety Cookies

Your choice of 12 cookies

Whole Cakes

Whole Birthday Cake Chocolate Buttercream

$79.99

Funfetti vanilla cake with Chocolate Buttercream Frosting

Whole Birthday Cake Cream Cheese Frosting

$79.99

Funfetti vanilla cake with Chocolate Buttercream Frosting

Whole Carrot Cake

$79.99

Spiced Cake with Nuts and Shredded carrots. Coated in cream cheese frosting and crushed pralines. CONTAINS NUTS*

Whole Chocolate Cake

$79.99

Chocolate Cake coated with chocolate buttercream frosting and chocolate sprinkles

Whole Cookies & Cream Cake

$79.99

Chocolate Cake coated with cookies and cream frosting and crushed oreo cookies

Whole Guava Coconut Cake

$79.99

Vanilla Coconut Cake with guava between the layers, coated with cream cheese frosting and toasted coconut flakes

Whole Red Velvet Cake

$79.99

Red Velvet Cake coated with cream cheese frosting and RV cake crumble

Whole Strawberry Crunch Cake

$79.99

Strawberry Cake coated with cream cheese frosting and strawberry streusel

Whole Cheesecakes

Whole Cookies & Cream Cheesecake

$69.99

Infused with crushed oreo cookies, topped with crushed oreo cookies and white chocolate sauce

Whole Guava Cheesecake

$69.99

Infused with guava, topped with guava and white chocolate sauce

Whole Nutella Cheesecake

$69.99

Infused with nutella, topped with whipped cream, crushed pirouline cookies and nutella sauce

Whole NY Style Plain Cheesecake

$69.99

Plain cheesecake on a graham crust

Whole Red Velvet Cheesecake

$69.99

Infused with red velvet cake chunks, topped with RV cake crumble and white chocolate sauce

Whole Pumpkin Cheesecake

$72.99

Infused with pumpkin and spices, topped with caramel sauce and crushed pralines (CONTAINS NUTS*)

Whole Caramel Apple Pie Cheesecake

$72.99

Infused with apple pie chunks, topped with caramel sauce and streusel

Whole Pies

Whole Apple Pie

$38.00

Spiced apple filling topped with streusel

Whole Brownie Bomb Pie

$41.00

Infused with dulce de leche and walnuts (CONTAINS NUTS*)

Whole Cafecito Pie

$41.00

Infused with espresso, topped with whipped cream and cinnamon

Whole Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

$38.00

No bake peanut butter pie toppped with crushed nutter butter cookies and ghirardelli chocolate sauce

Whole Coconut Custard Pie

$38.00

Creamy coconut custard topped with whipped cream and toasted coconut flakes

Whole Cookie Monster Pie

$41.00

FD choc chip cookie base, crushed oreo cookies, cheesecake filling, topped with whipped cream, cookies, ghirardelli and caramel sauce (CONTAINS NUTS*)

Whole Cookies & Cream Pie

$38.00

No bake cookies and cream pie topped with crushed oreo cookies and white chocolate sauce

Whole Dulce Banana Cream Pie

$38.00

No bake banana cream pie over a bed of dulce de leche, topped with crushed vanilla wafers and caramel sauce

Whole Grasshopper Pie

$38.00

No bake chocolate mint pie, topped with crushed mint oreo cookies and ghirardelli chocolate sauce

Whole Guava Berry Pie

$38.00

Mixed berries infused guava topped with streusel

Whole GB & Cream Pie

$38.00

Mixed berry guava pie with plain cheesecake, topped with streusel

Whole Key Lime Pie

Whole Key Lime Pie

$38.00

Topped with whipped cream

Whole Nutella Pie

$38.00

No bake nutella pie topped with crushed pirouline cookies and nutella sauce

Whole Pecan Pie

$38.00

Classic Pecan Pie

Whole Pumpkin Pie

$41.00

Spiced pumpkin pie topped with whipped cream, caramel sauce and streusel

Whole Salted Caramel Pie

$38.00

Oatmeal cookie crust with salted caramel filling

Whole Naked Pumpkin Pie

$35.00

Spiced Pumpkin pie with NO TOPPINGS

Whole Pie Sampler

$43.00

6 slices of your choosing in one pie tin

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Former Miami firefighter and Division-I football player, pie-lover, and dessert extraordinaire, Derek Kaplan, baked up our award-winning shop from scratch. Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop focuses on bringing big flavors and big smiles to all of our customers. An integral part of the Miami community, Fireman Derek’s goods are made fresh daily to ensure the highest quality product. Our goal is to continue sharing the joys of baking with every customer, sweetening the memories for years to come.

Location

250 North Federal Hwy Suite 1, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Press & Grind Cafe - Victoria Park
orange starNo Reviews
474 N. Federal Hwy. Ft Lauderdale, FL 33301
View restaurantnext
Here and Now
orange starNo Reviews
433 NW 1st Ave Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
View restaurantnext
Batch New Southern Kitchen & Tap - Fort Lauderdale
orange starNo Reviews
525 N Federal Hwy Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
View restaurantnext
The Whole Enchilada / FTL - 745 N Federal Hwy
orange star4.3 • 1,495
745 N Federal Hwy Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
View restaurantnext
Mitch's Downtown Bagel Cafe - Fort Lauderdale
orange starNo Reviews
540 N Andrews Ave Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
View restaurantnext
No Mans Land
orange starNo Reviews
666 N. Federal Hwy Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fort Lauderdale

Rebel Wine Bar - 3520 NE 12th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
3520 NE 12th Ave Oakland Park, FL 33334
View restaurantnext
Shooters Waterfront - Fort Lauderdale
orange star4.2 • 11,630
3033 NE 32nd Avenue Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
View restaurantnext
Coconuts Events - Be Nice
orange star4.4 • 10,937
429 Seabreeze Blvd Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 8,034
2400 E Las Olas Blvd. Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
View restaurantnext
Rosie's Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 4,159
2449 Wilton Dr Wilton Manors, FL 33305
View restaurantnext
Vicky Bakery - Davie
orange star4.4 • 2,506
2889 S UNIVERSITY DR DAVIE, FL 33314
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fort Lauderdale
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (127 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (51 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston