Fireman Derek's Bakeshop - Fort Lauderdale
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Former Miami firefighter and Division-I football player, pie-lover, and dessert extraordinaire, Derek Kaplan, baked up our award-winning shop from scratch. Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop focuses on bringing big flavors and big smiles to all of our customers. An integral part of the Miami community, Fireman Derek’s goods are made fresh daily to ensure the highest quality product. Our goal is to continue sharing the joys of baking with every customer, sweetening the memories for years to come.
250 North Federal Hwy Suite 1, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
