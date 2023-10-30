- Home
EMMY SQUARED: Fort Lauderdale
468 N. Federal Hwy
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
ONLINE: MAIN MENU
Plates
jumbo whole wings, sriracha crystal glaze, peanuts, cilantro, ranch
served with spicy tomato sauce
1 lb of seasoned waffle fries, seasoned blanco cheddar queso, scallions, bacon, ranch
crispy hand stretched mozzarella served with marinara sauce
Spicy, salted, soy marinated mushrooms
seasoned waffle fries
Shareable Salads
serves 2-3. pickled red onion, cashew, blue cheese, dried cherries, miso dressing
serves 2-3. hearts of romaine, anchovy-caesar, sprizolina
serves 2-3. chopped greens, cherry tomatoes, soppressata, provolone, celery, roasted red peppers, chickpeas, vinaigrette
Sandwiches
Burgers
Pizzas
build a pie of your choice, choice of sauce and toppings
red sauce, mozzarella
burrata, basil
pepperoni, pickled jalapeños, honey
pepperoni, calabrian chiles
house made vodka sauce, red sauce, garlic parsley pesto, sesame seed crust
house made vodka sauce, red sauce, garlic parsley pesto, sesame seed crust, pepperoni & calabrian chile
house made vodka sauce, basil, pecorino
vegan spicy kimchi, sausage, peppers, mushrooms
house made vodka sauce, ricotta, double pecorino, italian sausage, banana peppers
ricotta, mushrooms, truffle mushroom cream