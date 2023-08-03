Appetizers

Green Fries

$12.00

fresh green beans battered & served golden brown, sriracha aioli

Grilled Artichoke

$16.00

brushed with garlic butter

Philly Pretzel Bread

$13.00

bacon-onion jam & cheese sauce

French Onion Soup

$13.00

topped with swiss, gruyere, provolone

Maple Bacon Wings

$17.00

chili-lime zest

Smoked Salmon

$16.00

Brown sugar cured and lightly smoked salmon served with caper aioli, pickled red onion, and crostinis.

Stracciatella

$16.00

chef's choice

Mussels

$18.00

chef's choice

Salads

Grains & Greens Bowl

$15.00

arugula, quinoa, farro, cucumber, garbanzo beans, pickled radish, lemon vinaigrette

Grilled Caesar Salad

$15.00

grilled romaine hearts, shaved parmesan,

House Salad

$13.00

panzanella style with a shallot & champagne vinaigrette

Peach Salad

$19.00

Fresh peaches sliced and grilled served over arugula with goat cheese, prosciutto, campari tomatoes, and a lemon vinaigrette.

Poke Bowl

$19.00

salmon, farro, wakame, avocado, cucumber, roasted wasabi chickpeas, pickled onions, sesame, soy-ginger

Victoria Park Steak Salad

$24.00

tenderloin medallions, thick cut heirloom tomatoes, arugula & spinach, basil vinaigrette, shaved manchego

Side Caesar

$6.00

Side House Salad

$6.00

Sandwiches

Meatball Grinder

$16.00

chicken & porcini mushroom meatballs, tomato gravy, melted provolone

Cocka-Doodle-Doo

$16.00

grilled chicken, bacon, herb slaw, sriracha aioli

The Foxy Burger

$17.00

double patty, american cheese, bacon & onion jam, sunny-side egg

The Nemo

$17.00

mahi mahi simply seasoned or blackened

Veggie Burger

$15.00

house made, provolone, tomato, spinach

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$18.00

pulled short rib, provolone, caramelized onions, mother's gravy, red onion, toasted sourdough

Patty Melt

$16.00

the sandwich that inspired the restaurant

Dizzy Chicken Dip

$16.00

roasted chicken, arugula, provolone, jus for dipping

Entrees

BBQ Rib Plate

$29.00

molasses-dijon glaze, cole slaw, and choice of one side

Beef A Roni

$25.00

house braised short rib ragout, local ricotta cheese

Chicken Paillard

$22.00

Panko crusted chicken breast pounded thinly and served golden brown with an arugula salad.

Fish N Chips

$26.00

tempura battered cod and fries

Grilled Pork Chop

$30.00

mashed potatoes, sweet and spicy pepper relish, fresh oregano

Langostino Scampi

$28.00

garlic, lemon, caper, linguini

Lump Crab Cakes

$32.00

molasses-dijon glaze, cole slaw, french fries

Mabel's Chicken

$25.00

chicken thighs, housemade spatzle, banger sausage, creamy herb pan gravy

New Orleans BBQ Shrimp

$28.00

basmati rice, grilled sourdough

Roasted Chicken

$23.00

half chicken, grains & greens salad

Italian Dinner

$24.00

Chicken meatballs, linguine, mother's gravy, local ricotta, shaved parmesan, torn basil, and garlic bread.

Veggie Plate

$21.00

grilled artichoke, quinoa & farro salad, campari tomatoes in basil oil, daily vegetable

Sides

Garlic-Parmesan Fries

$7.00

French Fries

$5.00

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$7.00

Cole Slaw

$5.00

Deviled Eggs

$5.00

Basil Tomato Wedges

$5.00

Mac N Cheese

$8.00

a la carte only

Vegetable Of The Day

$7.00

Sauteed Spinach

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Desserts

Banana Gr. Cheese

$11.00