American
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

YOT Bar & Kitchen LMC

757 Reviews

$$

2015 SW 20th St

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315

Order Again

Popular Items

Tomato Bisque
The Wedge
YOT Burger

Appetizers

Chips & Guac

$13.00

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

Mussels

$23.00

Rock Shrimp

$18.00

Wings

$16.00

Fried Calamari

$17.00

Smoked Fish Dip

$16.00

Tuna Carpaccio

$16.00

Sishito Peppers

$11.00

Oysters

$18.00

Salads

Burrata

$18.00

The Wedge

$16.00

Kale Salad

$17.00

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$18.00

Salmon & Haricot Verts

$23.00

Silver Lining Salad

$18.00

Skirt Steak Salad

$22.00

Power Bowl

$16.00

Mixed Green Salad Full

$9.00

Full Caesar salad

$12.00

Pasta salad special

$16.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

bLMCt

$17.00

Crispy Shrimp

$21.00

Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Lobster Roll

$37.00

Mahi Sandwich

$19.00

Mahi Tacos

$16.00

Quinoa Chicken Wrap

$17.00

Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Taco Tuesday

$8.00

YOT Burger

$17.00

Fried Chicken Sand

$19.00Out of stock

Entrees

Half Chicken

$26.00

Miso Salmon

$30.00

Market Fish

$32.00

Filet 6oz LUNCH

$34.00

Adult Chicken Tender (6)

$15.00

Curry Butter Chicken

$25.00

Mac N Cheese

$18.00

Sides

Herb Tossed French Fries

$6.00

Haircot Verts

$7.00

Quinoa

$7.00

Side Wild Mushrooms

$11.00

Side Garden Salad

$6.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Grilled Toast

$3.00

Side of Guac

$6.00

Creamed Polenta

$9.00

Asian slaw

$7.00

Special- Veg Chips

$7.00

Soups

Tomato Bisque

$7.00

Soup of the Day

$11.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The most desirable destination. Great food, drinks and fun ... Anytide!

Website

Location

2015 SW 20th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315

Directions

Gallery
YOT Bar & Kitchen image
YOT Bar & Kitchen image
YOT Bar & Kitchen image

