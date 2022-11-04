Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Sandwiches

K Pizza Dadeland Miami

72 Reviews

$$

8434 S Dixie Hwy

Miami, FL 33143

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza
Pepperoni Pizza
Focaccia Sticks

Combos

3 Slice Combo

3 Slice Combo

$14.00

Mix and match any three slices of our authentic Roman style pizza.

2 Slices + Drink

2 Slices + Drink

$13.00

Any two slices of our authentic roman style pizza plus a drink.

Panino + Drink

Panino + Drink

$12.00

One of our roman style paninos plus a drink.

6 Slice Combo

6 Slice Combo

$24.00

Mix and match any six slices of our authentic Roman style pizza.

Pizza

Single Slice

Single Slice

$5.50

A slice of our authentic Roman-style pizza (8" x 4").

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$12.00+

Whole milk mozzarella and tomato sauce.

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00+

Pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, and tomato sauce.

Spicy Salami Pizza

Spicy Salami Pizza

$14.00+

Premium spicy salami, mozzarella cheese, and tomato sauce.

Ham Pizza

Ham Pizza

$14.00+

Italian ham, mozzarella cheese, and tomato sauce.

Salami Pizza

Salami Pizza

$14.00+

Sweet salami, mozzarella cheese, and tomato sauce.

Caprese Pizza

Caprese Pizza

$14.00+

Fresh mozzarella cheese, cherry tomatoes, and basil.

Eggplant Romana Pizza

Eggplant Romana Pizza

$14.00+

Roasted eggplant, fresh mozzarella, and cherry tomatoes.

Vegan Pizza

Vegan Pizza

$14.00+

Cherry tomatoes, gaeta olives, capers, tomato sauce, and basil.

Four Cheese Pizza

Four Cheese Pizza

$14.00+

Whole milk mozzarella, parmesan, pecorino romano, and blue cheese.

Prosciutto and Arugula Pizza

Prosciutto and Arugula Pizza

$14.00+

Whole milk mozzarella, prosciutto di parma, shaved parmesan, and arugula.

Truffle Mushroom Pizza

Truffle Mushroom Pizza

$14.00+

Champignon mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, white truffle oil, and arugula.

Amatriciana Pizza

Amatriciana Pizza

$14.00+

Smoked bacon, whole milk mozzarella, pecorino romano, tomato sauce, and black pepper.

Chef's Daily Pizza

Chef's Daily Pizza

$14.00+

Give us a call at (305) 381-6025 for a list of ingredients.

Create Your Own Pizza

Create Your Own Pizza

$10.00+

Create your perfect Roman style pizza from our list of premium toppings.

Take and Bake

Take and Bake

$10.00

Our Take & Bake pizza bases allow you to bake the perfect roman style pizza at home! Choose your base (with or without sauce) and any toppings you would like to add. Ask our Pizzaiolo for pizza baking tips! Size: 8"x 24" (6 Slices).

Panini

Salami and Mozzarella Panino

Salami and Mozzarella Panino

$9.50

Premium salami and whole milk mozzarella.

Prosciutto and Arugula Panino

Prosciutto and Arugula Panino

$10.50

Prosciutto di parma, arugula, parmesan, and whole milk mozzarella.

Ham and Mozzarella Panino

Ham and Mozzarella Panino

$9.50

Italian ham, whole milk mozzarella, and cherry tomatoes.

Caprese Panino

Caprese Panino

$9.50

Fresh mozzarella cheese, cherry tomatoes, basil, and olive oil.

Create Your Own Panino

Create Your Own Panino

$3.50

Create your perfect panino from our list of premium toppings.

Chef's Daily Panino

Chef's Daily Panino

$10.50

Give us a call at (305) 381-6025 for a list of ingredients.

Salads

Arugula Caprese

Arugula Caprese

$10.00

Bed of arugula, fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, and basil. Served with our house balsamic vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, homemade croutons, and shaved parmesan cheese. Paired with our homemade Caesar dressing.

House Salad

House Salad

$7.00

Mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers, and cherry tomatoes. Served with our house balsamic vinaigrette.

Prosciutto & Greens

Prosciutto & Greens

$10.00

Bed of mixed greens, carrots, cucumber, and prosciutto di parma. Served with our house balsamic vinaigrette.

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, and focaccia croutons. Served with our homemade Caesar dressing.

Side Salad

$4.00

Mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers, and cherry tomatoes. Served with our house balsamic vinaigrette.

Sides

Focaccia Sticks

Focaccia Sticks

$5.00

6 Focaccia Sticks tossed with parmesan and herbs. Served with your choice of marinara sauce, garlic aioli, or olive oil.

Minestrone Soup

Minestrone Soup

$8.00

Italian vegetable soup.

Lasagna

Lasagna

$12.50

Sheets of pasta baked with all-natural beef and tomato sauce, ricotta, parmesan, and mozzarella cheese.

Eggplant Parmigiana

Eggplant Parmigiana

$9.00

Layers of roasted eggplant, parmesan, mozzarella, and tomato sauce.

Homemade Meatball

Homemade Meatball

$7.00

One large homemade meatball with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$7.00

Three pieces of toasted focaccia bread with a mixture of tomatoes, basil, olives, and Italian herbs.

Burrata & Prosciutto

Burrata & Prosciutto

$12.50

Burrata cheese and prosciutto di parma. Served on a bed of arugula and cherry tomatoes.

Fresh Baguette

Fresh Baguette

$5.00

Freshly baked baguette.

Focaccia Bread

Focaccia Bread

$5.00+

Freshly baked focaccia bread with olive oil and Italian herbs.

Dessert

Nutella Focaccia

Nutella Focaccia

$6.50

Sweet focaccia bread slathered with Nutella and dusted with powdered sugar. 1 Slice (8" x 4").

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$7.50

Italian espresso cake. Ladyfinger cookies soaked in espresso. Layered with sweet and fluffy mascarpone frosting.

Nutella Crepe

Nutella Crepe

$7.50

A warm, fluffy crepe slathered with Nutella.

Cannoli with Nutella

Cannoli with Nutella

$7.50

Three mini cannoli filled with ricotta and chocolate chips. Drizzled with Nutella.

Torta Della Nonna

Torta Della Nonna

$7.50

A slice of pastry cake with a hint of lemon zest. Dusted with powdered sugar and slivered almonds.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$5.50

Nonna's favorite recipe for a delicious, homemade chocolate chip cookie.

Strawberry Bull's Eye

Strawberry Bull's Eye

$6.00

Shortbread cookie filled with strawberry jam.

Nutella Bull's Eye

Nutella Bull's Eye

$6.00

Shortbread cookie filled with Nutella.

Apricot Bull's Eye

Apricot Bull's Eye

$6.00Out of stock

Shortbread cookie filled with apricot jam.

Nutella Crostata

Nutella Crostata

$8.00

Decadent Nutella pie.

Gelato Perotti

$12.00

Side Sauces & Extras

Garlic Aioli

Garlic Aioli

$1.00

Homemade garlic dipping sauce.

Marinara Sauce

Marinara Sauce

$1.00

Homemade marinara sauce. Made with crushed tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic, and herbs.

Balsamic Vinaigrette

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$1.00

Premium balsamic vinegar in a tangy and sweet whipped dressing.

Caesar Dressing

Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Homemade Caesar dressing.

Olive Oil

$1.00

Italian extra virgin olive oil.

Parmesan Cheese

$1.00

Side of Parmesan cheese.

Pecorino Romano Cheese

$1.00

Side of Pecorino Romano cheese.

Calabrian Chili Pepper Sauce

Calabrian Chili Pepper Sauce

$1.00+

Crushed Calabrian chili peppers in olive oil. A spicy side to add to any dish.