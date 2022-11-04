K Pizza Dadeland Miami
72 Reviews
$$
8434 S Dixie Hwy
Miami, FL 33143
Popular Items
Combos
3 Slice Combo
Mix and match any three slices of our authentic Roman style pizza.
2 Slices + Drink
Any two slices of our authentic roman style pizza plus a drink.
Panino + Drink
One of our roman style paninos plus a drink.
6 Slice Combo
Mix and match any six slices of our authentic Roman style pizza.
Pizza
Single Slice
A slice of our authentic Roman-style pizza (8" x 4").
Cheese Pizza
Whole milk mozzarella and tomato sauce.
Pepperoni Pizza
Pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, and tomato sauce.
Spicy Salami Pizza
Premium spicy salami, mozzarella cheese, and tomato sauce.
Ham Pizza
Italian ham, mozzarella cheese, and tomato sauce.
Salami Pizza
Sweet salami, mozzarella cheese, and tomato sauce.
Caprese Pizza
Fresh mozzarella cheese, cherry tomatoes, and basil.
Eggplant Romana Pizza
Roasted eggplant, fresh mozzarella, and cherry tomatoes.
Vegan Pizza
Cherry tomatoes, gaeta olives, capers, tomato sauce, and basil.
Four Cheese Pizza
Whole milk mozzarella, parmesan, pecorino romano, and blue cheese.
Prosciutto and Arugula Pizza
Whole milk mozzarella, prosciutto di parma, shaved parmesan, and arugula.
Truffle Mushroom Pizza
Champignon mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, white truffle oil, and arugula.
Amatriciana Pizza
Smoked bacon, whole milk mozzarella, pecorino romano, tomato sauce, and black pepper.
Chef's Daily Pizza
Give us a call at (305) 381-6025 for a list of ingredients.
Create Your Own Pizza
Create your perfect Roman style pizza from our list of premium toppings.
Take and Bake
Our Take & Bake pizza bases allow you to bake the perfect roman style pizza at home! Choose your base (with or without sauce) and any toppings you would like to add. Ask our Pizzaiolo for pizza baking tips! Size: 8"x 24" (6 Slices).
Panini
Salami and Mozzarella Panino
Premium salami and whole milk mozzarella.
Prosciutto and Arugula Panino
Prosciutto di parma, arugula, parmesan, and whole milk mozzarella.
Ham and Mozzarella Panino
Italian ham, whole milk mozzarella, and cherry tomatoes.
Caprese Panino
Fresh mozzarella cheese, cherry tomatoes, basil, and olive oil.
Create Your Own Panino
Create your perfect panino from our list of premium toppings.
Chef's Daily Panino
Give us a call at (305) 381-6025 for a list of ingredients.
Salads
Arugula Caprese
Bed of arugula, fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, and basil. Served with our house balsamic vinaigrette.
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, homemade croutons, and shaved parmesan cheese. Paired with our homemade Caesar dressing.
House Salad
Mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers, and cherry tomatoes. Served with our house balsamic vinaigrette.
Prosciutto & Greens
Bed of mixed greens, carrots, cucumber, and prosciutto di parma. Served with our house balsamic vinaigrette.
Side Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, and focaccia croutons. Served with our homemade Caesar dressing.
Side Salad
Mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers, and cherry tomatoes. Served with our house balsamic vinaigrette.
Sides
Focaccia Sticks
6 Focaccia Sticks tossed with parmesan and herbs. Served with your choice of marinara sauce, garlic aioli, or olive oil.
Minestrone Soup
Italian vegetable soup.
Lasagna
Sheets of pasta baked with all-natural beef and tomato sauce, ricotta, parmesan, and mozzarella cheese.
Eggplant Parmigiana
Layers of roasted eggplant, parmesan, mozzarella, and tomato sauce.
Homemade Meatball
One large homemade meatball with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Bruschetta
Three pieces of toasted focaccia bread with a mixture of tomatoes, basil, olives, and Italian herbs.
Burrata & Prosciutto
Burrata cheese and prosciutto di parma. Served on a bed of arugula and cherry tomatoes.
Fresh Baguette
Freshly baked baguette.
Focaccia Bread
Freshly baked focaccia bread with olive oil and Italian herbs.
Dessert
Nutella Focaccia
Sweet focaccia bread slathered with Nutella and dusted with powdered sugar. 1 Slice (8" x 4").
Tiramisu
Italian espresso cake. Ladyfinger cookies soaked in espresso. Layered with sweet and fluffy mascarpone frosting.
Nutella Crepe
A warm, fluffy crepe slathered with Nutella.
Cannoli with Nutella
Three mini cannoli filled with ricotta and chocolate chips. Drizzled with Nutella.
Torta Della Nonna
A slice of pastry cake with a hint of lemon zest. Dusted with powdered sugar and slivered almonds.
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Nonna's favorite recipe for a delicious, homemade chocolate chip cookie.
Strawberry Bull's Eye
Shortbread cookie filled with strawberry jam.
Nutella Bull's Eye
Shortbread cookie filled with Nutella.
Apricot Bull's Eye
Shortbread cookie filled with apricot jam.
Nutella Crostata
Decadent Nutella pie.
Gelato Perotti
Side Sauces & Extras
Garlic Aioli
Homemade garlic dipping sauce.
Marinara Sauce
Homemade marinara sauce. Made with crushed tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic, and herbs.
Balsamic Vinaigrette
Premium balsamic vinegar in a tangy and sweet whipped dressing.
Caesar Dressing
Homemade Caesar dressing.
Olive Oil
Italian extra virgin olive oil.
Parmesan Cheese
Side of Parmesan cheese.
Pecorino Romano Cheese
Side of Pecorino Romano cheese.
Calabrian Chili Pepper Sauce
Crushed Calabrian chili peppers in olive oil. A spicy side to add to any dish.