Italian
Bars & Lounges

Fiola Miami

137 Reviews

$$$$

1500 San Ignacio Avenue

Coral Gables, FL 33146

Order Again

Popular Items

Radiatori Cacio e Pepe
6oz Wagyu Filet Mignon
Whole Wheat Rigatoni

MS APPETIZERS

BRUNCH PRE FIXE MENU

$45.00

FIXE RICOTTA BRUSCHETTA

FIXE COLORS OF THE GARDES

FIXE COBIA CEVICHE

FIXE CARPACCIO

$6.00

FIXE TOMATO GAZPACHO

MS ENTREE

FIXE CACIO E PEPE

FIXE Lumachine Carbonara

FIXE GRILLED BRANZINO

FIXE DELMONICO STEAK

$12.00

Fixe Shrimp And Polenta

MS DESSERT

FIXE Chocolate Terrine

FIXE MACEDONIA DI FRUTA

FIXE COPPETTA

Coffee \espresso\tea

Fixe Cappucino

$3.00

Chef's Specials

PREORDER ONLY

The Chef's Menus will only be available for pre order. Orders must be placed by 8 pm the previous day. Pick Up & Delivery is between 4-6pm.

Will You Need Utensils?

Fabio Sea Bucket (Preorder Only/ Serves 4)

Fabio Sea Bucket (Preorder Only/ Serves 4)

$225.00

Generous portions of clams. mussels, wild shrimp, lobster, king crab, andouille sausage, potatoes and farm fresh corn packed in a pot ready to boil. Served with Calabrese aioli, cocktail sauce and lemons.

Appetizers/Salad

Will You Need Utensils?

Cobia Ceviche

Cobia Ceviche

$28.00Out of stock

Leche de Tigre, Habanero, Chickpeas

Colors of the Garden

Colors of the Garden

$26.00

Farmer’s Field Lettuces, Fine Herbs, Edible Flowers, Avocado, Whipped Goat Cheese

Burrata of Mozzarella

Burrata of Mozzarella

$24.00

Heirloom Tomato Foam, Sundried Tomato Pesto, Balsamic Di Modena & Basil

Fiola Meatballs

Fiola Meatballs

$28.00

Shaved Royal Trumpet Mushrooms, Pecorino Fiore Sardo

Fiola Antipasti

$28.00

20 Month Aged San Danielle Prosciutto, Roasted Peppers, Parmigiano Reggiano, Olives

Bread

Bread

$3.00

Pasta

Will You Need Utensils?

Radiatori Cacio e Pepe

Radiatori Cacio e Pepe

$28.00

Pecorino, Parmigiano, Black Pepper

Mancini Spaghetti Alla Vongole

Mancini Spaghetti Alla Vongole

$43.00

Littleneck Clams, Middleneck Clams, Surf Clams, Parsley, Calabrian Chilies

Whole Wheat Rigatoni

Whole Wheat Rigatoni

$38.00

Ragu Bolognese, Foraged Mushrooms, Parmigiano

Spaghetti Pomodoro

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$24.00

Heirloom Tomatoes, Basil, Parmigiano Reggiano

Wood Oven and Grilled

Will You Need Utensils?

Charred Spanish Octopus

Charred Spanish Octopus

$38.00

Cannellini Beans, Chorizo, Castelvetrano Olives, Bagna Cauda Sauce

Grilled Fish of the Day

$41.00

Salsa Verde, Radish Salad

6oz Wagyu Filet Mignon

6oz Wagyu Filet Mignon

$77.00

Red Pearl Agrodolce, Mallorca Butter

Sides

Tuscan Fries

$16.00

Rosemary, Black Pepper, Parmigiano

Brussel Sprouts

$16.00

Pancetta, Honey

Heirloom Tomatoes & Fennel

$16.00

White Balsamic, Cucumber, Lemon

Dessert

Valrhona Chocolate Terrine

$16.00

Cocoa Nibs

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$16.00

Madeira Zabaglione, Chocolate Cake, Coffee Cremeux

Cocktails

Patron Margarita

$14.00

Patron Silver, Lemon, Lime, Agave

Patron Bacio Speziato

$14.00

Patron Silver, Ilegal Mezcal Joven, Aperol, Pineapple, Lime, Agave, Black Pepper.

Bellagio

Bellagio

$14.00

Grey Goose, Martini & Rossi Bianco, Grapefruit, Lemon, Vanilla

Grey Goose Martini

Grey Goose Martini

$16.00

With your choice of Olive, Blue Cheese Olive or Twist

Bill Lane Martini

Bill Lane Martini

$16.00

Bombay Sapphire, Cocktail Onions, Castelvetrano Olives

Cocktail Kits

Fresh Premixed 20 oz bottled Cocktails. Serves 5.

Patron Cocktail Kit For Two

$22.00

Enjoy Two Premixed Patron Cocktails in a Personalized Patron Bottle.

Patron Cocktail Kit For Three

$35.00

Enjoy Three Premixed 5 oz Patron Cocktails in a personalized Patron Mason Jar.

Bellagio Cocktail Kit

Bellagio Cocktail Kit

$56.00

Fresh Premixed 20 oz Bellagio Kit. Serves 5. Grey Goose, Martini & Rossi Bianco, Grapefruit, Lemon, Vanilla

Non Alcoholic Beverage

Aqua Panna

Aqua Panna

$9.00

ACQUA PANNA Natural Spring Water is light to the taste and pleasingly soft on the palate. The velvety quality of this water makes it the perfect accompaniment for fine foods and wines, which is why it’s so popular among discerning food enthusiasts.

Pellegrino

Pellegrino

$9.00

Embrace the spirit of Italian living with S.Pellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral Water. S.Pellegrino bottles only the finest mineral water from the Italian Alps, where it is naturally enriched with mineral salts, calcium, and magnesium. The addition of carbon dioxide enhances S. Pellegrino with its signature bubbles, giving our sparkling natural mineral water its unmistakable taste and carbonation.

Coke

Coke

$5.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$5.00
Sprite

Sprite

$5.00
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$5.00
Ginger Beer

Ginger Beer

$5.00
Cranberry

Cranberry

$5.00
Pineapple Juice

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Employee Disaster Fund Donation

The Fabio Trabocchi Employee Disaster Relief Fund provides grants of financial aid to employees of Fabio Trabocchi Restaurants to meet short term critical needs of shelter, food, and vital medical care. For larger, tax deductible donations, please visit fabiotrabocchi.com.

Employee Relief Fund Donation

The Fabio Trabocchi Disaster Relief Fund provides grants of financial aid to assist employees of Fabio Trabocchi Restaurants to meet short term critical needs of shelter, food, clothing, transportation, and vital medical care. For larger, tax deductible donations, please visit fabiotrabocchi.com/donate

BQT CANAPES

3 SELECTION OF CANEPE CHARGE $$

$35.00

4 SELECTION OF CANEPE CHARGE $$

$45.00

CANEPE Chilled Gazpacho

CANEPE Croquettas

CANEPE Vegt. Ceviche

CANEPE Bruschetta

CANEPE Yellowfin Tuna Tartare

CANEPE Smoked Salmon

CANEPE Grilled Octopus

CANEPE Prosciutto di Parma

CANEPE Bison Tartare

CANEPE Foie Gras

CANEPE Lamb Chops

BQT LUNCH APPS

L BQT BABY KALE SALAD

L BQT BRUSCHETTA

L BQT CRUDO OF THE DAY

L BQT COLOR OF THE GARDEN

L BQT MEATBALLS

L BQT BURATTA

L BQT PALETA 5J

BQT LUNCH ENTREE

L BQT PASTA POMODORO

L BQT GRILLED FISH

L BQT PRIME STEAK

L BQT CACIO PEPE

L BQT RIGATONI BOLOGNESE

L BQT DELMONICO STEAK

L BQT FUSILLONI PESTO

L BQT OCTOPUS

BQT LUNCH DESSERT

L BQT COPETTA

L BQT TERRINE

L BQT MACEDONIA

L BQT TIRAMISU

L BQT CHEESE SELECTION

BQT DINNER APPS

D BQT COLOR OF THE GARDEN

$26.00

D BQT CRUDO OF THE DAY

D BQT PALETA 5J

D BQT BURRATA

$28.00

D BQT COBIA CEVICHE

$24.00

D BQT FIOLA ANTIPASTI

D BQT OCTOPUS

BQT DINNER MID COURSE

D BQT MID CACIO E PEPE

$24.00

D BQT MID RIGATONI BOLOGNESE

D BQT MID LOBSTER RAVIOLI

BQT DINNER ENTREE

D BQT RIGATONI BOLOGNESE

$29.00

D BQT GRILLED FISH

D BQT WAGYU FILET MIGNON

D BQT DELMONICO STEAK

$34.00

D BQT ROASTED VEGETABLES

D BQT DOVER SOLE

BQT DINNER DESSERT

D BQT COPETTA

D BQT TIRAMISU

D BQT TERRINE

D BQT CHEESE

BQT CHARGES

DINNER 3 COURSE $125

$125.00

DINNER 4 COURSE $165

$165.00

DINNER 4 COURSE $195

$195.00

DINNER 4 COURSE $225

$225.00
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
WE ARE BACK! TRY OUT OUR NEW PAELLA TO-GO!

Location

1500 San Ignacio Avenue, Coral Gables, FL 33146

Directions

Fiola Miami image
Fiola Miami image
Fiola Miami image
Fiola Miami image

Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (318 restaurants)
