Miami pizza restaurants you'll love

Go
Miami restaurants
Toast

Top pizza restaurants in Miami, Florida

Next time you’re hungry for a slice of cheesy delicious pizza, head over to the shores of Miami. There is a wide selection of authentic Italian eateries and pizza shops to choose from, each with its own unique crusts, vibrant sauces, and the stretchiest mozzarella around. All across the city, there is pizza to be devoured. From high-end pizza to casual delivery or takeout, in Miami, everything is right at your fingertips.

Head downtown for a trendy pizza experience or walk along South Beach to find the perfect slice to go. There are no wrong choices here, only different pizzas to suit different occasions. Enjoy dinner the whole family can enjoy or take your sweetheart out for a romantic walk on the beach and a slice on the shores. The possibilities are endless when you feast on one of the greatest creations ever known to man.

Don’t forget to pair your pizza with a delicious glass of wine or a cold beer. There has never been a better combination than craft beverages and fresh hot pizza. Whether you choose a late-night slice or a Neapolitan pie overlooking the ocean, Miami will ensure you’re provided with choice beverages to go with your perfect pizza. Order your slice of heaven tonight!

Must-try pizza restaurants in Miami

Thatch image

 

Thatch

3255 NE 1st Avenue, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Almond Or Peanut Butter + Fruit$10.50
berries, bananas, cinnamon, hemp seeeds, raw honey
Protein Guru$13.00
acai berry, blueberry, banana, almond butter, maca, cinnamon, vanilla protein, almond mylk
Crispy Cauliflower$16.00
house-made gochujang, scallion, sesame
More about Thatch
NAPOLITANO image

PIZZA

NAPOLITANO

8481 NW South River Dr, medley

Avg 4.5 (7 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Carbonara$11.25
PANCETTA AND ALFREDO SAUCE
Chicken Breast$8.50
HOMEMADE MASHED POTATOES WITH SALAD OR VEGETABLES
Meat Lovers
Ham, Pepperoni, Chorizo, Beacon and Sausage
More about NAPOLITANO
Two Pizza Guys image

 

Two Pizza Guys

15420 SW 136th St UNIT 2, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
JUMBO PIZZA / 12 GARLIC ROLLS / 1 (2 LITER SODA)$22.99
18" Cheese Pizza (12 Slices)
Additional toppings for an extra charge
LARGE PIZZA / 6 GARLIC ROLLS$16.99
16" Cheese Pizza (8 Slices)
Additional toppings for an extra charge
PHILLY CHEESE STEAK SUB$10.00
Sliced & chopped steak sautéed with mushroom, onions, peppers topped with mozzarella cheese & baked
More about Two Pizza Guys
PPole Pizza image

 

PPole Pizza

279 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Citrus Tea$4.00
Orange, lemon, tamarind and honey.
Veggie Ppole$11.00
Chia Dough, tomato sauce, mozzarella, sweet Peppers, roasted onions, mushrooms, fresh roasted zucchini, cherry tomatoes.
All Toppings$10.00
Build your own pizza with as many topping as you want. Adding more than 6 toppings (after sauce and cheese base) can alter the quality of the pizza with a risk of undercooked dough and sogginess.
More about PPole Pizza
Eleventh Street Pizza image

 

Eleventh Street Pizza

1035 N Miami Ave suite 103, miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
THE BROOKLYN CHEESE$32.00
(Sauce on top) Organic Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes, shredded mozzarella, fresh homemade mozzarella, Sicilian oregano, Parmigiano-Reggiano, pecorino, & basil.
MILK BREAD GARLIC ROLLS$6.00
Three of our Japanese milk bread rolls with garlic, Parmigiano-Reggiano, and herbs.
PEPPERONI & HOT HONEY$36.00
Organic Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes, Calabrian chili paste, mozzarella, roasted red onions, GiAntonio Pepperoni from Ezzo Sausauge Co., pecorino, & basil. Finished with honey for a slightly hot and sweet touch!
More about Eleventh Street Pizza
Power Pizzeria image

 

Power Pizzeria

7400 SW 57 Ave, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
5 Chicken Wings$5.00
Power Bread Sticks$6.75
Donation $1$1.00
More about Power Pizzeria
New York Roma Pizza image

PIZZA

New York Roma Pizza

6420 Bird Rd, MIAMI

Avg 4.3 (37 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Alfredo$13.50
Chicken Breast, heavy cream, and fettucini pasta with olive oil and Parmigiano. Comes with two garlic rolls.
Spaghetti with Meatballs$11.00
Lean ground beef, spaghetti, bread crumbs, and olive oil. Includes two garlic rolls.
Baked Ziti$11.00
Lean ground beef, spaghetti sauce, ziti pasta, and cheese. Includes two garlic rolls.
More about New York Roma Pizza
Two Brothers Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA

Two Brothers Restaurant

13740 SW 84th St, Miami

Avg 4.1 (451 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lasagna$16.95
FETTUCCINE ALFREDO$14.95
FRIED CALAMARI$12.95
More about Two Brothers Restaurant
Farinelli 1937 image

 

Farinelli 1937

3197 COMMODORE PLAZA, Coconut Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pollo Alla Parmigiana$29.00
pan seared breaded chicken breast, baked with mozzarella, pomodoro sauce, parmigiano. served with penne al pomodoro
Pizza Margherita$13.00
pomodoro sauce, fiordilatte mozzarella, basil
Pizza Parma$18.00
pomodoro sauce, mozzarella, arugula, prosciutto crudo, shaved parmigiano
More about Farinelli 1937
800 Degrees image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

800 Degrees

2956 NE 199th St, Aventura

Avg 4.2 (1184 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
UD'S FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$18.00
Brioche Bun, Bell & Evans chicken breast, Boston lettuce, heirloom tomatoes, house-made dill pickles, garlic aioli, UD's special sauce and served with a side of Cajun fries
BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA$18.00
Smoked provolone, fresh mozzarella, BBQ sauce, peppadews, red onion, roasted red pepper.
VERDE PIZZA$14.00
Green pie (pinenut-basil pesto),
fresh mozzarella, aged parmigiano.
More about 800 Degrees
Stanzione 87 image

 

Stanzione 87

87 sw 8th st miami fl, miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Buratta$15.00
Homemade mozzarella, basil, parmigiano, olive oil, post oven buratta 
Classic Pepperoni$16.00
cupping pepperoni, homemade mozzarella, parmigiano, olive oil
Red Smoke $16.00
"Amatriciana", proper bacon, red onion, homemade mozzarella, basil, pecorino, smoked mozzarella, stanzione hot sauce
More about Stanzione 87
Milano's Kosher Restaurant image

PIZZA

Milano's Kosher Restaurant

19090 NE 29 Ave, Aventura

Avg 3.9 (362 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Neapolitan Round
Thin crust pizza with mozzarella & tomato sauce available in 12" (Personal) & 18" Ex-Large pies.
Homemade Mozzarella Sticks$12.99
Homemade Mozarella sticks served with a side of marinara sauce.
Can Soda$1.99
Choose from a full line of canned Coca-Cola products.
More about Milano's Kosher Restaurant
Spanish Marie Brewery image

PIZZA • GRILL

Spanish Marie Brewery

14251 SW 120th St, Miami

Avg 4.5 (663 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fig'etta Bout It!$14.00
Fresh house dough, dried figs, goat cheese, shredded mozzarella, arugula, balsamic vinegar reduction, wildflower honey, buttered crust
Butter Beer - 4-Pack - 16oz Cans$24.00
Sour Ale - 7.5% ABV
Conditioned with cream soda, caramel, vanilla ice cream, butterscotch, and whipped cream
Chocolate Frog - 500ml Bottle$22.00
Imperial Pastry Stout - 15% ABV
Quadruple Chocolate Imperial Pastry Stout Conditioned with Chocolate Ice Cream, Hot Cocoa, Guatemalan & Haitian Cocoa Nibs.
More about Spanish Marie Brewery
Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza image

PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS

Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza

1000 S. Miami Ave, Miami

Avg 4.7 (2662 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Maria$18.99
Mozzarella, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, Prosciutto Di Parma, Italian Parmesan
Claudio$18.99
🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Burrata Stracciatella Cheese, Truffle Oil, Fresh Basil.
Stracciatella Cheese Comes On The Side
Caesar Salad$9.99
Romaine Lettuce, Italian Parmesan, Focaccia Croutons, Caesar dressing
More about Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza
TERRE DEL SAPORE image

 

TERRE DEL SAPORE

246 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Funghi Misti$17.50
Fresh mozzarella mushrooms ,parmesan cheese , tomato sauce
Meat Board$17.50
Fresh mozzarella, ham, spicy salami, sausage, bacon, tomate sauce
Prosciutto$18.00
Fresh Mozzarella ,prosciutto , arugula , tomate sauce
More about TERRE DEL SAPORE
Pizzafiore image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Pizzafiore

9540 NE 2nd Ave, Miami Shores

Avg 4.1 (476 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks 6$7.99
Honey Turkey BLT Wrap$10.99
6 Garlic Rolls$3.99
More about Pizzafiore
Mike's Miami image

 

Mike's Miami

555 Northeast 15th Street, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Wings$9.95
Buffalo, chipotle, teriyaki or barbeque served with bleu cheese dressing & celery sticks
1/2 lb Cheeseburger$10.95
All beef patty choice of cheese served on a Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato, onions & pickle spear
Large Caesar Salad$7.95
Crisp romaine with croutons, shredded parmesan, tossed in our own, house made Caesar dressing
More about Mike's Miami
Spritz pizzeria & restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Spritz pizzeria & restaurant

2305 ponce de leon, Coral Gables

Avg 4.3 (805 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Margherita Pizza$11.95
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella and Basil.
Penne alla Vodka$16.00
Penne in a Creamy Pink Vodka Sauce.
Gnocchi alla Sorrentina$18.00
More about Spritz pizzeria & restaurant
Harry's Pizzeria image

 

Harry's Pizzeria

2996 McFarlane Rd, Coconut Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Short Rib Pizza$19.00
slow roasted short rib, caramelized onion, fontina, gruyere, arugula
Harry's Chopped Salad$14.00
romaine, tomatoes, white beans, farro, red onions, fennel, carrot, kalamata olives, creamy lemon dressing
Crispy Polenta Fries$11.00
spicy ketchup
More about Harry's Pizzeria
CRAFT Coral Gables image

 

CRAFT Coral Gables

127 Giralda Av., Coral Gables

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Post-Apocalyptic Brunch Plate: Scrambled/Poached Eggs, Bacon, Mini Croissant, Mini Granola, Mini Waffle, Prosciutto & Melon Bite, Mini Avo-Toast, Goat Cheese Croquette & Green leaves$19.95
Pepperoni & Muzzarella$14.95
Margherita Clasica$12.95
More about CRAFT Coral Gables
La Pizza 1789 image

 

La Pizza 1789

5840 SW 71 Street, South Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Greek Salad$12.00
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Feta, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek dressing
Pizza Prosciutto Crudo$15.00
TOMATO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, ARUGULA, PROSCIUTTO CRUDO, GLAZED BALSAMIC VINEGAR
Pizza Pepperoni$14.00
TOMATO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, PEPPERONI
More about La Pizza 1789
K Pizza image

PIZZA

K Pizza

8434 S Dixie Hwy, Miami

Avg 4.8 (72 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sun-Dried Tomato and Ricotta$5.50
Margherita with sun-dried tomatoes, ricotta, arugula, and parmesan.
Amatriciana$5.50
Smoked bacon, whole milk mozzarella, pecorino romano, tomato sauce, and black pepper.
Spicy Salami$4.50
Margherita with premium spicy salami.
More about K Pizza
Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza

2315 N Miami Ave, Miami

Avg 4.6 (2439 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Matteo$16.90
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms, Italian Sausage, Onions
Bella Margherita$12.90
🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fior Di Latte, Fresh Basil
Meat Lovers$14.90
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Chorizo Sausage, Spicy Salami
More about Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza
Andiamo! Brick Oven Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Andiamo! Brick Oven Pizza

5600 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

Avg 4 (980 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
10" Andiamo Pizza$10.50
tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
Nunnis Homemade Meatballs$8.75
2 large meatballs topped with Andiamo! tomato sauce, ricotta cheese, fresh basil
16" New Yorker Pizza$20.50
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, extra virgin olive oil, basil
More about Andiamo! Brick Oven Pizza
Serafina-Aventura image

 

Serafina-Aventura

19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lobster Ravioli$36.00
Spaghetti Pomodoro$17.00
Truffled Fries$11.00
More about Serafina-Aventura
Strange Beast image

PIZZA

Strange Beast

15220 SW 72 ST, Miami

Avg 4.6 (543 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chopped Pepperoni$13.00
House Sauce, Mozzarella, Oregano, Chopped Pepperoni
Baby Godzilla$14.00
House Sauce, Mozzarella, Los Tanitos Spicy Chorizo, Fennel Seed, Bell Pepper, Red Onion
Cheese Pizza$12.00
House Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan
More about Strange Beast
Piola image

 

Piola

1250 S Miami Ave, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fusilli Bianco Verde$16.00
Sautéed chicken, broccolini, cream and Parmesan cheese.
Penne Rosate$17.00
Smoked salmon, tomato sauce, cream and parsley.
Diavola$13.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella and picy salami.
More about Piola
Pizza Italica image

 

Pizza Italica

18841 Biscayne Ave, Aventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pepperoni$14.00
Italian tomato sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni.
Cheese Pizza$12.00
Italian tomato sauce, mozzarella.
Tartufata$22.00
Mozzarella, sauteed mushrooms, parmigiano cheese, and truffle oil.
More about Pizza Italica
Marino's Pizza Pasta image

 

Marino's Pizza Pasta

13821 SW 88th Street, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
XL-Large 18‘’ Pizza (12 Slices)$17.95
Canned Sodas$1.50
Fettuccine Alfredo$17.00
More about Marino's Pizza Pasta
Battubelin image

PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS

Battubelin

749 NE 79th St, Miami

Avg 4.5 (709 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
La Focaccia Al Formaggio$20.00
Diavola Pinsa$16.00
Pasta Fresca$16.00
More about Battubelin

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Miami

Salmon

Grilled Chicken

Burritos

Ceviche

French Fries

Chicken Tenders

Tacos

Fried Rice

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Miami to explore

Brickell

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Wynwood

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Coconut Grove

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Little River

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Buena Vista

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Shorecrest

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

West Flagler

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Miami to explore

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (203 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (149 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (34 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Key Biscayne

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston