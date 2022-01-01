Miami pizza restaurants you'll love
Top pizza restaurants in Miami, Florida
Next time you’re hungry for a slice of cheesy delicious pizza, head over to the shores of Miami. There is a wide selection of authentic Italian eateries and pizza shops to choose from, each with its own unique crusts, vibrant sauces, and the stretchiest mozzarella around. All across the city, there is pizza to be devoured. From high-end pizza to casual delivery or takeout, in Miami, everything is right at your fingertips.
Head downtown for a trendy pizza experience or walk along South Beach to find the perfect slice to go. There are no wrong choices here, only different pizzas to suit different occasions. Enjoy dinner the whole family can enjoy or take your sweetheart out for a romantic walk on the beach and a slice on the shores. The possibilities are endless when you feast on one of the greatest creations ever known to man.
Don’t forget to pair your pizza with a delicious glass of wine or a cold beer. There has never been a better combination than craft beverages and fresh hot pizza. Whether you choose a late-night slice or a Neapolitan pie overlooking the ocean, Miami will ensure you’re provided with choice beverages to go with your perfect pizza. Order your slice of heaven tonight!
Must-try pizza restaurants in Miami
Thatch
3255 NE 1st Avenue, Miami
|Popular items
|Almond Or Peanut Butter + Fruit
|$10.50
berries, bananas, cinnamon, hemp seeeds, raw honey
|Protein Guru
|$13.00
acai berry, blueberry, banana, almond butter, maca, cinnamon, vanilla protein, almond mylk
|Crispy Cauliflower
|$16.00
house-made gochujang, scallion, sesame
PIZZA
NAPOLITANO
8481 NW South River Dr, medley
|Popular items
|Carbonara
|$11.25
PANCETTA AND ALFREDO SAUCE
|Chicken Breast
|$8.50
HOMEMADE MASHED POTATOES WITH SALAD OR VEGETABLES
|Meat Lovers
Ham, Pepperoni, Chorizo, Beacon and Sausage
Two Pizza Guys
15420 SW 136th St UNIT 2, Miami
|Popular items
|JUMBO PIZZA / 12 GARLIC ROLLS / 1 (2 LITER SODA)
|$22.99
18" Cheese Pizza (12 Slices)
Additional toppings for an extra charge
|LARGE PIZZA / 6 GARLIC ROLLS
|$16.99
16" Cheese Pizza (8 Slices)
Additional toppings for an extra charge
|PHILLY CHEESE STEAK SUB
|$10.00
Sliced & chopped steak sautéed with mushroom, onions, peppers topped with mozzarella cheese & baked
PPole Pizza
279 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables
|Popular items
|Citrus Tea
|$4.00
Orange, lemon, tamarind and honey.
|Veggie Ppole
|$11.00
Chia Dough, tomato sauce, mozzarella, sweet Peppers, roasted onions, mushrooms, fresh roasted zucchini, cherry tomatoes.
|All Toppings
|$10.00
Build your own pizza with as many topping as you want. Adding more than 6 toppings (after sauce and cheese base) can alter the quality of the pizza with a risk of undercooked dough and sogginess.
Eleventh Street Pizza
1035 N Miami Ave suite 103, miami
|Popular items
|THE BROOKLYN CHEESE
|$32.00
(Sauce on top) Organic Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes, shredded mozzarella, fresh homemade mozzarella, Sicilian oregano, Parmigiano-Reggiano, pecorino, & basil.
|MILK BREAD GARLIC ROLLS
|$6.00
Three of our Japanese milk bread rolls with garlic, Parmigiano-Reggiano, and herbs.
|PEPPERONI & HOT HONEY
|$36.00
Organic Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes, Calabrian chili paste, mozzarella, roasted red onions, GiAntonio Pepperoni from Ezzo Sausauge Co., pecorino, & basil. Finished with honey for a slightly hot and sweet touch!
Power Pizzeria
7400 SW 57 Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|5 Chicken Wings
|$5.00
|Power Bread Sticks
|$6.75
|Donation $1
|$1.00
PIZZA
New York Roma Pizza
6420 Bird Rd, MIAMI
|Popular items
|Chicken Alfredo
|$13.50
Chicken Breast, heavy cream, and fettucini pasta with olive oil and Parmigiano. Comes with two garlic rolls.
|Spaghetti with Meatballs
|$11.00
Lean ground beef, spaghetti, bread crumbs, and olive oil. Includes two garlic rolls.
|Baked Ziti
|$11.00
Lean ground beef, spaghetti sauce, ziti pasta, and cheese. Includes two garlic rolls.
PIZZA • PASTA
Two Brothers Restaurant
13740 SW 84th St, Miami
|Popular items
|Lasagna
|$16.95
|FETTUCCINE ALFREDO
|$14.95
|FRIED CALAMARI
|$12.95
Farinelli 1937
3197 COMMODORE PLAZA, Coconut Grove
|Popular items
|Pollo Alla Parmigiana
|$29.00
pan seared breaded chicken breast, baked with mozzarella, pomodoro sauce, parmigiano. served with penne al pomodoro
|Pizza Margherita
|$13.00
pomodoro sauce, fiordilatte mozzarella, basil
|Pizza Parma
|$18.00
pomodoro sauce, mozzarella, arugula, prosciutto crudo, shaved parmigiano
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
800 Degrees
2956 NE 199th St, Aventura
|Popular items
|UD'S FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$18.00
Brioche Bun, Bell & Evans chicken breast, Boston lettuce, heirloom tomatoes, house-made dill pickles, garlic aioli, UD's special sauce and served with a side of Cajun fries
|BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
|$18.00
Smoked provolone, fresh mozzarella, BBQ sauce, peppadews, red onion, roasted red pepper.
|VERDE PIZZA
|$14.00
Green pie (pinenut-basil pesto),
fresh mozzarella, aged parmigiano.
Stanzione 87
87 sw 8th st miami fl, miami
|Popular items
|Buratta
|$15.00
Homemade mozzarella, basil, parmigiano, olive oil, post oven buratta
|Classic Pepperoni
|$16.00
cupping pepperoni, homemade mozzarella, parmigiano, olive oil
|Red Smoke
|$16.00
"Amatriciana", proper bacon, red onion, homemade mozzarella, basil, pecorino, smoked mozzarella, stanzione hot sauce
PIZZA
Milano's Kosher Restaurant
19090 NE 29 Ave, Aventura
|Popular items
|Neapolitan Round
Thin crust pizza with mozzarella & tomato sauce available in 12" (Personal) & 18" Ex-Large pies.
|Homemade Mozzarella Sticks
|$12.99
Homemade Mozarella sticks served with a side of marinara sauce.
|Can Soda
|$1.99
Choose from a full line of canned Coca-Cola products.
PIZZA • GRILL
Spanish Marie Brewery
14251 SW 120th St, Miami
|Popular items
|Fig'etta Bout It!
|$14.00
Fresh house dough, dried figs, goat cheese, shredded mozzarella, arugula, balsamic vinegar reduction, wildflower honey, buttered crust
|Butter Beer - 4-Pack - 16oz Cans
|$24.00
Sour Ale - 7.5% ABV
Conditioned with cream soda, caramel, vanilla ice cream, butterscotch, and whipped cream
|Chocolate Frog - 500ml Bottle
|$22.00
Imperial Pastry Stout - 15% ABV
Quadruple Chocolate Imperial Pastry Stout Conditioned with Chocolate Ice Cream, Hot Cocoa, Guatemalan & Haitian Cocoa Nibs.
PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS
Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza
1000 S. Miami Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|Maria
|$18.99
Mozzarella, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, Prosciutto Di Parma, Italian Parmesan
|Claudio
|$18.99
🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Burrata Stracciatella Cheese, Truffle Oil, Fresh Basil.
Stracciatella Cheese Comes On The Side
|Caesar Salad
|$9.99
Romaine Lettuce, Italian Parmesan, Focaccia Croutons, Caesar dressing
TERRE DEL SAPORE
246 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables
|Popular items
|Funghi Misti
|$17.50
Fresh mozzarella mushrooms ,parmesan cheese , tomato sauce
|Meat Board
|$17.50
Fresh mozzarella, ham, spicy salami, sausage, bacon, tomate sauce
|Prosciutto
|$18.00
Fresh Mozzarella ,prosciutto , arugula , tomate sauce
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Pizzafiore
9540 NE 2nd Ave, Miami Shores
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Sticks 6
|$7.99
|Honey Turkey BLT Wrap
|$10.99
|6 Garlic Rolls
|$3.99
Mike's Miami
555 Northeast 15th Street, Miami
|Popular items
|Chicken Wings
|$9.95
Buffalo, chipotle, teriyaki or barbeque served with bleu cheese dressing & celery sticks
|1/2 lb Cheeseburger
|$10.95
All beef patty choice of cheese served on a Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato, onions & pickle spear
|Large Caesar Salad
|$7.95
Crisp romaine with croutons, shredded parmesan, tossed in our own, house made Caesar dressing
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Spritz pizzeria & restaurant
2305 ponce de leon, Coral Gables
|Popular items
|Margherita Pizza
|$11.95
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella and Basil.
|Penne alla Vodka
|$16.00
Penne in a Creamy Pink Vodka Sauce.
|Gnocchi alla Sorrentina
|$18.00
Harry's Pizzeria
2996 McFarlane Rd, Coconut Grove
|Popular items
|Short Rib Pizza
|$19.00
slow roasted short rib, caramelized onion, fontina, gruyere, arugula
|Harry's Chopped Salad
|$14.00
romaine, tomatoes, white beans, farro, red onions, fennel, carrot, kalamata olives, creamy lemon dressing
|Crispy Polenta Fries
|$11.00
spicy ketchup
CRAFT Coral Gables
127 Giralda Av., Coral Gables
|Popular items
|Post-Apocalyptic Brunch Plate: Scrambled/Poached Eggs, Bacon, Mini Croissant, Mini Granola, Mini Waffle, Prosciutto & Melon Bite, Mini Avo-Toast, Goat Cheese Croquette & Green leaves
|$19.95
|Pepperoni & Muzzarella
|$14.95
|Margherita Clasica
|$12.95
La Pizza 1789
5840 SW 71 Street, South Miami
|Popular items
|Greek Salad
|$12.00
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Feta, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek dressing
|Pizza Prosciutto Crudo
|$15.00
TOMATO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, ARUGULA, PROSCIUTTO CRUDO, GLAZED BALSAMIC VINEGAR
|Pizza Pepperoni
|$14.00
TOMATO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, PEPPERONI
PIZZA
K Pizza
8434 S Dixie Hwy, Miami
|Popular items
|Sun-Dried Tomato and Ricotta
|$5.50
Margherita with sun-dried tomatoes, ricotta, arugula, and parmesan.
|Amatriciana
|$5.50
Smoked bacon, whole milk mozzarella, pecorino romano, tomato sauce, and black pepper.
|Spicy Salami
|$4.50
Margherita with premium spicy salami.
PIZZA • SALADS
Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza
2315 N Miami Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|Matteo
|$16.90
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms, Italian Sausage, Onions
|Bella Margherita
|$12.90
🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fior Di Latte, Fresh Basil
|Meat Lovers
|$14.90
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Chorizo Sausage, Spicy Salami
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Andiamo! Brick Oven Pizza
5600 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
|Popular items
|10" Andiamo Pizza
|$10.50
tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
|Nunnis Homemade Meatballs
|$8.75
2 large meatballs topped with Andiamo! tomato sauce, ricotta cheese, fresh basil
|16" New Yorker Pizza
|$20.50
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, extra virgin olive oil, basil
Serafina-Aventura
19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura
|Popular items
|Lobster Ravioli
|$36.00
|Spaghetti Pomodoro
|$17.00
|Truffled Fries
|$11.00
PIZZA
Strange Beast
15220 SW 72 ST, Miami
|Popular items
|Chopped Pepperoni
|$13.00
House Sauce, Mozzarella, Oregano, Chopped Pepperoni
|Baby Godzilla
|$14.00
House Sauce, Mozzarella, Los Tanitos Spicy Chorizo, Fennel Seed, Bell Pepper, Red Onion
|Cheese Pizza
|$12.00
House Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan
Piola
1250 S Miami Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|Fusilli Bianco Verde
|$16.00
Sautéed chicken, broccolini, cream and Parmesan cheese.
|Penne Rosate
|$17.00
Smoked salmon, tomato sauce, cream and parsley.
|Diavola
|$13.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella and picy salami.
Pizza Italica
18841 Biscayne Ave, Aventura
|Popular items
|Pepperoni
|$14.00
Italian tomato sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni.
|Cheese Pizza
|$12.00
Italian tomato sauce, mozzarella.
|Tartufata
|$22.00
Mozzarella, sauteed mushrooms, parmigiano cheese, and truffle oil.
Marino's Pizza Pasta
13821 SW 88th Street, Miami
|Popular items
|XL-Large 18‘’ Pizza (12 Slices)
|$17.95
|Canned Sodas
|$1.50
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$17.00
- 2