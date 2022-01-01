A map showing the location of The Brick RestaurantView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Pizza
American

The Brick Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

8955 SW 72nd Place

Miami, FL 33156

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Artisan Grilled Cheese
Pan Seared Red Snapper
Grass-fed Brick Burger

APPETIZERS

Cauliflower Bites

$9.00

Crispy cauliflower florets I served with home-made hot sauce

Crispy Chicken Wings

$12.00

(6) chicken wings I tossed in your choice of honey+garlic OR home-made hot sauce served with ranch

Greek Avocado Salad

$12.00

'Hammock's Hydroponic mixed greens I feta cheese I cucumber I heirloom tomato I green olive I served with lemon +thyme vinaigrette

Spinach + Shrimp Dip

$13.00

creamy spinach dip I blackened Florida shrimp I mozzarella I served with hand-cut yuca chips

Tomato Bisque

$8.00

Truffle SWEET Fries

$11.00

Prosciutto + Fig Flatbread

$18.00

Caprese Salad

$9.00

Caprese Salad W/ Prosciutto

$16.00

Mac + Cheese

$12.00

Truffle Fries

$11.00

Chef Board

$20.00

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Pork Sliders

$12.00

Bone Marrow Tots

$12.00

ENTRÉES

Grass-fed Brick Burger

$16.00

Adena Ranch GF beef I lettuce I tomato served with hand-cut french fries

Wagyu Burger

$22.00

Gernhart Ranch wagyu beef I lettuce I tomato I caramelized onion + mushroom served with hand-cut french fries

Veggie Burger

$14.00

home-made veggie patty I shredded purple cabbage I tomato I cilantro herb aioli I served with sweet potato fries

Blk Mahi Tacos

$20.00

(3) white corn tortilla tacos I purple cabbage I mango pico de gallo I pickled onion I micro cilantro I chipotle aioli drizzle

Artisan Grilled Cheese

$15.00

toasted thick-cut sourdough bread I cheddar I mozzarella I provolone I bacon caramelized onion I arugula I served with Tomato Bisque

Crispy Chicken Sammy

$14.00

crispy chicken breast I napa slaw I home-made pickle I bacon I cilantro herb aioli served with hand-cut french fries

Margherita Pizza

$16.00

12'' pizza I mozarella cheese I heirloom tomato I chiffonade basil

Spicy Chicken Pizza

$19.00

12'' pizza I diced chicken breast I mozzarella cheese I home-made hot sauce + ranch drizzle

Pan Seared Red Snapper

$26.00

pan seared red snapper filet I jasmine + ginger rice I roasted asparagus I lemon buerre blanc

Half Chicken

$24.00

Zataar seasoned Bell & Evans organic Half Chicken I roasted chickpea + tomato I broccoli I charred lemon

Braised Short Rib

$27.00

Adena Ranch slow braised beef I honey roasted carrot + turnip I topped with a red wine reduction

Skirt Steak

$30.00

Adena Ranch GF 8-10oz hanger steak I served with jasmine + ginger rice I herb fingerling potato I caramelized onion I chimichurri

Pork Tacos

$18.00

(3) white corn tortilla I slow braised shredded pork + bourbon BBQ sauce I napa slaw I pico de gallo I cilantro lime aioli

Sweet n Sour tofu

$19.00

crispy tofu squares I home-made sweet n sour sauce I over cauliflower rice I corn I spinach I garlic I sesame seed

Shrimp Scampi

$24.00

blackend Florida shrimp I lemon scampi sauce I fresh basil I blistered tomato I thin spaghetti

Meat Lovers Pizza

$19.00

Arugula Salad Pizza

$21.00

Pesto Pasta Primavera

$18.00

Spaghetti Squash

$19.00

SIDES

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Garden Salad

$8.00

Herb Fingerling Potato

$8.00

Truffle + Parm French Fries

$11.00

Creamy Spinach

$8.00

French Fries

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Asparagus + Garlic Panko

$9.00

Squash + Broccoli Chickpea

$8.00

Mini Mac

$8.00

Side Jasmine Ginger Rice

$6.00

Honey Roasted Carrots

$8.00

DESSERTS

Blonde Brownie Affogato

$10.00

Ice cream of the day

$6.00

Chocolate Torte

$11.00

Strawberry Nutella Flatbread

$12.00

KIDS MENU

Kids Burger

$10.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kids Pasta Butter

$9.00

Kids Pasta Tom Sauce

$9.00

Kids Pizza

$9.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8955 SW 72nd Place, Miami, FL 33156

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Cantina Catrina - Dadeland
orange starNo Reviews
7535 N kendall Ste 2575 Kendall, FL 33156
View restaurantnext
K Pizza - Dadeland Miami
orange star4.8 • 72
8434 S Dixie Hwy Miami, FL 33143
View restaurantnext
Grown - South Miami
orange star4.8 • 232
8211 S Dixie Hwy Miami, FL 33143
View restaurantnext
Havana 1957 Ocean Drive - Havana - Ocean 14
orange starNo Reviews
1410 OCEAN DRIVE MIAMI BEACH, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
La Pizza 1789
orange starNo Reviews
5840 SW 71 Street South Miami, FL 33143
View restaurantnext
Cracked by Chef Adrianne
orange star3.9 • 664
7400 SW 57th Ct South Miami, FL 33143
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Miami

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
La Carreta - Calle Ocho (OLD DONT USE)
orange star4.3 • 5,648
3632 SW 8th Street Miami, FL 33135
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Miami
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (243 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (318 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston