Pizza
Italian
Chicken

New York Roma Pizza Palmetto Bay

review star

No reviews yet

9050 sw 152 st

Miami, FL 33157

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Brooklyn Style Pizza

Small Cheese Pizza

Small Cheese Pizza

$14.00
Small Pepperoni Pizza

Small Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00
Small New Margherita Pizza

Small New Margherita Pizza

$18.00

Small 4 Cheese Pizza

$20.00
Small Meat Lovers Pizza

Small Meat Lovers Pizza

$20.00

Small Supreme Pizza

$20.00

Small NY Famous Pizza

$20.00

Small Vegetarian Pie Pizza

$20.00

Small Caprese Pizza

$20.00

Small BBQ Chicken Pizza

$20.00

Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$20.00

Small Hawaiian Pizza

$18.00

Small Bianca Spinach Special Pizza

$20.00

Small Chicken Bacon and Ranch Pizza

$20.00

Small Spinach, Feta and Onion Pizza

$20.00
Medium Cheese Pizza

Medium Cheese Pizza

$16.00
Medium Pepperoni Pizza

Medium Pepperoni Pizza

$19.00
Medium New Margherita Pizza

Medium New Margherita Pizza

$20.00
Medium 4 Cheese Pizza

Medium 4 Cheese Pizza

$22.00
Medium Meat Lovers Pizza

Medium Meat Lovers Pizza

$22.00

Medium Supreme Pizza

$22.00

Medium NY Famous Pizza

$22.00

Medium Vegetarian Pie Pizza

$22.00

Medium Caprese Pizza

$22.00

Medium BBQ Chicken Pizza

$22.00

Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$22.00

Medium Hawaiian Pizza

$20.00

Medium Bianca Spinach Special Pizza

$22.00

Medium Chicken Bacon and Ranch Pizza

$22.00

Medium Spinach, Feta and Onion Pizza

$22.00
Large Cheese Pizza

Large Cheese Pizza

$18.00
Large Pepperoni Pizza

Large Pepperoni Pizza

$21.00
Large New Margherita Pizza

Large New Margherita Pizza

$22.00

Large 4 Cheese Pizza

$24.00
Large Meat Lovers Pizza

Large Meat Lovers Pizza

$24.00

Large Supreme Pizza

$24.00

Large NY Famous Pizza

$24.00

Large Vegetarian Pie Pizza

$24.00

Large Caprese Pizza

$24.00

Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

$24.00

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$24.00

Large Hawaiian Pizza

$22.00

Large Bianca Spinach Special Pizza

$24.00

Large Chicken Bacon and Ranch Pizza

$24.00

Large Spinach, Feta and Onion Pizza

$24.00
Extra Large Cheese Pizza

Extra Large Cheese Pizza

$27.00
Extra Large Pepperoni Pizza

Extra Large Pepperoni Pizza

$30.00
Extra Large New Margherita Pizza

Extra Large New Margherita Pizza

$33.00

Extra Large 4 Cheese Pizza

$36.00

Extra Large Meat Lovers Pizza

$37.00

Extra Large Supreme Pizza

$37.00

Extra Large NY Famous Pizza

$37.00

Extra Large Vegetarian Pie Pizza

$37.00

Extra Large Caprese Pizza

$37.00

Extra Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

$37.00

Extra Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$37.00

Extra Large Hawaiian Pizza

$33.00

Extra Large Bianca Spinach Special Pizza

$37.00

Extra Large Chicken Bacon and Ranch Pizza

$37.00

Extra Large Spinach, Feta and Onion Pizza

$37.00

Half & Half Specialty Pizzas

Sm 1/2 Cheese Pizza

Sm 1/2 Cheese Pizza

$14.00
Sm 1/2 Pepperoni Pizza

Sm 1/2 Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00
Sm 1/2 New Margherita Pizza

Sm 1/2 New Margherita Pizza

$18.00

Sm 1/2 4 Cheese Pizza

$17.00
Sm 1/2 Meat Lovers Pizza

Sm 1/2 Meat Lovers Pizza

$20.00

Sm 1/2 Supreme Pizza

$20.00

Sm 1/2 NY Famous Pizza

$20.00

Sm 1/2 Vegetarian Pie Pizza

$20.00

Sm 1/2 Caprese Pizza

$20.00

Sm 1/2 BBQ Chicken Pizza

$20.00

Sm 1/2 Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$20.00

Sm 1/2 Hawaiian Pizza

$18.00

Sm 1/2 Bianca Spinach Special Pizza

$20.00

Sm 1/2 Chicken Bacon and Ranch Pizza

$20.00

Sm 1/2 Spinach, Feta and Onion Pizza

$20.00
Medium 1/2 Cheese Pizza

Medium 1/2 Cheese Pizza

$15.00
Medium 1/2 Pepperoni Pizza

Medium 1/2 Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00
Medium 1/2 New Margherita Pizza

Medium 1/2 New Margherita Pizza

$18.00
Medium 1/2 4 Cheese Pizza

Medium 1/2 4 Cheese Pizza

$19.00
Md 1/2 Meat Lovers Pizza

Md 1/2 Meat Lovers Pizza

$21.00

Md 1/2 Supreme Pizza

$21.00

Md 1/2 NY Famous Pizza

$21.00

Md 1/2 Vegetarian Pie Pizza

$21.00

Md 1/2 Caprese Pizza

$20.00

Md 1/2 BBQ Chicken Pizza

$21.00

Md 1/2 Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$21.00

Md 1/2 Hawaiian Pizza

$19.00

Md 1/2 Bianca Spinach Special Pizza

$19.00

Md 1/2 Chicken Bacon and Ranch Pizza

$21.00

Md 1/2 Spinach, Feta and Onion Pizza

$21.00
Lg 1/2 Cheese Pizza

Lg 1/2 Cheese Pizza

$17.00
Lg 1/2 Pepperoni Pizza

Lg 1/2 Pepperoni Pizza

$20.00
Lg 1/2 New Margherita Pizza

Lg 1/2 New Margherita Pizza

$20.00

Lg 1/2 4 Cheese Pizza

$21.00
Lg 1/2 Meat Lovers Pizza

Lg 1/2 Meat Lovers Pizza

$22.00

Lg 1/2 Supreme Pizza

$23.00

Lg 1/2 NY Famous Pizza

$23.00

Lg 1/2 Vegetarian Pie Pizza

$23.00

Lg 1/2 Caprese Pizza

$21.00

Lg 1/2 BBQ Chicken Pizza

$23.00

Lg 1/2 Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$23.00

Lg 1/2 Hawaiian Pizza

$21.00

Lg 1/2 Bianca Spinach Special Pizza

$21.00

Lg 1/2 Chicken Bacon and Ranch Pizza

$23.00

Lg 1/2 Spinach, Feta and Onion Pizza

$23.00
XL 1/2 Cheese Pizza

XL 1/2 Cheese Pizza

$27.00
XL 1/2 Pepperoni Pizza

XL 1/2 Pepperoni Pizza

$30.00
XL 1/2 New Margherita Pizza

XL 1/2 New Margherita Pizza

$33.00

XL 1/2 4 Cheese Pizza

$37.00

XL 1/2 Meat Lovers Pizza

$37.00

XL 1/2 Supreme Pizza

$37.00

XL 1/2 NY Famous Pizza

$37.00

XL 1/2 Vegetarian Pie Pizza

$37.00

XL 1/2 Caprese Pizza

$37.00

XL 1/2 BBQ Chicken Pizza

$37.00

XL 1/2 Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$37.00

XL 1/2 Hawaiian Pizza

$33.00

XL 1/2 Bianca Spinach Special Pizza

$37.00

XL 1/2 Chicken Bacon and Ranch Pizza

$37.00

XL 1/2 Spinach, Feta and Onion Pizza

$37.00

Pizza By Slice

Cheese Slice

$5.00

Pepperoni Slice

$5.50

One Topping Pizza

$5.50

Marguerita Slice

$6.00

4 Cheese Slice

$6.50

Meat Lovers Slice

$6.50

Supreme Slice

$6.50

Ny Famous Slice

$6.50

Vegetarian Slice

$7.25

Caprese Slice

$7.25

BBQ Chicken Slice

$7.25

Buffalo Chicken Slice

$7.25

Bianca Spinach Special

$6.90

Chicken Bacon And Ranch

$7.25

Spinach Fetta & Onions

$7.25

Two Topping Pizza

$6.50

Three Topping Pizza

$7.25

Hawaiian Slice

$6.50

Sicilian cheese slice

$6.50

Sicilian pepperoni slice

$7.00

Stuffed slice

$11.50

Specialty Crust

Gluten Free Cheese Pizza

$13.50

12 inches Gluten Free Cheese Pizza.

Cauliflower Crust Cheese Pizza

$13.50

12 inches Cauliflower Crust Cheese Pizza.

Large Sicilian Cheese Pizza

$23.00Out of stock

One-inch thick bready dough with tomato sauce and cheese.

Pasta

Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$13.79

Chicken Breast, heavy cream, and fettucini pasta with olive oil and Parmigiano. Comes with two garlic rolls.

Spaghetti with Marinara Sauce

Spaghetti with Marinara Sauce

$11.49

Olive oil, fresh basil, and diced tomatoes. Includes two garlic rolls.

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

$13.79

Lean ground beef, tomato sauce and tomato paste. Includes two garlic rolls.

Lasagna

Lasagna

$14.59

Lean ground beef, fresh lasagna noodles, and ricotta cheese. Includes two garlic rolls.

Spaghetti with Meatballs

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$13.79

Lean ground beef, spaghetti, bread crumbs, and olive oil. Includes two garlic rolls.

Baked Ziti

Baked Ziti

$13.79

Lean ground beef, spaghetti sauce, ziti pasta, and cheese. Includes two garlic rolls.

Chicken Parmigiana Pasta

Chicken Parmigiana Pasta

$13.79

Skinless chicken cutlets, Panko bread crumbs, Italian mozzarella cheese, and tomato sauce. Includes two garlic rolls.

Calzones

Cheese Calzone

$9.50

Pizza dough, mozzarella, and ricotta.

Pepperoni Calzone

$9.75

Pizza dough and Italian pepperoni.

Deluxe Calzone

$10.50

Pizza dough, peppers, onion, ham, bacon, and sausage.

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

12 Inch Italian bread, grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, and onions.

Italian Hoagie Sandwich

Italian Hoagie Sandwich

$10.50

12 Inch Italian bread, lettuce, tomato, onion, Virginia ham, salami, and pepperoni.

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$9.50

12 Inch Italian bread, ham, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onions.

Prosciutto Hoagie Sandwich

$10.99

12 Inch Italian bread, Prosciutto di Parma, lettuce, tomato, and onions.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.50

12 Inch Italian bread, tuna salad, lettuce, tomato, and onions.

Meatball Parmigiana Sandwich

Meatball Parmigiana Sandwich

$9.99

12 Inch Italian bread, homemade meatballs, stuffed with parmesan cheese and tomato sauce.

Chicken Cutlet Parm Sandwich

Chicken Cutlet Parm Sandwich

$9.99

12 Inch Italian bread, breaded boneless chicken cutlets with lettuce and tomatoes.

Veggie Sandwich

$9.50

12 Inch Italian bread, roasted peppers, onions, olives, lettuce, and tomatoes.

Stromboli

Chicken Cordon Blue Stromboli

Chicken Cordon Blue Stromboli

$9.50

Pizza dough filled with chicken, ham & mozzarella.

Chicken Florentina Stromboli

$9.50

Pizza dough filled with chunks of chicken breast, spinach, ricotta, and mozzarella.

Chicken Parm Stromboli

$9.50

Pizza dough filled with chicken breast, bread, marinara sauce, and mozzarella.

Meat Lover Stromboli

Meat Lover Stromboli

$9.50

Pizza dough filled with pepperoni, sausage, ham, and bacon.

Vegetable Stromboli

$9.50

Pizza dough filled with mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and spinach.

Spinach & Cheese Stromboli

$9.50

Pizza dough filled with spinach and cheese.

Deluxe Stromboli

Deluxe Stromboli

$10.50

Pizza dough filled with ham, bacon, pepperoni, sausage, and spinach.

Salads

Small Salad

$5.50

Lettuce and Cucumber.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.50

Crisp romaine lettuce, croutons & creamy caesar dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.99

Sliced grilled chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, croutons & creamy caesar dressing.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$10.99

Fresh romaine, tomato, onions, green peppers, black olives, chicken, ham & boiled eggs.

House Salad

House Salad

$9.50

Fresh romaine, tomato, onions, green peppers & black olives.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$10.99

Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, feta cheese, black olives, onions.

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$8.90Out of stock

Fresh tomato and fresh mozzarella. Basil and olive oil.

Chicken Wings

Wings (6)

$8.50

WIngs (10)

$13.99

WIngs (15)

$18.99

Wings (20)

$24.99

Wings (25)

$30.99

Wings (50)

$57.99

Wings (8) & Fries

$12.99

Side Orders

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$6.25
Garlic Rolls

Garlic Rolls

$0.75

1/2 Dozen Garlic Rolls

$4.00

A Dozen Garlic Rolls

$8.99

French Fries

$5.00

Tequeños

$1.75

Hot Rolls (Pigs in a Blanket)

$5.75

Colombian Empanadas

$2.50

Side Sauce

$0.50

Chilenas empanada Beef

$4.20

Chilena Empanada Chicken

$4.20Out of stock

Desserts

Cheesecake

$6.08

Chocolate cake

$6.08

Cannoli (1)

$5.14

Cookies

$1.50

Rice pudding

$6.08Out of stock

Tiramisu

$6.08Out of stock

Key lime pie

$6.08

Passion fruit pie

$6.08Out of stock

Cans

Coke

$1.87

Coke Zero

$1.87

Diet Coke

$1.87

Sprite

$1.87

Materva

$1.87

Iron Beer

$1.87

Jupiña

$1.87

Ginger Ale

$1.87

Sunkist

$1.87

Lemonade

$1.87

Ice Tea

$1.87

Can employee

$0.93

Bottle of water

$1.87

Bottle

Gatorade 20 FL Oz

$2.80

Coke 20 FL OZ

$2.80

Lemonade Bottle 20 Oz

$2.80

Snapple

$2.80Out of stock

Sprite Bottle 20 Oz

$2.80

Coke Zero 20 Fl Oz

$2.80Out of stock

Diet Coke 20 Fl Oz

$2.80

Sprite 2 LT

$5.00

Coke 2 LT

$5.00

Diet Coke 2 LT

$5.00

Bottle employee

$1.87

Small Gatorade

$2.34

Delivery fee

0-1 mile

$4.00

1-2 miles

$5.00

2-3 miles

$6.00

3-4 miles

$6.99

$100 delivery

$10.00

$200 Delivery

$20.00

$300 Delivery

$30.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9050 sw 152 st, Miami, FL 33157

Directions

Gallery

