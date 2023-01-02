Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Napolitano

7 Reviews

$$

8481 NW South River Dr

medley, FL 33166

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza
Chicken Parmesan Pasta
Pasta Alfredo

Breakfast

Beacon Strips

$1.75

Burrito 2 eggs

$5.95

Burrito 2 Eggs Ham and cheese

$8.95

Egg, Ham & Cheese

Croissant Egg, Ham and Cheese

$6.95

Croissant Ham and Cheese

$5.95

Extra Egg

$1.00

French Fries

$2.95

French Toast

$4.95

Grits

$2.95

Ham

$1.25

Pan con Croqueta

$5.95
Pan con Tortilla jamon y queso

Pan con Tortilla jamon y queso

$8.95

Pancakes

$4.95

Papa Rellena

$2.95

Plain Omelette

$5.95

Toast

$1.50

2 Eggs & Ham/cheese French Fries Cuban toast Cafe con leche 8onz

$7.95

2 Eggs & 2 Strip Bacon French Fries Cuban toast Cafe con leche 8onz

$7.95

2 Eggs & Ham French Fries Cuban Toast Cafe con leche 8onz

$6.95

2 Eggs & French Fries Cuban Toast Cafe con leche 8onz

$5.95

2 Eggs & Onions French Fries Cuban toast Cafe con leche 8onz

$6.95

Pizza //

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Meat Lovers

Meat Lovers

Ham, Pepperoni, Chorizo, Beacon and Sausage

Hawaiian

Hawaiian

Pineapple and Ham

Vegetarian

Vegetarian

Tomato, Onions, Mushroom, Pepper and Olives,

Margarita

Margarita

Tomato and Pesto Basil

Supreme

Supreme

Meat and Veggie

White Pizza

White Pizza

Mozzarella, Ricotta Cheese and Parmesan Cheese

Cuban Pizza 8"

Pizza Cubana

Pizza Cubana

$6.50

Stromboli/Calzone

STROMBOLI

STROMBOLI

$12.25

MOZZARELLA, PEPPERONI, SAUSAGE, HAM, CHORIZO AND BACON

CALZONE

CALZONE

$9.95

RICOTTA CHEESE AND MOZZARELLA

Pasta

Spaghetti Napolitano

Spaghetti Napolitano

$9.95
Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$12.95
Bolognese

Bolognese

$11.95

SPAGHETTI AND GROUND BEEF

Lasagna

Lasagna

$11.95

MEAT

Chicken Parmesan Pasta

Chicken Parmesan Pasta

$13.95
Pasta Alfredo

Pasta Alfredo

$10.95
Carbonara

Carbonara

$13.95

PANCETTA AND ALFREDO SAUCE

Lobster Ravioli

Lobster Ravioli

$15.95
Cheese Ravioli

Cheese Ravioli

$10.95

Beef Ravioli

$10.95
Baked Ziti

Baked Ziti

$9.25
Fettucini Rustica

Fettucini Rustica

$13.95

PANCETTA, CHICKEN, SHRIMP, AND OLIVES

Funghi

Funghi

$10.50

MUSHROOM

Aglio E Olio

Aglio E Olio

$8.25

GARLIC, OLIVE OIL AND PARSLEY

4 Formaggi

4 Formaggi

$10.50
Gnocchi

Gnocchi

$9.75

Pasta Seafood

$13.25

Special

Palomilla Steak

Palomilla Steak

$8.50

HOMEMADE MASHED POTATOES WITH SALAD OR VEGETABLES

Chicken Breast

Chicken Breast

$9.50

HOMEMADE MASHED POTATOES WITH SALAD OR VEGETABLES

Shredded Pork

Shredded Pork

$8.50

HOMEMADE MASHED POTATOES WITH SALAD OR VEGETABLES

Fish

Fish

$10.25

HOMEMADE MASHED POTATOES WITH SALAD OR VEGETABLES

Chicken Milanese

$10.95

HOMEMADE MASHED POTATOES WITH SALAD OR VEGETABLES

Chicken Cordon Bleu

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$9.95

HOMEMADE MASHED POTATOES WITH SALAD OR VEGETABLES

NY Strip Steak

NY Strip Steak

$14.50

HOMEMADE MASHED POTATOES WITH SALAD OR VEGETABLES

Shrimp al Ajillo

$10.25

Salmon

$13.25

Wings (meal)

$9.95

Churrasco

$14.50

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.40

Steak Quesadilla

$10.25

Subs

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$10.95
Chicken Parm Sub

Chicken Parm Sub

$11.95
Philly Steak Sub

Philly Steak Sub

$11.95

PHILLY STEAK, PEPPERS, ONIONS AND CHEESE

Tuna Sub

Tuna Sub

$9.95

TUNA, ONIONS, LETTUCE, TOMATOES AND MAYO

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$9.95

SALAMI, HAM, PEPPERONI, CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATOES AND ONIONS

Pan Con Lechon

Pan Con Lechon

$8.95
Pan Con Bistec

Pan Con Bistec

$10.95
Ham And Cheese Sandwich

Ham And Cheese Sandwich

$6.95
Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$10.95
Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$8.95

Media Noche

$8.95
Croqueta Preparada

Croqueta Preparada

$9.95

BURGER

Burger

Burger

BEEF BURGER, LETTUCE, TOMATOES, ONIONS, CHEESE, MAYO AND MUSTARD

WRAP

CHICKEN CEASAR WRAP

CHICKEN CEASAR WRAP

$9.95
TUNA WRAP

TUNA WRAP

$9.95
BURGER WRAP

BURGER WRAP

$8.95
SHRIMP WRAP

SHRIMP WRAP

$12.95

CHURRASCO WRAP

$18.95

CHICKEN PARM WRAP

$11.95

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$10.95

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$4.50+

LETTUCE, TOMATOES, ONIONS AND OLIVES

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$4.25+

ROMAN LETTUCE, CROUTONS AND PARMESAN CHEESE

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$8.95

TUNA, LETTUCE, TOMATOES, ONIONS AND OLIVES

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$8.25
Shrimp Salad

Shrimp Salad

$10.25

Chicken Parm Salad

$9.75

Avocada Salad

$3.50

Cream of Cheese

Cream of Cheese

Cream of Cheese

$3.75

Soup of The Day

Soup Of The Day

Soup Of The Day

$3.25

Dessert

Flan

Flan

$3.25
Arroz Con Leche

Arroz Con Leche

$3.25
Tres Leche

Tres Leche

$3.25

Cans/Water/Red Bull/Coffee

Can Soda

$1.50
Water

Water

$1.00+
Red Bull

Red Bull

$2.95
Malta 8oz

Malta 8oz

$1.95

2L Soda //

2 Liter Soda

2 Liter Soda

Juices

Mamey Juice

$3.95

Guava Juice

$3.95

Mango Juice

$3.95

Pineapple Juice

$3.95

Watermelon Juice

$3.95

Passion Fruit Juice

$3.95

lemonade

$3.95

Orange Juice

$4.50

Shakes //

Shakes

Shakes

Beer

Bud Light

Bud Light

$3.25
Stella

Stella

$3.50
Presidente

Presidente

$3.50
Heineken

Heineken

$3.50
Corona

Corona

$3.25

Modelo

$3.50

Wine

Wine Glass

Wine Glass

$5.50
Wine Bottle

Wine Bottle

$13.95

Cubetazo

Cubetazo

Cubetazo

$14.95

Cubetazo & Wings

Cubetazo & Wings

Cubetazo & Wings

$19.95

Coffee

colada

$1.50

Cafe con leche 8onz

$1.95

cafe con leche 12 onz

$2.95

cafe americano

$1.95

media colada

$0.85
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come and enjoy a taste of Italy.

