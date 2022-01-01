Go
Toast

Shells Seafood

Shells Seafood is a family owned establishment that has been serving fresh seafood to the Tampa Bay Area since 1985!

2101 E. Fowler Ave.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BABY LOBSTER PASTA$17.99
Sweet baby lobster tails sauteed with linguine in our lobster cream sauce (Available only in season) .
SHRIMP PASTA$14.99
Marinated shrimp and linguini tossed with fresh garlic, olive oil, California white wine and fresh cream.
CHICKEN PASTA$13.99
Blackened chicken and linguini tossed with fresh garlic, olive oil, California white wine and fresh cream.
SHRIMP AND SCALLOP PASTA$15.99
Marinated shrimp and sweet bay scallops tossed in linguini with fresh garlic, olive oil, California white wine and fresh cream.
BUFFALO SHRIMP$11.99
A half pound of hand-breaded shrimp tossed with our spicy Buffalo sauce. Served over tortilla chips with blue cheese & celery sticks.
CLAM CHOWDER CUP$4.50
The best clam chowder you'll ever eat! Chockfull of clams, potatoes, bacon and spices. Gourmet Magazine's been asking for our recipe since '88! You gotta try it!
SEAFOOD PASTA$16.99
Shrimp, scallops and clams tossed with linguine in our garlic and white wine cream sauce.
SALMON FELIX$21.99
Oscar's former roommate! Fresh salmon topped with jumbo lump crabmeat and roasted red peppers in a lobster cream sauce. Served with our seasoned rice over asparagus.
CLAM CHOWDER BOWL$7.99
The best clam chowder you'll ever eat! Chockfull of clams, potatoes, bacon and spices. Gourmet Magazine's been asking for our recipe since '88! You gotta try it!
See full menu

Location

2101 E. Fowler Ave.

Tampa FL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pastries and Chaat

No reviews yet

Indian restaurant with Best sellers like authentic Biryanis, Tasty Curries and best of Indian street food. Plenty of options for Vegetarians and Meat Lovers.

Ichiban Japanese Cuisine & Sushi

No reviews yet

Traditional Japanese cuisine and Sushi! Come in and enjoy!

SoFresh

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pink Pussycat

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston