Go
Toast

Miguelitos Taqueria Y Tequilas

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD

2702 W. Kennedy Blvd • $$

Avg 4 (461 reviews)

Popular Items

Sm Guacamole$6.95
Lg Salsa$4.50
Homemade Red Table salsa with fresh chips
Lg Chile Con Queso$9.99
Taco Salad
A flour or corn tortilla shell, filled with green leaf & iceberg lettuce, Mexican street corn, refried black beans, red bell pepper, sliced avocado, pico de gallo, onion, roasted jalapeño & queso fresco.
With option of chile con queso or salsa on the side. Choose from the following proteins:
Grilled Chicken Quesdilla$15.95
CHIPS Y TRIO$9.99
Chile con queso, salsa veracruz and fresh made salsa
STEAK FAJITAS$19.95
Lg Guacamole$11.99
Homemade Guacamole made with fresh avocados, served constructed or deconstructed
Sm Chile Con Queso$5.95
Grilled Chicken Single Taco$5.25
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2702 W. Kennedy Blvd

Tampa FL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Patio

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Taco Dirty - South Tampa

No reviews yet

Juice, Bowls, Mexican Things

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston