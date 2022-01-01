Go
Michaels Grill

Food & Service at It's Finest
Est. 2000
Michael's Grill is a neighborhood hidden Carrollwood gem, with amazing food and incredible service. The charming atmosphere, terra cotta floors and food prepared by chef's is just the beginning of your special dining experience. Serving lunch and dinner, offering dine in, curbside pick & delivery.

11720 North Dale Mabry

Popular Items

Bolognese$22.00
Chef Michael's hearty red meat sauce with roasted garlic,onions, mushrooms & peppers, sausage, penne pasta and a touch of
ricotta
parmesan
Michael's House Salad$8.00
Fresh arugula lettuce, shaved radish, cranberries, fresh marinated hearts of palm and feta with a mustard vinaigrette
Location

Tampa FL

Tampa FL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
