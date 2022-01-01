Tampa seafood restaurants you'll love
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Four Brothers Eatery
2810 East Busch Boulevard, Tampa
|Popular items
|ALFREDO PASTA
|CHICKEN TENDER (4PCS)
|$11.99
|PHILLY CHEESE STEAK
|$9.99
More about Shells Seafood
Shells Seafood
2101 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa
|Popular items
|CRAB CAKE DINNER
|$15.99
Three premium jumbo lump crab cakes. Served with seasoned rice and steamed veggies.
|SIDE HOUSE SALAD
|$2.99
Mixed Greens, grape tomatoes, red onion, mixed cheese and croutons. Your choice of dressing.
|THE BIG EASY
|$17.99
Blackened Mahi-Mahi smothered with shrimp, scallops, onions, tomatoes and mushrooms in a sun-dried tomato cream sauce. Served with seasoned rice and steamed veggies.
More about The Salt Shack
The Salt Shack
5415 W. Tyson Ave., Tampa
|Popular items
|SMOKED MAHI FISH SPREAD
|$11.00
Smoked daily with a sweet honey and brown sugar glaze with a little kick at the end.
|PEEL & EAT SHRIMP
1 pound or half pound cold peel & eat shrimp
|SMALL HOUSE SALAD
|$5.25
Lettuce and cabbage with cucumbers, shredded cheese, fresh chopped tomatoes, sweet sliced onions and choice of dressing.
More about Island Fin Poke - Carrollwood
Island Fin Poke - Carrollwood
12913 N Dale Mabry Hwy.,, Tampa
|Popular items
|Vegetable Poke Bowl
|$11.00
Ponzu sauce, edamame, corn, avocado, cucumber, and jalapeno.
|Spicy Tuna Poke Bowl
|$11.00
OG sauce, edamame, cucumber, and avocado. Topped with togarashi sauce.
|Salmon Poke Bowl
|$11.00
Ponzu sauce, cucumber, edamame, seaweed, and avocado.
More about Wings Xpress
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Wings Xpress
1911 E. Bearss Ave., Tampa
|Popular items
|#1 - 6 WINGS, FRIES & DRINK
|$10.99
|FRENCH FRIES
|$3.49
|#4 - 10 BONELESS WINGS, FRIES & DRINK
|$10.99
More about Watervue Grill
SEAFOOD
Watervue Grill
700 Harbour Post Dr, Tampa
|Popular items
|Crab Cake
|$15.00
Texas Pete Remoulade, Lemon
|Mussel Hot Pot
|$14.00
Pernod, Fennel, Shallots, Butter
|Lobster Fritters
|$14.00
red chili aioli
More about Terra Sur Cafe
FRENCH FRIES
Terra Sur Cafe
5330 Ehrlich Road #103, Tampa
|Popular items
|Anticuchos Carne
|$32.00
Grilled cuts of tender beef skirt steak marinated in aji panca sauce. Served with yellow rice and chimichurri.
|Tostones
|$12.00
Fried green plantains topped with seasoned beef sautéed with onions and red bell peppers.
|Pulpo al Olivo
|$10.00
Grilled octopus. Served with a smooth creamy black olive sauce and chimichurri.
More about Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill
3035 West Kennedy Blvd, Tampa
|Popular items
|QUESADILLA GRILLED CHICKEN
|$15.50
Flour tortilla filled with jack cheese, sauteed onions, mushrooms, bell peppers & grilled chicken. Served with tomato, guacamole, sour cream, rice & refried beans.
|ENCHILADA CHICKEN
|$13.50
Two corn tortilla enchiladas filled with ranchera chicken, topped with Monterrey jack cheese, enchilada sauce, and sour cream. Served with rice & refried beans.
|SALSA ONLY/ PINT
|$4.00
Pint of Salsa. Chips not included.
More about Half Moon Seafood Company
Half Moon Seafood Company
11508 North 56th Street, Temple Terrace
|Popular items
|Shrimp & Chips
|$14.50
Wild-caught shrimp, served with house cocktail sauce and a side.
|Fish & Chips
Your choice of fish, served with house tartar sauce and a side.
|Shrimp & Fish
Your choice of fish, shrimp and a side. Served with house tartar and cocktail sauce.
More about Michaels Grill
Michaels Grill
11720 North Dale Mabry, Tampa
|Popular items
|Bolognese
|$22.00
Chef Michael's hearty red meat sauce with roasted garlic,onions, mushrooms & peppers, sausage, penne pasta and a touch of
ricotta
parmesan
|Michael's House Salad
|$8.00
Fresh arugula lettuce, shaved radish, cranberries, fresh marinated hearts of palm and feta with a mustard vinaigrette
More about The Saucy Crawfish- Fowler Ave
PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS
The Saucy Crawfish- Fowler Ave
926 E Fowler Ave, Tampa
|Popular items
|Krab Rangoons (8)
|$7.00
Crispy wonton wrapped Krab meat and Cream Cheese
|Shrimp (HEAD OFF)
|$9.00
Shrimp (Headless) tossed in your choice of sauce and spice level. Don't forget to add some corn, potato, and sausage!
|Combo B - Shrimp and Crab Swag
|$24.95
Snow Crab Legs (1 Cluster) and Shrimp Head Off (0.5 LB). Comes with 1 corn, 2 eggs, and 3 potatoes.