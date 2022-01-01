Tampa seafood restaurants you'll love

Go
Tampa restaurants
Toast

Must-try seafood restaurants in Tampa

Four Brothers Eatery image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Four Brothers Eatery

2810 East Busch Boulevard, Tampa

Avg 4.2 (1468 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
ALFREDO PASTA
CHICKEN TENDER (4PCS)$11.99
PHILLY CHEESE STEAK$9.99
More about Four Brothers Eatery
Shells Seafood image

 

Shells Seafood

2101 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CRAB CAKE DINNER$15.99
Three premium jumbo lump crab cakes. Served with seasoned rice and steamed veggies.
SIDE HOUSE SALAD$2.99
Mixed Greens, grape tomatoes, red onion, mixed cheese and croutons. Your choice of dressing.
THE BIG EASY$17.99
Blackened Mahi-Mahi smothered with shrimp, scallops, onions, tomatoes and mushrooms in a sun-dried tomato cream sauce. Served with seasoned rice and steamed veggies.
More about Shells Seafood
The Salt Shack image

 

The Salt Shack

5415 W. Tyson Ave., Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
SMOKED MAHI FISH SPREAD$11.00
Smoked daily with a sweet honey and brown sugar glaze with a little kick at the end.
PEEL & EAT SHRIMP
1 pound or half pound cold peel & eat shrimp
SMALL HOUSE SALAD$5.25
Lettuce and cabbage with cucumbers, shredded cheese, fresh chopped tomatoes, sweet sliced onions and choice of dressing.
More about The Salt Shack
Island Fin Poke - Carrollwood image

 

Island Fin Poke - Carrollwood

12913 N Dale Mabry Hwy.,, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Vegetable Poke Bowl$11.00
Ponzu sauce, edamame, corn, avocado, cucumber, and jalapeno.
Spicy Tuna Poke Bowl$11.00
OG sauce, edamame, cucumber, and avocado. Topped with togarashi sauce.
Salmon Poke Bowl$11.00
Ponzu sauce, cucumber, edamame, seaweed, and avocado.
More about Island Fin Poke - Carrollwood
Wings Xpress image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Wings Xpress

1911 E. Bearss Ave., Tampa

Avg 4.3 (827 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#1 - 6 WINGS, FRIES & DRINK$10.99
FRENCH FRIES$3.49
#4 - 10 BONELESS WINGS, FRIES & DRINK$10.99
More about Wings Xpress
Watervue Grill image

SEAFOOD

Watervue Grill

700 Harbour Post Dr, Tampa

Avg 4.1 (168 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Crab Cake$15.00
Texas Pete Remoulade, Lemon
Mussel Hot Pot$14.00
Pernod, Fennel, Shallots, Butter
Lobster Fritters$14.00
red chili aioli
More about Watervue Grill
Terra Sur Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Terra Sur Cafe

5330 Ehrlich Road #103, Tampa

Avg 4.5 (146 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Anticuchos Carne$32.00
Grilled cuts of tender beef skirt steak marinated in aji panca sauce. Served with yellow rice and chimichurri.
Tostones$12.00
Fried green plantains topped with seasoned beef sautéed with onions and red bell peppers.
Pulpo al Olivo$10.00
Grilled octopus. Served with a smooth creamy black olive sauce and chimichurri.
More about Terra Sur Cafe
Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill

3035 West Kennedy Blvd, Tampa

Avg 4.1 (2748 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
QUESADILLA GRILLED CHICKEN$15.50
Flour tortilla filled with jack cheese, sauteed onions, mushrooms, bell peppers & grilled chicken. Served with tomato, guacamole, sour cream, rice & refried beans.
ENCHILADA CHICKEN$13.50
Two corn tortilla enchiladas filled with ranchera chicken, topped with Monterrey jack cheese, enchilada sauce, and sour cream. Served with rice & refried beans.
SALSA ONLY/ PINT$4.00
Pint of Salsa. Chips not included.
More about Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill
Half Moon Seafood Company image

 

Half Moon Seafood Company

11508 North 56th Street, Temple Terrace

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Shrimp & Chips$14.50
Wild-caught shrimp, served with house cocktail sauce and a side.
Fish & Chips
Your choice of fish, served with house tartar sauce and a side.
Shrimp & Fish
Your choice of fish, shrimp and a side. Served with house tartar and cocktail sauce.
More about Half Moon Seafood Company
Shells Seafood image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP

Shells Seafood

202 S Dale Mabry Hwy, TAMPA

Avg 4.4 (1270 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
JAMBALAYA$14.99
Blackened chicken, shrimp and andouille sausage sauteed with peppers and onions in our homemade creole sauce. Served over seasoned rice.
SALMON FELIX$19.99
Oscar's former roommate! Fresh salmon topped with jumbo lump crabmeat and roasted red peppers in a lobster cream sauce. Served with our seasoned rice over asparagus.
SEAFOOD PASTA$16.99
Shrimp, scallops and clams tossed with linguine in our garlic and white wine cream sauce.
More about Shells Seafood
Michaels Grill image

 

Michaels Grill

11720 North Dale Mabry, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bolognese$22.00
Chef Michael's hearty red meat sauce with roasted garlic,onions, mushrooms & peppers, sausage, penne pasta and a touch of
ricotta
parmesan
Michael's House Salad$8.00
Fresh arugula lettuce, shaved radish, cranberries, fresh marinated hearts of palm and feta with a mustard vinaigrette
More about Michaels Grill
Restaurant banner

PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

The Saucy Crawfish- Fowler Ave

926 E Fowler Ave, Tampa

Avg 4.3 (337 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Krab Rangoons (8)$7.00
Crispy wonton wrapped Krab meat and Cream Cheese
Shrimp (HEAD OFF)$9.00
Shrimp (Headless) tossed in your choice of sauce and spice level. Don't forget to add some corn, potato, and sausage!
Combo B - Shrimp and Crab Swag$24.95
Snow Crab Legs (1 Cluster) and Shrimp Head Off (0.5 LB). Comes with 1 corn, 2 eggs, and 3 potatoes.
More about The Saucy Crawfish- Fowler Ave

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Tampa

Tacos

Quesadillas

Nachos

Chicken Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Cheeseburgers

Salmon

Grilled Chicken

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Tampa to explore

Downtown Tampa

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

SoHo

Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)

Ybor City

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

West Tampa

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Palma Ceia

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Busch Gardens

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Channelside

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

South Tampa

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Tampa to explore

Saint Petersburg

Avg 4.2 (119 restaurants)

Clearwater

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Dunedin

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Brandon

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Lutz

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Oldsmar

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Riverview

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Safety Harbor

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Pinellas Park

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston