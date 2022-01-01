Croissants in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve croissants
Buddy Brew Coffee
2020 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.50
Flaky croissant filled with chocolate.
|Almond Croissant
|$5.25
|Croissant
|$4.25
Buttery croissant baked to a golden brown.
Buddy Brew Coffee
3304 W. Bay to Bay Blvd, Tampa
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.50
Flaky croissant filled with chocolate.
|Almond Croissant
|$5.25
|Croissant
|$4.25
Buttery croissant baked to a golden brown.
Buddy Brew Coffee
1605 West Snow Ave., Tampa
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.50
Flaky croissant filled with chocolate.
|Almond Croissant
|$5.25
|Croissant
|$4.25
Buttery croissant baked to a golden brown.
Buddy Brew Coffee
400 N. Tampa St. Suite 110, Tampa
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.50
Flaky croissant filled with chocolate.
|Croissants
|$24.00
6 of our signature butter croissants packaged up to bring to any small gathering. Prepared fresh daily, so please allow time when ordering in bulk.
|Croissant
|$4.25
Buttery croissant baked to a golden brown.
Buddy Brew Coffee
1910 N. Ola Ave., in the Heights Public Market, Tampa
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.50
Flaky croissant filled with chocolate.
|Croissant
|$4.25
Buttery croissant baked to a golden brown.
Metz Culinary Management
10451 Nancy Watkins Dr., Tampa
|Egg & Cheese Croissant with Sausage
|$4.99
|Egg & Cheese Croissant
|$3.99
Egg and Cheese on an english muffin with sausage or bacon.
|Egg & Cheese Croissant with Bacon
|$4.99
Metz Culinary Management at the HCC Dale Mabry Campus
4001 W Tampa Bay Blvd, Tampa
|Egg & Cheese Croissant
|$3.99
Egg and Cheese on a croissant
|Egg & Cheese Croissant with Sausage
|$4.99
Egg, Cheese and sausage on a croissant.
|Egg & Cheese Croissant with Bacon
|$4.99
Egg, Cheese and Bacon on a croissant.
Buddy Brew Coffee
420 W. Kennedy Blvd., Tampa
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.50
Flaky croissant filled with chocolate.