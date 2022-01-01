Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Tampa

Tampa restaurants
Tampa restaurants that serve croissants

Item pic

 

Buddy Brew Coffee

2020 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$4.50
Flaky croissant filled with chocolate.
Almond Croissant$5.25
Croissant$4.25
Buttery croissant baked to a golden brown.
More about Buddy Brew Coffee
Item pic

 

Buddy Brew Coffee

3304 W. Bay to Bay Blvd, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$4.50
Flaky croissant filled with chocolate.
Almond Croissant$5.25
Croissant$4.25
Buttery croissant baked to a golden brown.
More about Buddy Brew Coffee
Item pic

 

Buddy Brew Coffee

1605 West Snow Ave., Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$4.50
Flaky croissant filled with chocolate.
Almond Croissant$5.25
Croissant$4.25
Buttery croissant baked to a golden brown.
More about Buddy Brew Coffee
Item pic

 

Buddy Brew Coffee

400 N. Tampa St. Suite 110, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$4.50
Flaky croissant filled with chocolate.
Croissants$24.00
6 of our signature butter croissants packaged up to bring to any small gathering. Prepared fresh daily, so please allow time when ordering in bulk.
Croissant$4.25
Buttery croissant baked to a golden brown.
More about Buddy Brew Coffee
Item pic

 

Buddy Brew Coffee

1910 N. Ola Ave., in the Heights Public Market, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$4.50
Flaky croissant filled with chocolate.
Croissant$4.25
Buttery croissant baked to a golden brown.
More about Buddy Brew Coffee
Metz Culinary Management image

 

Metz Culinary Management

10451 Nancy Watkins Dr., Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg & Cheese Croissant with Sausage$4.99
Egg & Cheese Croissant$3.99
Egg and Cheese on an english muffin with sausage or bacon.
Egg & Cheese Croissant with Bacon$4.99
More about Metz Culinary Management
Item pic

 

Metz Culinary Management at the HCC Dale Mabry Campus

4001 W Tampa Bay Blvd, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg & Cheese Croissant$3.99
Egg and Cheese on a croissant
Egg & Cheese Croissant with Sausage$4.99
Egg, Cheese and sausage on a croissant.
Egg & Cheese Croissant with Bacon$4.99
Egg, Cheese and Bacon on a croissant.
More about Metz Culinary Management at the HCC Dale Mabry Campus
Item pic

 

Buddy Brew Coffee

420 W. Kennedy Blvd., Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$4.50
Flaky croissant filled with chocolate.
More about Buddy Brew Coffee
Cry Baby Cafe image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Cry Baby Cafe

710 Harbour Post Dr, Tampa

Avg 3.9 (249 reviews)
Takeout
Croissant$2.75
Chocolate Croissant$3.00
More about Cry Baby Cafe

