West Tampa restaurants you'll love

West Tampa restaurants
West Tampa's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Greek
Latin American
Must-try West Tampa restaurants

Lettuce Eat image

 

Lettuce Eat

405 N Reo St, Tampa

Popular items
Santorini
House greens blend, topped with feta, kalamata, cucumber, tomato, red onion, beet, scallion, & pepperoncini, drizzed in fresh greek vinaigrette.
L.E. BLT
Bacon, spinach & tomato, herbed aioli, on a flaky croissant.
Avocado Toast$3.50
Acropolis image

 

Acropolis

3023 West Kennedy Blvd, Tampa

Popular items
Calamari$11.00
Hand breaded squid and tentacles, with pepperoncini, lightly fried. Served with tomato sauce.
Appetizer Sampler$12.00
Hummus, tirosolata, tzatziki and tirokafteri . Served with pita.
Gyro Wrap$9.00
Thinly sliced spiced lamb and beef topped with tomatoes, onions and tzatziki sauce wrapped in a pita.
Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill

3035 West Kennedy Blvd, Tampa

Avg 4.1 (2748 reviews)
Popular items
QUESADILLA GRILLED CHICKEN$15.50
Flour tortilla filled with jack cheese, sauteed onions, mushrooms, bell peppers & grilled chicken. Served with tomato, guacamole, sour cream, rice & refried beans.
ENCHILADA CHICKEN$13.50
Two corn tortilla enchiladas filled with ranchera chicken, topped with Monterrey jack cheese, enchilada sauce, and sour cream. Served with rice & refried beans.
SALSA ONLY/ PINT$4.00
Pint of Salsa. Chips not included.
Meanchi's Peruvian Inspired Sandwiches image

 

Meanchi's Peruvian Inspired Sandwiches

1529 W North A St, Tampa

Popular items
Chicharron$11.00
Roasted Fried Pork, Sliced Fried Sweet Potato, & Salsa Criolla (Spanish Onion Mix)
La Carmencita$11.00
Shredded Chicken, Yellow Peruvian Pepper (Aji) Sauce, Parsley, & Crispy Onions
Cheese Tequenos$5.00
Fried Three Cheese Wonton Wrap served with a side of House-made Guac.
Psomi image

 

Psomi

701 north howard ave, Tampa

Popular items
PORK GYRO$15.00
hand-stacked pork gyro, tzatziki, tomato,
red onion, warm pita
TARPON GREEK$15.00
potato salad, seasonal mixed lettuces,
shaved radish, tomato, green onion,
pepperoncini, kalamata olives, feta, greek
vinaigrette
SPANAKOPITA$6.00
spinach, feta mixture wrapped in pastry
The Brass Tap image

 

The Brass Tap

203 North Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa

Popular items
Korean BBQ Pork Flatbread
Pepper jack cheese, pickled red onions, scallions & Korean BBQ sauce (940 CAL.)
Single Jalapeno Cheese Burger
Jalapeño cream cheese, Swiss, Applewood bacon, fried jalapeños, Utah sauce, lettuce, tomato on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1460 CAL.)
2 Steak Tacos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, onion, cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses (545 - 625 CAL.)
Hooch and Hive image

FRENCH FRIES

Hooch and Hive

1001 W CASS STREET, Tampa

Avg 4 (55 reviews)
Popular items
4 Hive Wings$5.50
Confit Chicken Wings, Honey Bourbon Glaze, Pickled Celery, Blue Cheese
Kingstate Green Dark$7.00
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in West Tampa

Baklava

Quesadillas

Tacos

Grilled Chicken

