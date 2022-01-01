West Tampa restaurants you'll love
More about Lettuce Eat
Lettuce Eat
405 N Reo St, Tampa
|Popular items
|Santorini
House greens blend, topped with feta, kalamata, cucumber, tomato, red onion, beet, scallion, & pepperoncini, drizzed in fresh greek vinaigrette.
|L.E. BLT
Bacon, spinach & tomato, herbed aioli, on a flaky croissant.
|Avocado Toast
|$3.50
More about Acropolis
Acropolis
3023 West Kennedy Blvd, Tampa
|Popular items
|Calamari
|$11.00
Hand breaded squid and tentacles, with pepperoncini, lightly fried. Served with tomato sauce.
|Appetizer Sampler
|$12.00
Hummus, tirosolata, tzatziki and tirokafteri . Served with pita.
|Gyro Wrap
|$9.00
Thinly sliced spiced lamb and beef topped with tomatoes, onions and tzatziki sauce wrapped in a pita.
More about Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill
3035 West Kennedy Blvd, Tampa
|Popular items
|QUESADILLA GRILLED CHICKEN
|$15.50
Flour tortilla filled with jack cheese, sauteed onions, mushrooms, bell peppers & grilled chicken. Served with tomato, guacamole, sour cream, rice & refried beans.
|ENCHILADA CHICKEN
|$13.50
Two corn tortilla enchiladas filled with ranchera chicken, topped with Monterrey jack cheese, enchilada sauce, and sour cream. Served with rice & refried beans.
|SALSA ONLY/ PINT
|$4.00
Pint of Salsa. Chips not included.
More about Meanchi's Peruvian Inspired Sandwiches
Meanchi's Peruvian Inspired Sandwiches
1529 W North A St, Tampa
|Popular items
|Chicharron
|$11.00
Roasted Fried Pork, Sliced Fried Sweet Potato, & Salsa Criolla (Spanish Onion Mix)
|La Carmencita
|$11.00
Shredded Chicken, Yellow Peruvian Pepper (Aji) Sauce, Parsley, & Crispy Onions
|Cheese Tequenos
|$5.00
Fried Three Cheese Wonton Wrap served with a side of House-made Guac.
More about Psomi
Psomi
701 north howard ave, Tampa
|Popular items
|PORK GYRO
|$15.00
hand-stacked pork gyro, tzatziki, tomato,
red onion, warm pita
|TARPON GREEK
|$15.00
potato salad, seasonal mixed lettuces,
shaved radish, tomato, green onion,
pepperoncini, kalamata olives, feta, greek
vinaigrette
|SPANAKOPITA
|$6.00
spinach, feta mixture wrapped in pastry
More about The Brass Tap
The Brass Tap
203 North Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa
|Popular items
|Korean BBQ Pork Flatbread
Pepper jack cheese, pickled red onions, scallions & Korean BBQ sauce (940 CAL.)
|Single Jalapeno Cheese Burger
Jalapeño cream cheese, Swiss, Applewood bacon, fried jalapeños, Utah sauce, lettuce, tomato on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1460 CAL.)
|2 Steak Tacos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, onion, cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses (545 - 625 CAL.)