Sips Coffee & Cafe

Sips is a locally owned & operated, family run business. It was established in 2005 with the simple vision of bringing people together over a good cup of coffee & conversation. Pop on in to enjoy a fresh, locally roasted cup of coffee and a scratch made baked goodie, or try a crispy, melty panini & a made to order salad.

149 Pattonwood Drive • $

Avg 4.8 (218 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Chipotle Panini
Grilled chicken,‏ roasted red peppers, mozzarella, & chipotle pesto.
Basil Breakfast
Eggs, feta, basil pesto & spinach.
Lg Latte$5.15
Med Chai$4.45
Med Latte$4.65
Med Iced Latte$4.65
Lg Iced Latte$5.15
Med Froz Chai$5.55
Your favorite chai, frozen & blended.
Santa Fe
Egg, sausage, roasted red peppers, cheddar, red onion, & chipotle pesto.
Cheddar & Bacon
Egg, cheddar, & bacon.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Delivery
Fast Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

149 Pattonwood Drive

Rochester NY

Sunday6:55 am - 7:45 pm
Monday6:25 am - 7:45 pm
Tuesday6:25 am - 7:45 pm
Wednesday6:25 am - 7:45 pm
Thursday6:25 am - 7:45 pm
Friday6:25 am - 7:45 pm
Saturday6:55 am - 7:45 pm
