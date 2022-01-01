SoFresh
Come in and enjoy!
126 S Westshore Blvd
Location
126 S Westshore Blvd
Tampa FL
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Shells Seafood
Shells Seafood is a family owned establishment that has been serving fresh seafood to the Tampa Bay Area since 1985!
Bahia Tacos
Best tacos in South Tampa
BellaBrava
We opened our doors in 2005 with one thing in mind; Italian flavor! After traveling the hills of Tuscany and sampling the best cheeses, pastas, herbs, meats, seafood and pizzas in the world, we knew the heart of St. Petersburg needed a restaurant that blends Italian cuisine with the modern bustle of a New World urban lifestyle.
The Brass Tap
Great Times. Well Crafted.