Go
Toast

SoFresh

Come in and enjoy!

126 S Westshore Blvd

No reviews yet

Location

126 S Westshore Blvd

Tampa FL

Sunday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Shells Seafood

No reviews yet

Shells Seafood is a family owned establishment that has been serving fresh seafood to the Tampa Bay Area since 1985!

Bahia Tacos

No reviews yet

Best tacos in South Tampa

BellaBrava

No reviews yet

We opened our doors in 2005 with one thing in mind; Italian flavor! After traveling the hills of Tuscany and sampling the best cheeses, pastas, herbs, meats, seafood and pizzas in the world, we knew the heart of St. Petersburg needed a restaurant that blends Italian cuisine with the modern bustle of a New World urban lifestyle.

The Brass Tap

No reviews yet

Great Times. Well Crafted.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston