Spice Thai
Open today 11:30 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
4745 Vernon Blvd
New York, NY 11101
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:30 pm - 11:30 pm
Location
4745 Vernon Blvd, New York NY 11101
Nearby restaurants
Hupo Restaurant
Sichuan cuisine restaurant, Chinese people's most beloved style of cooking, is a true gem awaiting to be discovered in America. HUPO’s dedicating to present Sichuan Food in a contemporary way, and we keep the traditional virtues too. In HUPO, everything’s no-frills, we hope to see you soon.
48-19 Vernon Boulevard
Specializing in a variety of chicken sandwiches, wings and tenders, The Naked Bird is your new go-to lunch and dinner spot to satisfy all your crispy cravings! From wings, salads and sandwiches to a wide range of sides, our menu features the cleanest, most delicious organic and all-natural ingredients you’re sure to love. Powered by Bareburger.
Slice Long Island City
Come in and enjoy!
Noodle Craft Inc.
Come on in and enjoy!