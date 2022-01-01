Stillwaters Tavern

Go
Where classic American dishes blend harmoniously with old world flavors, our menu highlights items from both land and sea, with a focus on bringing unique flavors from the kitchen to your table.

224 Beach Drive N.E

TAVERN BURGER*$14.99
hand formed short rib, chuck and brisket
with sharp cheddar, thousand island,
lettuce, caramelized onion
CUBAN*$14.99
smoked ham, slow roasted fried mojo pork, pickle apple slaw, swiss cheese
VEGAN PAD THAI SALAD*$16.99
sweet potato noodle, kale, carrots,
cucumber, green beans, heirloom tomatoes,
bok choy, bean sprouts, thai basil, peanuts
CREOLE SHRIMP PASTA*$19.99
garlic beer butter, red pepper, gulf shrimp, spaghetti, toasted baguette
PAN FRIED RAMEN*$16.99
Chinese sausage, market veg, marinated soft boiled egg, toasted peanuts, bean sprouts, thai basil
CHEESE STEAK FRENCH DIP*$14.99
shaved steak, caramelized onions, pickled jalapenos, mushrooms, cheese curds, mayo, au jus
DIET COKE$2.99
GRILLED SALMON SALAD*$19.99
marinated wood grilled salmon, mixed
greens, cucumber, feta, quinoa, heirloom
tomatoes, croutons, egg, kalamata olives,
greek vinaigrette
HANGAR STEAK*$29.99
marinated hangar steak, garlic parmesan frites
SIDE PARMESAN FRITES*$5.99
224 Beach Drive N.E

Saint Petersburg FL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
