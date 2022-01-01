Go
Toast

Taproot

A place for beer

212 monument ave

No reviews yet

Location

212 monument ave

Port Saint Joe FL

Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Krazyfish Grille

No reviews yet

Enjoy lively music with a coastal inspired menu and a fresh concept. We use locally sourced ingredients and make our signature items fresh daily.
We feel we have the best drink menu on the coast, so leave your worries at the door and soak in the carefree atmosphere that we strive hard to achieve. Eat some food, have a cool drink, and free your inner beach bum. Welcome.... Sit back, Relax, and Enjoy!

Shaggy Bay Supper Club

No reviews yet

Old school country club with Modern Twist.

Mill Mercantile and Sweets

No reviews yet

Beach town candy, ice cream, gift, and general goods shop located in WindMark Beach.

The Mill Mercantile & Social

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston