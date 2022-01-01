Tel Aviv Authentic Kitchen (Encino)
Open today 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
No reviews yet
17630 Ventura Boulevard
Encino, CA 91316
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Location
17630 Ventura Boulevard, Encino CA 91316
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Kickin KAsian
Come and try a different style of eating where playing with your food is encouraged! Eat, play, get messy with friends and family.
Flamin Hot Chicken
Come in and enjoy!
Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar
Come in and enjoy!
KALE MY NAME
Globally Inspired - 100% Plant Based Restaurant. Open Every Day 11am - 10pm.
Brunch Anytime Because That's Your Business.