Thai Diner

FRENCH FRIES

186 Mott Street

Avg 4.3 (656 reviews)

Popular Items

KHAO SOI$22.00
Northern Style Curry with Egg Noodles, Coconut Milk & Pickled Mustard Greens. Available with Chicken or Vegetarian with Mushroom & Rainbow Chard.
FAI DANG$8.00
Pea Shoot Stir Fry with Garlic and Thai Bird Chiles.
SOM TUM PAPAYA SALAD$14.00
Traditional Green Papaya Salad with Thai Bird Chiles, Long Beans, Tomato, Dried Shrimp & Peanuts.
PHAT SEE EW$18.00
Stir Fry Wide Rice Noodles with Soy, Garlic, Egg, & Chinese Broccoli. Served with Traditional Accompaniment of Chiles in Vinegar.
***Sauce contains Garlic & Onion and cannot be removed for Alium Allergies.
LAAB$19.00
Cucumber and Thai Herb Salad with Toasted Rice Powder & Chile Lime Dressing. Served with Sticky Rice. Available with Fried Chicken, Lamb or Vegan with Mushrooms. Served with Sticky Rice.
ROTI KABOCHA (Vegan)$12.00
Flakey Turmeric Vegan Roti with Kabocha Pumpkin Red Curry for Dipping. Comes with Two Roti.
UNCLE BOON'S CRAB FRIED RICE$28.00
Traditional Style Crab Fried Rice with Egg, Cilantro & Lime.
PHAT THAI$18.00
Stir Fry Rice Noodles with Peanuts, Crispy Shrimp Crumble, Egg & Tamarind Sauce. ***Sauce contains Garlic & Onion and cannot be removed for Alium Allergies.
MASSAMAN CURRY$26.00
Golden Curry with Braised Beef Shortribs, Peanuts, Red Onion, Potato & Crispy Shallots. Served with Jasmine Rice.
***Curry Sauce contains Peanuts in addition to the Peanut Garnish
THAI DINER EGG SANDWICH$13.00
Scrambled Eggs, Sai Oua Herbal Sausage, American Cheese & Thai Basil wrapped in a homemade Roti. Served with Roasted Chili Nam Jim.
Common Allergens:
Gluten, Soy, Egg, Allium (in sausage and sauce), Fish, Dairy
Trendy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Bike Parking
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

186 Mott Street

New York NY

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
