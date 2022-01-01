Thai Diner
Come in and enjoy!
FRENCH FRIES
186 Mott Street • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
186 Mott Street
New York NY
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Petrarca
Come in and enjoy!
Two Hands
Come in and enjoy!
Sant Ambroeus
Come in and enjoy!
Chopt Creative Salad Co.
At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.