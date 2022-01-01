Go
Toast

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

Whether it’s a savory skewer from the grill, a crisp refreshing salad or wrap, a palate-pleasing appetizer, a tender gyro, dessert or more, The Great Greek is a contemporary take on timeless cuisine.

FRENCH FRIES

3552 St. Rose Parkway • $$

Avg 4 (69 reviews)

Popular Items

SMALL CLASSIC GREEK SALAD$6.95
Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Cucumbers - Red onion - Feta - Kalamata Olives - Pita Bread - Housemade Greek Vinaigreete
LARGE CLASSIC GREEK SALAD$8.95
Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Cucumbers - Red onion - Feta - Kalamata Olives - Pita Bread - Housemade Greek Vinaigreete
CHICKEN SKEWER$3.95
STEAK TENDERLOIN SOUVLAKI$15.95
Choice Tenderloin
TRADITIONAL GYRO$7.95
Beef & Lamb or Chicken Breast
Tomatoes - Red Onions - Tzatziki
GREAT GREEK RICE BOWL$9.95
Rice Pilaf - Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Red Onions - Cucumbers - Garbanzo Beans - Kalamata Olives - Feta
GRILLED CHICKEN SOUVLAKI$13.95
Chicken Breast
GYRO PLATE$13.95
Great Greek Gyro Meat
GREAT GREEK GYRO$8.95
Beef & Lamb or Chicken Breast
Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Red Onions - Tzatziki - Feta
HUMMUS APP$4.95
Garbanzo Beans _ Garlic - Tahini - Lemon Juice - Pita Bread (2)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

3552 St. Rose Parkway

Henderson NV

Sunday5:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dragon Tiger Noodle Co. - Henderson

No reviews yet

Chef Jet's Noodles, Your Way!

Founders Coffee - St. Rose

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Angelina’s Pizzeria - Seven Hills Dr.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

No reviews yet

At Ori'Zaba's, our mission is to feed the soul of every guest with old world Mexican flavors, made every day with care in our scratch kitchens, with the finest, freshest ingredients.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston