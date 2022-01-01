Toast New American Gastropub

Go
gas·tro·pub /ˈɡastrōˌpəb/: a pub that specializes in serving high-quality food.

7007 THREE CHOPT ROAD

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Breast$9.00
choice of 2 sides
Southwest Steak Salad *gf$15.95
Char grilled steak, spring mix, corn bean salsa, shredded jack cheese, avocado, tomato, chipotle ranch dressing
Pesto Panini *GFO, VEG$12.50
caprese tomatoes, pesto, fresh mozzarella, balsamic glaze, sourdough
Tomato Bisque- Cup *GFO, VEG$4.50
tomato, cream, croutons, Parmesan
Meatloaf Sammy$13.50
pork, beef, & turkey meatloaf, wrapped in bacon, ketchup glaze, crispy onions, swiss, brioche
Nashville Chicken Salad *gfo$15.00
southern fried chicken tossed in nashville sauce, spring mix, tomato, cheddar cheese, red onion, carrot, ranch dressing
Bahn Mi Turkey Burger *GFO$14.95
all white meat turkey patty, thai chili aioli, pickled vegetables, greens, fresh jalapeño, fresh cilantro
Southwest Steak Salad *GF$15.95
5 oz steak, cooked to order, over mixed greens with black bean & corn salsa, Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo, chipotle ranch & corn tortilla strips
Roasted Pepper Mac’n’Cheese$15.00
roasted red & green peppers, sauteed onions, ooey gooey mac’n’cheese, and seared ham topped with toasty bread crumbs
Toasted Sesame Salmon *GFO$17.95
seared salmon filet, sweet & spicy asian glaze, stir fry of white rice, peppers, onions, edamame, green beans and carrots, topped with crispy noodles and sesame seeds
Location

RICHMOND VA

Sunday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 10:00 pm
