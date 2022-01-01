Trattoria 35
Come in and enjoy!
WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA
213-15 35th Ave. • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
213-15 35th Ave.
Bayside NY
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Bayside chicken lovers
Come in and enjoy!
Kalamaki GR
Come in and enjoy!
Juice For Life
Come in and enjoy!
La Mezcla
Come in and enjoy!