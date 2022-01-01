Two Boots WV

Go
Two Boots continues to grow while striving to maintain its idiosyncratic style and commitment community, supporting over thirty arts organizations, plus countless schools and social service agencies. Acclaimed the best pizza town in the world, Two Boots has become, as Time Out New York, put it"not just a restaurant, but a genuine NYC institution." We remain proud of our East Village roots, and proud to be bringing our unique Cajun-Italian cooking -- and karma -- to the rest of the world.

101 7th Avenue South

Sm- House Salad$7.95
Organic mesclun mix, chick peas, shredded carrots, and red onions
Sm- Caesar Salad$8.95
Organic romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan, and house-made Caesar dressing
The Pep (18")$24.95
Our classic piquant sauce, cup and char pepperoni, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.00
House baked chocolate chip cookies
1 Large 1 topping pizza, 2 salads, garlic knots, 2 Dippers and 4 cookies.
Substitute any specialty pie or vegan for $7.
Cheese (14")$15.95
Our classic piquant sauce and premium whole milk mozzarella
The Pep (14")$19.20
Our classic piquant sauce, cup and char pepperoni, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Cheese (18")$20.95
Our classic piquant sauce and premium whole milk mozzarella
Garlic Knots (3)$3.95
House made garlic knots tossed in butter, parsley, garlic, and parmesan. Served with a side of marinara.
Cheese (10")$9.95
Our classic piquant sauce and premium whole milk mozzarella
New York NY

Sunday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:59 am
