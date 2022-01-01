Two Boots WV
Two Boots continues to grow while striving to maintain its idiosyncratic style and commitment community, supporting over thirty arts organizations, plus countless schools and social service agencies. Acclaimed the best pizza town in the world, Two Boots has become, as Time Out New York, put it"not just a restaurant, but a genuine NYC institution." We remain proud of our East Village roots, and proud to be bringing our unique Cajun-Italian cooking -- and karma -- to the rest of the world.
101 7th Avenue South
Location
New York NY
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
