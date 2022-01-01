Go
Uncle Wolfie's Breakfast Tavern

Come in and enjoy!

234 E Vine St • $$

Avg 4.7 (131 reviews)

Popular Items

Lacroix$1.50
Orange Juice
Dr. Pepper$1.50
Diet Coke$1.50
Miller - High Life$4.00
lager, 4.6% - if champagne could be beer
Sprite$1.50
Milk
ROUND OF SHOTS FOR THE STAFF$25.00
Thanks friend :)
Mimosa Kit$30.00
bottle of house bubbles with a pint of orange juice
Rhinelander Shorty$2.66
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

234 E Vine St

Milwaukee WI

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
