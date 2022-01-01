Go
A map showing the location of Upper Cut

Upper Cut

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

601 Mission Bay N

San Francisco, CA 94158

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

601 Mission Bay N, San Francisco CA 94158

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Miller & Lux

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Gott's Roadside

No reviews yet

SERVING THE CALIFORNIA ROADSIDE SINCE 1999

Harmonic Brewing Thrive City

No reviews yet

Local beer, wine, cider, and bites. Open to the public, and open late after Chase Center games & concerts. Go Dubs!

Dumpling Time

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Upper Cut

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston