New Belgium Brewing - Mission Bay

Come in and enjoy!

1000a 3rd St

1000a 3rd St

Popular Items

CHICKEN WINGS$14.00
Hot honey, Calabrian chilis, blue cheese dip
FISH AND CHIPS$19.00
Deep fried cod and tartar sauce
THE MOTHERSHIP BURGER$18.00
Angus patty, tomato, beer
onions, umami mayo, American bun
served with fries.
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$16.00
FRIED CHICKEN, FRENCH FRIES, AND PICKLES
BEET SALAD$14.00
Arugula, fennel, orange segments, lemon
ricotta, almonds
VOODOO FRIES$7.00
Voodoo seasoning, umami dipping sauce
THAI TACO$14.00
Shrimp, papaya salad, crispy shallots, kosho sauce served on paratha bread.
CESAR SALAD$10.00
Kale, Romaine, Capers, Butter Croutons and Parmesan
MORROCAN TACO$14.00
Braised chicken, beer-plumped raisins, pickled carrot, mint yogurt served on paratha bread.
COLD NOODLE SALAD$17.00
Grilled and pickled vegetables, jalapenos, ginger-ponzu dressing
Location

1000a 3rd St

San Francisco CA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Death by Taco

SusieCakes

Little Skillet

ROOH

