Wakefield Crowbar
Welcome to Crowbar! Located in the heart of Garden Oaks, we offer a full kitchen and bar, large outdoor patio, three sand volleyball courts, a kids playground and private event room. We look forward to serving you!
954 WAKEFIELD DR • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
954 WAKEFIELD DR
HOUSTON TX
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|9:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|9:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
