Go
Toast

Wakefield Crowbar

Welcome to Crowbar! Located in the heart of Garden Oaks, we offer a full kitchen and bar, large outdoor patio, three sand volleyball courts, a kids playground and private event room. We look forward to serving you!

954 WAKEFIELD DR • $$

Avg 4.8 (295 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Sports
Live Music
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

954 WAKEFIELD DR

HOUSTON TX

Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday9:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday9:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday9:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday9:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Slowpokes

No reviews yet

Cozy spot serving espresso drinks, light fare, wine & draft beer in industrial digs with outdoor seats.

d’Alba craft kitchen & cocktails

No reviews yet

New modern-American healthy cuisine set on a casual dining atmosphere. An all-occasion joint with clean interior and huge patio dining

Made-N-L.A. Food Truck

No reviews yet

Gourmet Mexican cuisine with a Californian twist, our food is made to order, always fresh the wait might be a bit long but wort it. We offer a variety of options from tacos, burritos, fries, our specialty sliders and platanos.

Old Tom Bar at Avonak Distillery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston