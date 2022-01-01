Go
Amilinda

Come in and enjoy!

315 E Wisconsin • $$

Avg 4.7 (619 reviews)

Brussels Sprout Salad$9.50
Shaved raw brussels sprouts, tossed with pistachios, pomegranate, radish, orange segments, and an orange vinaigrette.
Pasteis de Nata$4.00
Also known as Portuguese custard tart, it's a Portuguese egg tart pastry dusted in powdered sugar.
Chicken Piri Piri$24.00
Spicy braised chicken thighs, scallions, shaved asparagus, jasmine rice
Beef Espetada$16.00
Portuguese Beef Sirloin skewers marinated in madeira, garlic, butter, and bay. Served with milho frito (cornmeal cake made with ricotta and arugula) and roasted parsnip.
Piri Piri Chicken Sandwich$14.50
Spicy fried chicken breast, arugula, lemo alioli served on a focaccia with a side of bravas fries.
Potato & Eggplant Cazuela$19.00
Roasted eggplant and zucchini layered with fried potatoes, garlic, tomato sauce, and tomatoes. Finished with an olive oil fried egg. (GF, V)
Beef Smash Burger$13.50
2 beef smash patties, pickled red onion, MontAmore Cheese, baby greens, and garlic alioli, served on Focaccia with a side of bravas fries.
Skirt Steak Sandwich$14.50
Seared skirt steak, prego sauce, roasted roma tomatoes, marinated onions, and jersey cow ricotta, served on a Papo Seco roll with a side of bravas fries.
315 E Wisconsin

Milwaukee WI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
