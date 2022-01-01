Go
Anita's Kitchen - Ferndale

Proudly serving family recipes since 1980

CHICKEN

22651 Woodward Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (833 reviews)

Popular Items

Falafel Appetizer$6.00
ground chick peas mixed with parsley, onion, herbs and spices, served with tahini sauce. (gluten free, vegan)
Joe’s Wings$8.00
crispy chicken wings tossed in our zip sauce, served with creamy feta dressing and carrot sticks. (gluten free)
Almaza Beer (Lebanese Pilsner)
You've had a Mexican beer with a lime, now try a Lebanese beer with a lemon!
AK Mint Iced Tea$3.00
house brewed, unsweetened
Stuffed Grape Leaves$8.00
house rolled vine leaves stuffed with lamb and rice (halal), or vegetarian style with rice, chickpeas, tomatoes, parsley, and onion (vegetarian). both served with yogurt.
Hommus
choose our traditional, roasted red pepper, or jalapeno. (gluten free, vegan)
Bottled Water$2.00
Absopure natural spring water, a Detroit company since 1906.
AK Lemonade$4.00
freshly squeezed in house
San Pellegrino
sparkling mineral water
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

22651 Woodward Ave

Ferndale MI

SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

