Downtown Ferndale restaurants you'll love

Go
Downtown Ferndale restaurants
Toast

Downtown Ferndale's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
BBQ
Barbeque
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Middle Eastern
Scroll right

Must-try Downtown Ferndale restaurants

Anita's Kitchen - Ferndale image

CHICKEN

Anita's Kitchen - Ferndale

22651 Woodward Ave, Ferndale

Avg 4.7 (833 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Crushed Lentil
Red lentils with onion & spices. (vegan, gluten-free, soy-free)
House Fries$4.00
Tossed in a blend of AK seasonings. (vegan, gluten-free)
Chicken Feta Fattoush$13.00
Our traditional fattoush salad topped with chicken shawarma and feta cheese, tossed with fattoush dressing. (soy-free, halal)
More about Anita's Kitchen - Ferndale
Rosie O'Grady's image

 

Rosie O'Grady's

279 W Nine Mile Rd, Ferndale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Rosie's Chicken Tenders$8.00
Hand Breaded and made to order.
Rosie's Best Burger$12.00
Half Pound Burger served on a brioche bun with LTO and pickle. Fries on the side.
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$7.00
6 Served with Ranch dressing
More about Rosie O'Grady's
Banner pic

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN

Howe's Bayou

22848 Woodward Ave, Ferndale

Avg 4.3 (939 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Jambalaya$13.95
The holy trinity sauteed, chicken, sausage and spices added, all cooked together in with jasmine rice and stock
Shrimp Bisque
Rich shrimps stock, pieces of shrimp, finished with Sherry and cream.
Voodoo Chicken Po'Boy$9.95
Our famous voodoo sauce with fresh rosemary and Worcestershire, served on southern slaw, house made chips
More about Howe's Bayou
One Eyed Betty's image

SANDWICHES

One Eyed Betty's

175 W Troy St, Ferndale

Avg 4.1 (1471 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pork Belly Poutine$11.00
Fries, Cheese Curds, Gravy, Pork Belly Confit, Poached Egg, Chives
The Imposter$16.00
Beyond Meat Patty, Greens, Tomato, Onion, Garlic Aioli, Cheddar Cheese
Fwanch Deep$15.00
Braised Beef, Sharp Cheddar, Horseradish Sauce. Au Jus
More about One Eyed Betty's
CORNER grill, bar + game room image

 

CORNER grill, bar + game room

344 W 9 Mile Rd, Ferndale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
vegetarian mushroom burger$13.00
wild mushroom blend, panko, parmesan, charred onion aioli, bibb lettuce, tomato, toasted brioche
bag of fries (v,gf)$6.00
served with house ketchup
CORNER chicken sandwich$14.00
provolone, tomato, house slaw, pickles,
mayonnaise, brioche bun
More about CORNER grill, bar + game room
Pop's for Italian image

 

Pop's for Italian

280 W. 9 Mile Rd, Ferndale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Parmesan$18.00
Marinara Sauce, melted Provolone, Bucatini Noodles
Fried Calamari$15.00
Fresh Squid, Pickled Fresnos, Lime, Romesco Aioli
More about Pop's for Italian
Restaurant banner

 

Inyo Restaurant and Lounge

22871 Woodward Ave, Ferndale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
California Roll$7.00
Sweet Potato Roll$5.00
Avocado Roll$5.00
More about Inyo Restaurant and Lounge

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Downtown Ferndale

Chicken Sandwiches

Pretzels

Map

More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston