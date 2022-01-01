Downtown Ferndale restaurants you'll love
CHICKEN
Anita's Kitchen - Ferndale
22651 Woodward Ave, Ferndale
Popular items
Crushed Lentil
Red lentils with onion & spices. (vegan, gluten-free, soy-free)
House Fries
$4.00
Tossed in a blend of AK seasonings. (vegan, gluten-free)
Chicken Feta Fattoush
$13.00
Our traditional fattoush salad topped with chicken shawarma and feta cheese, tossed with fattoush dressing. (soy-free, halal)
Rosie O'Grady's
279 W Nine Mile Rd, Ferndale
Popular items
Rosie's Chicken Tenders
$8.00
Hand Breaded and made to order.
Rosie's Best Burger
$12.00
Half Pound Burger served on a brioche bun with LTO and pickle. Fries on the side.
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
$7.00
6 Served with Ranch dressing
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN
Howe's Bayou
22848 Woodward Ave, Ferndale
Popular items
Jambalaya
$13.95
The holy trinity sauteed, chicken, sausage and spices added, all cooked together in with jasmine rice and stock
Shrimp Bisque
Rich shrimps stock, pieces of shrimp, finished with Sherry and cream.
Voodoo Chicken Po'Boy
$9.95
Our famous voodoo sauce with fresh rosemary and Worcestershire, served on southern slaw, house made chips
SANDWICHES
One Eyed Betty's
175 W Troy St, Ferndale
Popular items
Pork Belly Poutine
$11.00
Fries, Cheese Curds, Gravy, Pork Belly Confit, Poached Egg, Chives
The Imposter
$16.00
Beyond Meat Patty, Greens, Tomato, Onion, Garlic Aioli, Cheddar Cheese
Fwanch Deep
$15.00
Braised Beef, Sharp Cheddar, Horseradish Sauce. Au Jus
CORNER grill, bar + game room
344 W 9 Mile Rd, Ferndale
Popular items
vegetarian mushroom burger
$13.00
wild mushroom blend, panko, parmesan, charred onion aioli, bibb lettuce, tomato, toasted brioche
bag of fries (v,gf)
$6.00
served with house ketchup
CORNER chicken sandwich
$14.00
provolone, tomato, house slaw, pickles,
mayonnaise, brioche bun
Pop's for Italian
280 W. 9 Mile Rd, Ferndale
Popular items
Chicken Parmesan
$18.00
Marinara Sauce, melted Provolone, Bucatini Noodles
Fried Calamari
$15.00
Fresh Squid, Pickled Fresnos, Lime, Romesco Aioli