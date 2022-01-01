Go
Asian Kitchen

We're taking a fun approach to some Asian classics along with broadening the horizons into some new offerings!

117 S Hyde Park Ave

Popular Items

LOMEIN$11.00
Made with Egg Noodles , Onion, Scallion, Bok Choy Sweet Soy
POT STICKER$6.00
Made with Chicken, lemongrass, Corn W/ sesame ponzu
RICE N' SHINE$11.00
Made with Carrots, Onion, Egg, Sesame oil, Bean Sprouts Scallions, Butter, Soy Sauce (GF)
PHO$11.00
Made with Rice Noodles, Jalapeño, Cilantro, Soy Sprouts ,Scallions ,Basil And Served With Beef Broth (GF)
RAMEN$11.00
Made with Wheat Ramen noodle Bok choy , Bean Sprouts, Scallions, Soy Egg Served with Vegetable Soy Broth
STEAM BUN$4.00
Made with shredded Daikon Carrots, Sweet Cucumber, Teriyaki sauce
BUILD A BOWL$11.00
PAD THAI$11.00
Made with Rice Noodle, Egg, Onion, Cilantro ,Lime, Peanut ,Sweet Soy (GF)
FRESH ROLL$4.00
Served with Mixed greens, Fried Shallots, Rice noodles an Wrapped with rice paper
POKE BOWL$13.00
Made with Rice, Seawed Sald, Pickled Cucumber, Avocado, Red Onion,
Shredded Daikon Carrots, Edamame, (Furikake Rice Seasoning) W/Sweet soy sauce (GF)
Location

117 S Hyde Park Ave

Tampa FL

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

