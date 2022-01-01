Go
Azucar Lounge

Azucar Lounge features fresh Mexican inspired street food, cocktails with an amazing selection of agave spirits.
You can find us on the corner of 9th Street and Folsom Street, a few blocks off the 101 or off the Civic Center BART station.
We are open Monday thru Saturday starting at 11am

299 9th St

Popular Items

Quesadilla$10.00
Flour Tortilla with Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Beans & Zucchini. With a Side of Chipotle Crema
Azucarrito Burrito$12.75
Flour Tortilla with vegetarian Mexican Rice, salsa fresca, guacamole, cheddar & jack cheese and your choice of vegetarian beans and burrito filling. Our burritos come with a complimentary side of chips and salsa fresca.
Regular Burrito$11.75
Flour Tortilla with vegetarian Mexican Rice, salsa fresca and your choice of vegetarian beans and burrito filling. Our burritos come with a complimentary side of chips and salsa fresca.
Carne Asada Tacos$13.75
Two Grilled Beef Tacos Topped with Onions and Morita Salsa. Our Tacos are Served on House-Made Corn Tortillas
Guacamole$10.50
Fresh Avocados, Tomatoes, Onions, Garlic, Fresh Lime. House Made Chips
Azucar Tots$12.50
Tater Tots with your choice of Chicken Tinga, Carnitas or Cauliflower and Chickpeas. Topped with Queso Blanco and Cilantro
Tinga de Pollo Tacos$9.50
Two Braised Chicken Tacos with Chipotle and Onions, Topped with Pequin Salsa and Queso Fresco. Our Tacos are Served on House-Made Corn Tortillas
Veggie Burrito$10.75
Flour Tortilla with vegetarian Mexican Rice, your choice of beans, house made guacamole, salsa fresca and sour cream. Our burritos come with a complimentary side of chips and salsa fresca.
Gorditas$12.00
Two gorditas (thick corn tortillas) stuffed with your choice of fillings and refried beans topped with lettuce, queso fresco and salsa.
Carnitas Tacos$9.50
Two Slow Roasted Pork Tacos with Grilled Onions, Topped Tomatillo & Arbol Salsa and Cilantro. Our Tacos are Served on House-Made Corn Tortillas
Location

San Francisco CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
