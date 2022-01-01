SoMa bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in SoMa

The Willows image

HAMBURGERS

The Willows

1582 Folsom St, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (1053 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The DIY Burger
Basket of Garlic Fries$9.95
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.95
More about The Willows
The Cavalier image

FRENCH FRIES

The Cavalier

360n Jessie Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (2359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
STEAK FRITES$48.00
grilled ribeye, beef fat fries & red wine-porcini jus
MARLOWE BURGER$25.00
caramelized onions, cheddar, bacon, horseradish aïoli & fries
BELFIORE BURRATA$21.00
boquerones, prosciutto, pesto & grilled bread
More about The Cavalier
Azucar Lounge image

 

Azucar Lounge

299 9th St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Quesadilla$10.00
Flour Tortilla with Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Beans & Zucchini. With a Side of Chipotle Crema
Regular Burrito$11.75
Flour Tortilla with vegetarian Mexican Rice, salsa fresca and your choice of vegetarian beans and burrito filling. Our burritos come with a complimentary side of chips and salsa fresca.
Breakfast Burrito$11.00
Eggs, Cheddar- Jack Cheese, Roasted Potatoes, Salsa Fresca
More about Azucar Lounge
Zero Zero image

PIZZA

Zero Zero

826 Folsom Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (4747 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Margherita$19.00
Tomato Sauce, Basil, Mozzarella, Grana Padano, Extra Virgin olive Oil
Stoner Garlic Bread$8.00
Panorama Sourdough, Fresh Garlic, Calabrian Chili, Basil, 3 Cheeses
Fillmore$26.00
Hen of the Woods Mushrooms, Leeks, Mozzarella, Grana Padano, Pecorino, Fontina, Garlic, Thyme
More about Zero Zero
Southside Spirit House image

 

Southside Spirit House

575 howard st., san francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Southside Spirit House

