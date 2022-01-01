Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in SoMa

SoMa restaurants
Toast

SoMa restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

DIM SUM

Yank Sing

101 Spear St, San Francisco

Avg 4 (6891 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Scallion Cake$12.00
Turnip Cake$6.50
3 pcs
More about Yank Sing
Item pic

 

Lao Table - San Francisco

149 2nd Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Matcha Lava Cake$16.95
Tailor-Made warm Matcha Lava Cake from beloved @udessertstory W/Matcha ice cream and fresh seasonal berries.
More about Lao Table - San Francisco
Chocolate Candy Cane Cake image

 

SusieCakes

409 Bryant St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Candy Cane Cake
ONLY AVAILABLE 12/01 - 12/30 -- 4 layers of chocolate cake filled with chocolate buttercream and crushed peppermint pieces, frosted with mint buttercream.
Celebration Cake
6-layers of vanilla cake baked with colorful sugar confetti, filled & frosted with our signature retro-blue vanilla frosting.
Southern Red Velvet Cake
Deep red, moist cake lightly flavored with cocoa, filled & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting. Our best seller!
More about SusieCakes
Celebration Cake image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

50 Fremont St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Celebration Cake
6-layers of vanilla cake baked with colorful sugar confetti, filled & frosted with our signature retro-blue vanilla frosting.
Chocolate Candy Cane Cake
ONLY AVAILABLE 12/01 - 12/30 -- 4 layers of chocolate cake filled with chocolate buttercream and crushed peppermint pieces, frosted with mint buttercream.
Southern Red Velvet Cake
Deep red, moist cake lightly flavored with cocoa, filled & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting. Our best seller!
More about SusieCakes

