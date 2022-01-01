Cake in SoMa
DIM SUM
Yank Sing
101 Spear St, San Francisco
|Scallion Cake
|$12.00
|Turnip Cake
|$6.50
3 pcs
Lao Table - San Francisco
149 2nd Street, San Francisco
|Matcha Lava Cake
|$16.95
Tailor-Made warm Matcha Lava Cake from beloved @udessertstory W/Matcha ice cream and fresh seasonal berries.
SusieCakes
409 Bryant St, San Francisco
|Chocolate Candy Cane Cake
ONLY AVAILABLE 12/01 - 12/30 -- 4 layers of chocolate cake filled with chocolate buttercream and crushed peppermint pieces, frosted with mint buttercream.
|Celebration Cake
6-layers of vanilla cake baked with colorful sugar confetti, filled & frosted with our signature retro-blue vanilla frosting.
|Southern Red Velvet Cake
Deep red, moist cake lightly flavored with cocoa, filled & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting. Our best seller!
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
50 Fremont St, San Francisco
