The Crab Bay

3210 S White Rd

Popular Items

Sausage Rice Bowl$13.00
Blackened Catfish Rice Bowl$13.00
Catfish Po Boy$14.00
Shrimp Po Boy$14.00
Mussels (lb)$16.00
Clams (lb)$16.00
Garlic Noodle Tray$35.00
Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
Clam Chowder (12oz)$9.00
Chicken Tenders w/Fries$10.00
3210 S White Rd

San Jose CA

Sunday11:45 am - 8:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:45 am - 8:00 pm
