Italian
Pizza
Seafood
Al Castello Ristorante Italiano
No reviews yet
3155 S Bascom Ave
Campbell, CA 95008
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Appetizers
Side Orders
Soups & Salads
Sandwiches
Pasta
Specials
Vegetarian Dishes
Alla Marinara
$14.50
Capellini Margherita
$15.95
Capellini Primavera
$14.95
Cheese Ravioli
$15.50
Cheese Tortellini
$15.50
Fettuccine Alfredo
$15.95
Fettuccine Pesto
$15.95
Gnocchi
$15.95
Melanzane alla Parmigiana
$15.95
Penne al Gorgonzola
$15.95
Scaloppine di Melanzane
$15.95
Spaghetti con Aglio e Olio
$14.95
Tortellini Porticello
$15.95
Baked Dishes
Seafood
Chicken
Veal
Kids Menu
Coffee
Appetizers
Antipasto Di Mare
$14.95Out of stock
Antipasto Marinato
$14.95
Antipasto Italiano
$14.95
Bruschetta
$8.95
Calamari Fritti
$13.95
Caprese
$11.95
Carpaccio
$13.95
Fritto di Pesce Misto
$14.95
Mozzarella Fritta
$9.95
Rollatini di Melanzane
$12.95
Steamed Mussels
$13.95
Steamed Clams
$13.95
Appetizer Special
$9.95Out of stock
Soups & Salads
Cobb Salad
$13.95
Chef Salad
$13.95
Salad - House
$6.00
Cesare
$9.95
Small Caesar
$6.95
Louie
$13.95
Chicken Salad
$13.95
Pomodoro Salad
$10.95
Spinach Salad
$9.95
Small Spinach
$6.95
Mediterranea Salad
$11.95
Bowl Of Soup
$7.95
Cup Of Soup
$7.50
Insalata Al Fresco
$19.95Out of stock
.
Extra 1.5 Oz 1000
Extra 1.5 Oz Balsamic Oil Mix
Extra 1.5 Oz Blue
Extra 1.5 Oz Continental
Extra 1.5 Oz Italian
Extra 1.5 Oz Ranch
Sides
Polpette
$7.50
Pane con Aglio e Olio
$5.50
Pane con Aglio e Olio w/Cheese
$6.00
Side Salsiccie
$7.50
Steamed Veg
$8.95
1 Meatball
$3.75
Pint Marinara
$7.50
Pint Ragu
$7.50
1 Sausage
$3.75
Side Of Dressing 3oz
$3.00
Bread Sticks
$4.75
Sauteed Spinach
$8.95
Sauteed Veg
$8.95
Side Ragu
$3.00
Side Marinara
$3.00
Side Fresh Warm Grilled CK (3)
$9.95
Side Of Chicken
$4.00
Rigatoni San Gregorio
$19.95
Pasta
Vegetarian Dishes
alla Marinara
$15.95
.
Capellini Margherita
$17.95
Capellini Primavera
$17.95
.
Fettuccine Alfredo
$17.95
Fettuccine Pesto
$17.95
Gnocchi Pesto
$18.95
Spaghetti con Aglio e Olio
$16.95
Melanzane alla Parmigiana
$18.95
Penne al Gorgonzola
$18.95
Scaloppine di Melanzane
$17.95
Tortellini Porticello
$18.95
.
Cheese Ravioli
$16.95
Cheese Tortellini
$16.95
Gnocchi Alfredo
$18.95
Baked Dishes
Seafood
Chicken
Meat
Kids Menu
Coffee
Desserts
Bread Pudding
$8.25
Cannoli
$8.25
Cheesecake
$8.25
Chocolate Cake
$8.25
Choc. Truffle
$8.25
Lemon Truffle
$8.25
Limoncello Mascarpone Torte
$8.25
Macchiato Gelato
$8.25
Mango Panna Cotta
$8.25
Seasalt Gelato
$8.25
Spumoni
$8.25
Tiramisu
$8.25
Vanilla Ice Cream
$8.25
*B-day Dessert Vanilla
Vanilla Ice Cream - Xxxx Cherries
$8.25
Cake Fee
$16.00
Drinks
Coffee
Soft Drinks
Liquor List
Grey Goose
$12.00
Ketel One
$11.00
Stoli
$11.00
Tito’s
$10.00
Well Vodka
$9.00
Bombay Saphire
$11.00
Hendricks
$12.00
Tanqueray
$10.00
Well Gin
$9.00
Bacardi
$10.00
Bacadi Gold
$10.00
Captain Morgan
$10.00
Gosling's
$12.00
Malibu
$10.00
Meyers
$11.00
Well Rum
$9.00
1800 Silver
$10.00
Cazadores Reposado
$11.00
Clase Azule
$18.00Out of stock
Don Julio 1942
$27.00
Hornitos Reposado
$10.00
Herradura
$11.00
Patron
$12.00
Well Tequila
$9.00
Crown Royal
$11.00
Crown Royale Apple
$11.00
Crown Royale Reserve
$13.00
Gents Jack
$13.00
Jack Daniels
$10.00
Jameson
$11.00
Redemption Rye
$11.00Out of stock
Seagrams 7
$10.00
Well Whiskey
$9.00
Buffalo Trace
$10.00
Bulliet
$11.00
Bulliet Rye
$11.00
Chivas Regal
$12.00
Dewars
$10.00
J&B
$9.00
Jim Beam
$10.00
Johnnie Walker Blue
$27.00
Johnnie Walker Black
$13.00
Macallan 12
$13.00
Makers Mark
$12.00
Well Scotch
$9.00
Amaretto Di Saronno
$11.00
Aperol
$9.00
B&B
$9.00
Baileys
$9.00
Campari
$9.00
Chambord
$9.00
Cointreau
$9.00
Courvoisier
$10.00
Fernet Branca
$9.00
Frangelico
$9.00
Galliano
$9.00
Grappa
$9.00
Godiva Chocolate
$9.00
Grand Marnier
$11.00
Hennessy VS
$11.00
Jagermeister
$9.00
Kahlua
$10.00
Limoncello
$9.00
Licor 43
$9.00
Midori
$9.00
Montenegro
$9.00
Remy Martin
$13.00
Sambuca
$9.00
Strega
$9.00
Tuaca
$9.00
Christian Bros
$10.00
Hennessy VS
$11.00
Korbel
$12.00
Remy Martin
$13.00
Well Brandy
$9.00
Cocktails
Appletini
$10.00
Bay Breeze
$8.50
Bloody Mary
$10.00
Cosmopolitan
$10.00
Daiquiri
$10.00
Dark 'N Stormy
$12.00
French Martini
$11.00
Gimlet
$10.00
Greyhound
$10.00
Hot Toddy
$10.00
Madras
$10.00
Manhattan
$10.00
Margarita
$10.00
Martini
$10.00
Mint Julep
$10.00
Mojito
$10.00
Old Fashioned
$10.00
Rob Roy
$10.00
Screwdriver
$10.00
Sea Breeze
$10.00
Sidecar
$13.00
Tequila Sunrise
$10.00
Tom Collins
$10.00
Whiskey Sour
$12.00
Paloma
$10.00
Specialty Cocktails
Aperol Sprtiz
$13.00
Bahama Mama
$13.00
Black Russian
$12.00
Blue Breeze
$12.00
Blue Hawaiian
$14.00
Blue Margarita
$13.00
Blueberry Mojito
$12.00
Brandy Alexander
$13.00
Champagne Cocktail
$12.00
Chi Chi
$13.00
Chocolate Martini
$14.00
Coffee Keoki
$14.00
Cucumber Martini
$12.00
Dirty Shirley
$12.00
Espresso Martini
$15.00
French Martini
$15.00
Godfather
$13.00
Gold Caddillac
$13.00
Hurricane
$14.00
Irish Coffee
$13.00
Italian Margarita
$13.00
Kamikaze
$14.00
Lemon Drop
$13.00
Lemon Drop Shot
$13.00
Limoncello Martini
$13.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$14.00
Madras
$11.00
Mai Tai
$13.00
Mexican Coffee
$13.00
Michelada
$12.00
Mimosa
$13.00
Moscow Mule
$13.00
Negroni
$13.00
Peach Bellini
$12.00
Pina Colada
$13.00
Top Shelf Cadillac Marg. W\ Grand
$15.00
Virgin Mojito
$7.00
Virgin Pina Colada
$7.00
Watermelon Marg
$13.00
White Russian
$13.00
Washington Apple Shot
$14.00
Beer
Wine
Palazzo della Torre - Baby Amarone
$12.00
Cabernet -J. Lohr
$12.00
Cabernet Limited Lot
$12.00
Chianti Classico - Toscolo
$12.00
Chianti - Sangiovese
$10.00
Merlot-J. Lohr
$11.00
Merlot - Leese-Fitch
$10.00
Pinot Noir A & D
$11.00
Pinot Noir - Leese-Fitch
$11.00
Valpolicella
$11.00
Zinfandel - OZV
$10.00
Grahams Port
$10.00
House - Red
$9.00
Amarone - BTL
$85.00
Palazzo Della Torre. - BTL
$45.00
Barolo-BTL
$75.00
Brunello di Montalcino BTL
$85.00
Cabernet J. Lohr BTL
$45.00
Cabernet, Limited Lot BTL
$45.00
Chianti Classico - Toscolo BTL
$47.00
Chianti Riserva, Terrabianca Croce BTL
$55.00
Chianti - San Giovese BTL
$37.00
Merlot, J. Lohr. BTL
$40.00
Merlot, Leese-Ficth-BTL
$37.00
Nero D’Avola Gergenti BTL
$40.00
Pinot Noir-A & D - BTL
$40.00
Pinot Noir, Leese-Fitch BTL
$40.00
Valpolicella BTL
$40.00
Zinfandel OZV BTL
$37.00
House Al Castello BTL -- Red
$35.00
Corkage
$25.00
Chardonnay, A & D
$11.00
Chardonnay, J.Lohr
$11.00
Chardonnay,J Vineyards
$14.00
Pinot Grigio , Mussio
$10.00
Pinot Grigio, Ecco Domani
$10.00
Reisling, J. Lohr
$10.00
Sauvignon Blanc, Tramonti
$10.00
House - White
$9.00
Chardonnay-A & D -BTL
$40.00
Chardonnay, J Vineyards. BTL
$50.00
Chardonnay, J. Lohr BTL
$40.00
Pinot Grigio , Mussio BTL
$37.00
Pinot Grigio, Ecco Domani BTL
$37.00
Reisling, J. Lohr BTL
$37.00
Sauvignon Blanc, Bortolusso - BTL
$37.00
House Al Castello BTL -- White
$35.00
Corkage
$25.00
White Zinfandel. Copperidge
$10.00
White Zinfandel. Copperidge BTL
$37.00
Martini Rossi Split
$8.50Out of stock
Prosecco
$11.00
Martini & Rossi Asti BTL
$29.00Out of stock
Saracco Moscato D'Asti Champagne 1\2 BTL
$16.00Out of stock
Prosecco Bottle
$35.00
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Location
3155 S Bascom Ave, Campbell, CA 95008
