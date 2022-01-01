Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza
Seafood

Al Castello Ristorante Italiano

review star

No reviews yet

3155 S Bascom Ave

Campbell, CA 95008

Order Again

Appetizers

Antipasto di Mare

$14.95Out of stock

Antipasto Marinato

$14.95

Antipasto Italiano

$14.95

Bruschetta

$8.95

Calamari Fritti

$13.95

Caprese

$11.95

Carpaccio

$13.95

Fritto di Pesce Misto

$15.95

Mozzarella Fritta

$9.95

Steamed Clams

$13.95

Steamed Mussels

$13.95

Appetizer Special

$9.95

Side Orders

Polpette

$7.50

Pane con Aglio e Olio

$5.50

Pane con Aglio e Olio w/Cheese

$6.00

Side Salsiccie

$7.50

Steamed Veg

$8.95

1 Meatball

$3.75

Pint Marinara

$7.50

Pint Ragu

$7.50

1 Sausage

$3.75

Side Of Dressing 3oz

$3.00

Side Of Breadsticks

$4.75

Sauteed Spinach

$8.95

Sauteed Veggies

$8.95

Side Ragu

$3.50

Side Marinara

$3.50

Soups & Salads

Cobb Salad

$13.95

Capocuoco

$13.95

Insalata della Casa

$6.50

Cesare

$10.95

Louie

$13.95

Insalata di Pollo

$13.95

Insalata di Pomodoro

$9.95

Insalata di Spinaci

$10.95

Insalata Mediterranea

$11.95

Small Caesar

$6.95

Small Spinach

$6.95

Bowl Of Soup

$7.95

Cup Of Soup

$7.50

Sandwiches

Eggplant Parm. Panini

$12.95

Chick. Parm. Panini

$12.95

Turkey Panini

$12.95Out of stock

Prosciutto& Mozzarella Panini

$12.95

Veal Parm.Panini

$14.95

Grilled Chicken Panini

$12.95

Vegetariano Panini

$12.95

Polpette Panini

$12.95

Salsiccia Panini

$12.95

Pasta

al Ragu

$14.50

Lobster Ravioli

$19.95

Pappardelle Salsiccia

$15.95

Penne alla Salvia

$15.95

Penne Bolognese

$15.95

Meat Ravioli

$15.50

Spaghetti alla Carbonara

$15.95

Tortellini al Pastore

$15.95

Meat Tortellini

$15.50

Specials

Special " Lunch "

$24.95

Vegetarian Dishes

Alla Marinara

$14.50

Capellini Margherita

$15.95

Capellini Primavera

$14.95

Cheese Ravioli

$15.50

Cheese Tortellini

$15.50

Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.95

Fettuccine Pesto

$15.95

Gnocchi

$15.95

Melanzane alla Parmigiana

$15.95

Penne al Gorgonzola

$15.95

Scaloppine di Melanzane

$15.95

Spaghetti con Aglio e Olio

$14.95

Tortellini Porticello

$15.95

Baked Dishes

Cannelloni

$15.95

Lasagna di Manzo

$16.95

Lasagna Vegetariana

$16.95

Manicotti

$15.95

Penne Romagnola

$16.95

Rigatoni al Forno

$15.95

Seafood

Linguine alle Vongole

$17.95

Linguine con Gamberi

$17.95

Calamari Arrabbiata

$17.95

Salmone alla Griglia

$22.95

Fettuccine al Salmone

$17.95

Linguine al Castello

$18.95

Capellini alla San Nicola

$17.95

Petrale Sole Piccata

$20.95

Chicken

Pollo alla Parmigiana

$18.95

Pollo al Marsala

$18.95

Pollo Paesano

$18.95

Pollo Capricciosa

$18.95

Pollo alla Montanara

$18.95

Pollo alle Mandorle

$18.95

Pollo alla Piccata

$18.95

Pollo alla Portofino

$18.95

Veal

Scaloppine di Vitello

$23.95

Vitello alla Parmigiana

$23.95

Vitello al Marsala

$23.95

Vitello alla Piccata

$23.95

Saltimbocca alla Romana

$23.95

Involtini di Vitello

$23.95

Calzone

Calzone Classico - 156

$16.95

Calzone di Giulio Cesare - 157

$17.95

BYO Calzone

$13.95

Kids Menu

Child Sp Butter

$6.95

Child Sp. Ragu

$7.95

Child Sp Ragu - One MB

$9.95

Child Fett. Alfredo

$8.95

Child Meat Rav

$8.95

Child CK Fingers

$8.95

Child Pizzetta

$9.95

Child Cheese Rav

$8.95

Child Sp Mari

$7.95

Coffee

Americano

$3.25

Decaf Americano

$2.50

Cappuccino

$3.95

Decaf Cappuccino

$3.95

Espresso

$2.50

Decaf Espresso

$2.50

Dbl Espresso

$5.00

Latte

$3.95

Decaf Latte

$3.95

Mocha

$4.25

Decaf Mocha

$4.25

Coffee

$3.25

Decaf Coffee

$3.25

Hot Tea

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Macchiato

$3.25

Decaf Macchiato

$3.25

.

.

.

.

Extra 1.5 Oz 1000

.

.

.

$19.95

.

.

.

Specials

Special~Chicken Polenta

$29.95

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Pizza Menu *

10" Luncheon Cheese *

$12.95

12" SM Cheese *

$18.95

14" MD Cheese *

$20.95

16" LG Cheese *

$22.95

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$8.25

Cannoli

$8.25

Cheesecake

$8.25

Chocolate Cake

$8.25

Choc. Truffle

$8.25

Lemon Truffle

$8.25

Limoncello Mascarpone Torte

$8.25

Macchiato Gelato

$8.25

Mango Panna Cotta

$8.25

Seasalt Gelato

$8.25

Spumoni

$8.25

Tiramisu

$8.25

Vanilla Ice Cream

$8.25

*

*B-day Dessert Vanilla

Vanilla Ice Cream - Xxxx Cherries

$8.25

.

.

.

Cake Fee

$16.00

.

Drinks

Apple Juice

$3.50

Aranciata

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$5.50

Limonata

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.75

Orange Juice

$4.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Roy Rogers

$3.25

San Pellegrino 500ml

$4.25

San Pellegrino 750ml

$5.95

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Torani Italian Soda

$3.50

Tomatoe Juice

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

.

.

.

.

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$3.25

.

Ice Tea

$3.25

Raspberry Ice Tea

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Soda Water

$3.25

Tonic Water

$3.25

Liquor List

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Stoli

$11.00

Tito’s

$10.00

.

.

.

Well Vodka

$9.00

Bombay Saphire

$11.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

.

Well Gin

$9.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Bacadi Gold

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Gosling's

$12.00

Malibu

$10.00

Meyers

$11.00

.

Well Rum

$9.00

1800 Silver

$10.00

Cazadores Reposado

$11.00

Clase Azule

$18.00Out of stock

Don Julio 1942

$27.00

Hornitos Reposado

$10.00

Herradura

$11.00

Patron

$12.00

.

Well Tequila

$9.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Crown Royale Apple

$11.00

Crown Royale Reserve

$13.00

Gents Jack

$13.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$11.00

Redemption Rye

$11.00Out of stock

Seagrams 7

$10.00

.

Well Whiskey

$9.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Bulliet

$11.00

Bulliet Rye

$11.00

Chivas Regal

$12.00

Dewars

$10.00

J&B

$9.00

Jim Beam

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$27.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$13.00

Macallan 12

$13.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

.

Well Scotch

$9.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$11.00

Aperol

$9.00

B&B

$9.00

Baileys

$9.00

Campari

$9.00

Chambord

$9.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Courvoisier

$10.00

Fernet Branca

$9.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Galliano

$9.00

Grappa

$9.00

Godiva Chocolate

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Hennessy VS

$11.00

Jagermeister

$9.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Limoncello

$9.00

Licor 43

$9.00

Midori

$9.00

Montenegro

$9.00

Remy Martin

$13.00

Sambuca

$9.00

Strega

$9.00

Tuaca

$9.00

.

Christian Bros

$10.00

Hennessy VS

$11.00

Korbel

$12.00

Remy Martin

$13.00

.

Well Brandy

$9.00

Cocktails

Appletini

$10.00

Bay Breeze

$8.50

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Daiquiri

$10.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$12.00

French Martini

$11.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Greyhound

$10.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Madras

$10.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Martini

$10.00

Mint Julep

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Rob Roy

$10.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Sea Breeze

$10.00

Sidecar

$13.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

Paloma

$10.00

Specialty Cocktails

Aperol Sprtiz

$13.00

Bahama Mama

$13.00

Black Russian

$12.00

Blue Breeze

$12.00

Blue Hawaiian

$14.00

Blue Margarita

$13.00

Blueberry Mojito

$12.00

Brandy Alexander

$13.00

Champagne Cocktail

$12.00

Chi Chi

$13.00

Chocolate Martini

$14.00

Coffee Keoki

$14.00

Cucumber Martini

$12.00

Dirty Shirley

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

French Martini

$15.00

Godfather

$13.00

Gold Caddillac

$13.00

Hurricane

$14.00

Irish Coffee

$13.00

Italian Margarita

$13.00

Kamikaze

$14.00

Lemon Drop

$13.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$13.00

Limoncello Martini

$13.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Madras

$11.00

Mai Tai

$13.00

Mexican Coffee

$13.00

Michelada

$12.00

Mimosa

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$13.00

Negroni

$13.00

Peach Bellini

$12.00

Pina Colada

$13.00

Top Shelf Cadillac Marg. W\ Grand

$15.00

Virgin Mojito

$7.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$7.00

Watermelon Marg

$13.00

White Russian

$13.00

Washington Apple Shot

$14.00

Beer

Stella

$8.00

Space Dust

$8.00

Modelo

$8.00

Peroni

$8.00

.

$4.00

Sample Bottle

$6.50

Budweiser

$8.00

Corona

$8.00

Ginger Beer N\A

$8.00

Heineken

$8.00

Heineken 0

$8.00

Michelob Ultra

$8.00

Modelo - Bottle

$8.00

Moretti

$8.00Out of stock

Peroni - Bottle

$8.00

Sierra Nevada

$8.00

Wine

Palazzo della Torre - Baby Amarone

$12.00

.

Cabernet -J. Lohr

$12.00

Cabernet Limited Lot

$12.00

.

Chianti Classico - Toscolo

$12.00

Chianti - Sangiovese

$10.00

.

Merlot-J. Lohr

$11.00

Merlot - Leese-Fitch

$10.00

Pinot Noir A & D

$11.00

Pinot Noir - Leese-Fitch

$11.00

.

Valpolicella

$11.00

.

Zinfandel - OZV

$10.00

.

Grahams Port

$10.00

.

.

House - Red

$9.00

.

Amarone - BTL

$85.00

Palazzo Della Torre. - BTL

$45.00

Barolo-BTL

$75.00

Brunello di Montalcino BTL

$85.00

.

Cabernet J. Lohr BTL

$45.00

Cabernet, Limited Lot BTL

$45.00

.

.

.

Chianti Classico - Toscolo BTL

$47.00

Chianti Riserva, Terrabianca Croce BTL

$55.00

Chianti - San Giovese BTL

$37.00

.

.

Merlot, J. Lohr. BTL

$40.00

Merlot, Leese-Ficth-BTL

$37.00

.

Nero D’Avola Gergenti BTL

$40.00

.

Pinot Noir-A & D - BTL

$40.00

Pinot Noir, Leese-Fitch BTL

$40.00

..

Valpolicella BTL

$40.00

.

Zinfandel OZV BTL

$37.00

.

House Al Castello BTL -- Red

$35.00

.

Corkage

$25.00

Chardonnay, A & D

$11.00

Chardonnay, J.Lohr

$11.00

Chardonnay,J Vineyards

$14.00

.

.

Pinot Grigio , Mussio

$10.00

Pinot Grigio, Ecco Domani

$10.00

.

Reisling, J. Lohr

$10.00

.

Sauvignon Blanc, Tramonti

$10.00

.

House - White

$9.00

Chardonnay-A & D -BTL

$40.00

Chardonnay, J Vineyards. BTL

$50.00

Chardonnay, J. Lohr BTL

$40.00

.

.

Pinot Grigio , Mussio BTL

$37.00

Pinot Grigio, Ecco Domani BTL

$37.00

.

Reisling, J. Lohr BTL

$37.00

.

Sauvignon Blanc, Bortolusso - BTL

$37.00

.

House Al Castello BTL -- White

$35.00

.

Corkage

$25.00

.

White Zinfandel. Copperidge

$10.00

White Zinfandel. Copperidge BTL

$37.00

Martini Rossi Split

$8.50Out of stock

Prosecco

$11.00

Martini & Rossi Asti BTL

$29.00Out of stock

Saracco Moscato D'Asti Champagne 1\2 BTL

$16.00Out of stock

Prosecco Bottle

$35.00

Catering Menu

Menu 1

$15.95

Menu 2

$17.95

Menu 3

$18.95

Menu 4

$20.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3155 S Bascom Ave, Campbell, CA 95008

Directions

Gallery
Al Castello Ristorante Italiano image
Al Castello Ristorante Italiano image

