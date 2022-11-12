Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Campo Di Bocce

788 Reviews

$$

565 University Ave

Los Gatos, CA 95032

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Parmesan
NY Style Cheesecake
Eggplant Parmesan

Appetizers

Antipasto

$17.00

a rustic array of artisanal cheeses and italian meats

Chicken Drumettes

$13.00

spiced drumettes tossed in a chili and garlic parmesan glaze, served with ranch dressing

Bruschetta (6)

$11.00

crostini with sonoma chevre, roma tomatoes, garlic, fresh basil, and shaved parmesan

Calamari

$16.00

flash fried and served with cocktail and remoulade sauces

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$10.00

grilled italian bread, fresh garlic, and melted mozzarella cheese, served with marinara

Meatball Sliders (3)

$13.50

our famous meatball on a sweet hawaiian roll with marinara, and gorgonzola cheese

Meatball Sliders (3) with Fries

$15.50

our famous meatball on a sweet hawaiian roll with marinara, and gorgonzola cheese. with a side of french fries

New Zealand Lamb Lollipops (4)

$27.00

four lamb lollipops marinated in garlic and mint, and drizzled with balsamic vinegar glaze

Meatball Appetizer (3)

$11.00

three of our famous meatballs topped with marinara and melted provolone

Fried Artichoke Hearts

$11.00

Served with lemon aioli

Brussel Sprouts

$11.00

Pan roasted with pancetta and reduced balsamic vinegar

Mussels and Clams

$14.00Out of stock

Served in a white wine, garlic, and tomato broth

Smoked Salmon Board

$20.00

Filet of smoked salmon. Served with sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, lemon, capers, dill, cream cheese and toasted bread

Giant Soft Pretzel

$10.00

Fried Ravioli

$11.00

Cheese Plate

$16.50

Arancini Balls (3)

$13.00

Fresh Veggie Plate

$12.00

League Taco

$4.00

Soups & Salads

1/2 House Salad

$7.00

tuscan salad mix accompanied with red onions, roma tomatoes, and gorgonzola cheese tossed in our house made red wine vinaigrette

House Salad

$11.00

tuscan salad mix accompanied with red onions, roma tomatoes, and gorgonzola cheese tossed in our house made red wine vinaigrette

1/2 Caesar Salad

$7.00

romaine lettuce with rustic croutons and shaved parmesan and tossed with our zesty classic dressing

Caesar Salad

$11.00

romaine lettuce with rustic croutons and shaved parmesan and tossed with our zesty classic dressing

1/2 Spinach Salad

$7.00

Spinach Salad

$11.00

Italian Wedge Salad

$11.50

romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, red onions, pancetta crumbles, and house made blue cheese gorgonzola dressing

Caprese Salad

$10.50

fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes and fesh basil, drizzled with aged balsamic vinegar, and extra virgin olive oil

Bowl Soup of the Day

$6.00

Sandwiches

Meatball Sandwich

$14.50

three of our classic meatballs covered in marinara with melted mozzarella on a fresh baked roll

Salmon Club Sandwich

$17.00

grilled salmon with crispy sweet pancetta, sliced avocado, roma tomatoes, red onions, romaine and lemon thyme aioli on toasted ciabatta

Chicken Saltimbocca Sandwich

$15.50

grilled herb marinated chicken breast with sliced prosciutto, tomatoes, provolone cheese and pesto aioli

Bocce Burger

$16.50

flame broiled, hand made angus chuck and brisket patty, with lettuce, tomato, onion, aioli and your choice of cheese (cheddar, mozzarella, provolone, gorgonzola)

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.50

Our classic caesar salad wrapped in a spinach tortilla. Served a la carte

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

Tri Tip Sandwich

$15.50

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$14.50

Pizza

Med Cheese Pizza

$15.00

just cheese

LG Cheese Pizza

$20.00

just cheese!

MED Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

LG Pepperoni Pizza

$20.00

MED Main Street Pizza

$22.00

boar sausage and roasted potatoes with mozzarella and rosemary

LG Main Street Pizza

$28.00

boar sausage and roasted potatoes with mozzarella and rosemary

MED Carnivore Pizza

$22.00

prosciutto, mozzarella and gorganzola cheese and topped with fresh roma tomatoes

LG Carnivore Pizza

$28.00

prosciutto, mozzarella and gorganzola cheese and topped with fresh roma tomatoes

MED Billy Jones Pizza

$22.00

salami, italian sausage, pepperoni, prosciutto

LG Billy Jones Pizza

$28.00

salami, italian sausage, pepperoni, prosciutto

MED The Morelli

$22.00

LG The Morelli

$28.00

MED Margherita Pizza

$22.00

roma tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, fresh mozzarella and basil

LG Margherita Pizza

$28.00

roma tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, fresh mozzarella and basil

MED The Luigi Pizza

$22.00

italian sausage, salami, mushrooms, onions, and fresh tomatoes

LG The Luigi Pizza

$28.00

italian sausage, salami, mushrooms, onions, and fresh tomatoes

MED Vasona Pizza

$22.00

portobello mushrooms, tomatoes, roasted peppers, and mozzarella cheese

LG Vasona Pizza

$28.00

portobello mushrooms, tomatoes, roasted peppers, and mozzarella cheese

MED Oak Meadow

$22.00

mozzarella cheese and imported proscuitto

LG Oak Meadow

$28.00

mozzarella cheese and imported proscuitto

MED The Cats

$22.00

LG The Cats

$28.00

LG One Topping Pizza

$20.00

mozzarella cheese and pepperoni

Cheese Cauliflower Crust Pizza

$19.00

Gluten free and delicious! *dough contains dairy

Pepperoni Cauliflower Crust Pizza

$19.00

Gluten free and delicious! *dough contains dairy

Custom Cauliflower Crust Pizza

$26.00

Gluten free and delicious! *dough contains dairy

PIZZA DOUGH TO GO

$5.00

MED BBQ Chicken

$22.00

LG BBQ Chicken

$28.00

Pasta

1/2 Spaghetti

$9.50

a classic favorite (with or without meat sauce)

Spaghetti

$18.00

a classic favorite (with or without meat sauce)

1/2 Chicken And Broccoli

$13.50

penne pasta and grilled marinated chicken, with broccoli and red chili flakes, finished in a light cream sauce

Chicken And Broccoli

$21.50

penne pasta and grilled marinated chicken, with broccoli and red chili flakes, finished in a light cream sauce

1/2 Fettuccine Alfredo

$9.50

fettuccini pasta with our rich alfredo sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo

$17.50

fettuccini pasta with our rich alfredo sauce

1/2 Cheese Ravioli

$9.50

pasta pillows stuffed with cheese

Cheese Ravioli

$16.50

pasta pillows stuffed with cheese

1/2 Spaghetti & Meatballs

$13.50

a classic favorite (with or without meat sauce). Served with a house made meatball

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$22.00

a classic favorite (with or without meat sauce). Served with two house made meatballs

1/2 Sausage Italiano

$13.50

penne pasta tossed with sweet italian sausage, red and green bell pepper, broccoli, extra virgin olive oil and shaved parmesan

Sausage Italiano

$21.50

penne pasta tossed with sweet italian sausage, red and green bell pepper, broccoli, extra virgin olive oil and shaved parmesan

1/2 Lasagna

$14.50

multiple layers of pasta, bolognese sauce, pesto, and three cheeses.

Lasagna

$24.50

multiple layers of pasta, bolognese sauce, pesto, and three cheeses.

1/2 Spaghetti Pomodoro

$9.50

spaghetti pasta tossed with roma tomatoes, garlic, fresh basil and extra virgin olive oil

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$17.50

spaghetti pasta tossed with roma tomatoes, garlic, fresh basil and extra virgin olive oil

Linguine & Clams

$21.00

Sautéed clams with linguine, finished with white wine, garlic, and olive oil

Gluten Free

$3.00

substitute gluten free penne pasta on any of our pastas

1/2 Pasta Primavera

$13.50

Pasta Primavera

$21.50

Special Pasta

$23.00

Entrees

Chicken Piccata

$23.50

sautéed chicken scaloppini with lemon caper butter sauce, herbed risotto and seasonal vegetables

Chicken Milanese

$25.00

sautéed and breaded chicken scaloppini topped with lemon butter caper sauce, and served with herbed risotto and seasonal vegetables

Chicken Parmesan

$24.50

sautéed and breaded chicken breast with marinara, melted mozzarella, served with spaghetti and vegetables

Grilled Chicken

$18.50

grilled chicken breast served with roasted red potatoes, and vegetables

Grilled Salmon

$29.00

atlantic farm raised salmon served with herbed risotto and seasonal vegetables

Lamb Lollipops

$38.00

four lamb lollipops marinated in garlic and mint, and drizzled with balsamic vinegar glaze. served with roasted red potatoes and vegetables

Bocce Burger

$16.50

flame broiled, hand made angus chuck and brisket patty, with lettuce, tomato, onion, aioli and your choice of cheese (cheddar, mozzarella, provolone, gorgonzola)

Eggplant Parmesan

$22.50

multiple layers of breaded eggplant, baked with marinara sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheese

Tacos

$17.50

Cioppino

$30.00

Impossible Menu

Impossible Sliders

$15.00Out of stock

Impossible Spag Meatball

$24.00Out of stock

Impossible Italiano

$22.00Out of stock

Impossible Burger

$18.00Out of stock

Impossible Meatballs

$8.00Out of stock

Add-Ons

Avocado

$2.00

Pancetta

$2.00

Proscuitto

$2.00

French Fries

$4.50

Add-On Tri-Tip

$8.00

Add-on Grilled Chicken

$7.50

Add-On Grilled Shrimp

$8.50

Add-On Grilled Salmon

$9.50

Add-On Blackened Chicken

$7.50

Add-On Blackened Shrimp

$8.50

Add-On Blackened Salmon

$9.50

Meatball (by itself)

$3.00

Meatball (in addition)

$2.00

Jalapenos

$0.50

Fruit/Cheese (4)

$15.00

Fruit/Veggie (4)

$15.00Out of stock

Fruit Plate (4)

$12.00

Cheese/Veggie (4)

$15.00Out of stock

Roasted Jalapeno

Side Of Veggies

$6.00

Bread

Side Of Risotto

$4.00

Side Red Potato

$5.00

Sweets

Tiramisu

$8.00

Chocolate Torte

$7.00

NY Style Cheesecake

$7.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$7.00

Birthday Dessert

Dessert Fee

$1.00

Kids Gelato

$2.75

Indv Gelato Cup

$5.00

Cup Gelato

$5.00

Bowl Gelato

$7.00

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Espresso Drinks

Espresso

$2.50

Double Espresso

$2.50

Cappuccino

$3.50

Latte

$3.25

Mocha

$4.25

Americano

$3.00

Reg Coffee

$3.25

Decaf Coffee

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

add Vov

$3.00

After Dinner Drinks

Grahams Six Grapes

$6.00

Grahams 10yr

$10.00

Grahams 20yr

$15.00

Grahams 1983

$30.00

Kids Menu

KIDS Burger

$7.50

your choice of cheese. comes with either french fries, house salad, caesar salad, apple slices, or carrot sticks

KIDS Chicken Tenders

$7.50

three pieces of panko crusted chicken breast. comes with either french fries, house salad, caesar salad, apple slices, or carrot sticks

KIDS Pasta

$7.50

your choice of pasta type and sauce. comes with either french fries, house salad, caesar salad, apple slices, or carrot sticks

KIDS Pizza

$8.00

choose your favorite topping. comes with either french fries, house salad, caesar salad, apple slices, or carrot sticks

Shirts

Women's Black

$15.00

Men's Black

$15.00

Women's Red

$15.00

Men's Red

$15.00

XXL Shirt

$20.00

Hats

Mesh Trucker

$15.00

Adjustable Hats

$20.00

Fitted Hats

$25.00

Visor

$15.00

Jackets

Women's Fleece Jacket

$32.50

Men's Fleece Jackets

$32.50

Black/Grey Hard Shell Men's

$50.00

Black/Grey Hard Shell Women's

$50.00

Golf Balls

Titleist 3 Pack

$15.00

Thermals

Women's Grey

$20.00

Men's Grey

$20.00

Sweatshirts

Men's Sweatshirt

$32.50

Women's Grey Sweatshirt

$32.50

Other

Koozie

$5.00

APPETIZERS

FAMILY MEAL ANTIPASTO

$17.00

a rustic array of artisanal cheeses and italian meats

FAMILY MEAL CHEESY GARLIC BREAD

$10.00

grilled italian bread, fresh garlic, and melted mozzarella cheese, served with marinara

FAMILY MEAL BRUSCHETTA (12)

$22.00

crostini with Sonoma chevre, roma tomatoes, garlic, fresh basil, and shaved parmesan. 12 pieces per order

FAMILY MEAL CAPRESE SALAD

$21.00

fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes and fesh basil, drizzled with aged balsamic vinegar, and extra virgin olive oil

FAMILY MEAL MEATBALL SLIDERS(12)

$54.00

FAMILY MEAL FRIED RAVIOLI (12)

$22.00

FAMILY MEAL LAMB LOLLIPOPS(12)

$81.00

FAMILY MEAL CHICKEN DRUMETTES(12)

$31.50

FAMILY MEAL VEGGIE PLATTER WITH RANCH

$30.00

ADD HUMMUS

$5.00

SALADS

FAMILY MEAL HOUSE SALAD

$21.00

tuscan salad mix accompanied with red onions, roma tomatoes, and gorgonzola cheese tossed in our house made red wine vinaigrette

FAMILY MEAL CAESAR SALAD

$21.00

romaine lettuce with rustic croutons and shaved parmesan and tossed with our zesty classic dressing

FAMILY MEAL SPINACH SALAD

$21.00

PASTAS

FAMILY MEAL CHICKEN & BROCCOLI

$45.00

penne pasta and grilled marinated chicken, with broccoli and red chili flakes, finished in a light cream sauce

FAMILY MEAL SAUSAGE ITALIANO

$45.00

penne pasta tossed with sweet italian sausage, red and green bell pepper, broccoli, extra virgin olive oil and shaved parmesan

FAMILY MEAL FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$35.00

fettuccini pasta with our rich alfredo sauce

FAMILY MEAL SPAGHETTI MARINARA

$32.00

a classic favorite

FAMILY MEAL PENNE BOLOGNESE

$38.00

penne pasta with our house made bolognese sauce

FAMILY MEAL LASAGNA

$45.00

six layers of pasta, bolognese sauce, pesto, and three cheeses.

FAMILY MEAL SPAGHETTI POMODORO

$32.00

FAMILY MEAL QUATTRO FORMAGGIO

$38.00

ENTREES

FAMILY MEAL CHICKEN PICCATA(6)

$40.00

sautéed chicken scaloppini with lemon caper butter sauce. one serving per person

FAMILY MEAL CHICKEN PARMESAN(6)

$42.00

sautéed and breaded chicken breast with marinara and melted mozzarella. one serving per person

FAMILY MEAL EGGPLANT PARMESAN(6)

$57.00

multiple layers of breaded eggplant, baked with marinara sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheese

FAMILY MEAL MEATBALLS(12)

$40.00

our beef and pork meatballs smothered in house made marinara. two meatballs per person

FAMILY MEAL SALMON(6)

$50.00

atlantic farm raised salmon. one serving per person

SIDES

FAMILY MEAL SEASONAL VEGETABLES

$15.00

a healthy serving of green beans, carrots, and broccoli

FAMILY MEAL ROASTED POTATOES

$15.00

oven roasted red potatoes, quartered cuts

FAMILY MEAL HERBED RISOTTO

$17.00

rich and creamy risotto with sage and thyme

TAKE & BAKE

Take & Bake Large Pizza Up to 3 Toppings

$15.00

make your own at home! comes with dough, sauce, cheese and your choice of up to 3 toppings

Take & Bake Lasagna - Serves 4 to 6 People

$60.00

multiple layers of pasta, bolognese sauce and three cheeses.

Take & Bake Meatballs (12ct)

$32.00

Take & Bake Rustic Bruschetta

$10.00

BRUNCH

Traditional Breakfast

$11.00

Avocado Toast

$12.50

Skillet Scramble

$13.50

Frittata

$12.50

Breakfast Burrito with Bacon

$12.00

Breakfast Burrito with Sausage

$12.00

French Toast

$13.00

SIDES

Side Bacon

$5.00

Side Sausage

$5.00

Side Smoked Salmon

$10.00

Side Red Potatoes

$4.00

Side Potatoes O'Brien

$5.00

Side One Egg

$2.00

Side Two Eggs

$3.00

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Fruit Bowl

$9.00

Side Avocado

$4.00

Side Heirloom Tomatoes

$4.00

Brunch & Bocce

Brunch & Bocce Adult

$55.00

Brunch & Bocce Child

$35.00

Brunch Only

Brunch Only Adult

$40.00

Brunch Only Child

$20.00

Mimosa

Bottomless Mimosa

$15.00

Mimosa

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markCorkage Fee
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

565 University Ave, Los Gatos, CA 95032

Directions

Gallery
Campo Di Bocce image
Campo Di Bocce image
Campo Di Bocce image
Campo Di Bocce image

Map
