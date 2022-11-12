Campo Di Bocce
788 Reviews
$$
565 University Ave
Los Gatos, CA 95032
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Antipasto
a rustic array of artisanal cheeses and italian meats
Chicken Drumettes
spiced drumettes tossed in a chili and garlic parmesan glaze, served with ranch dressing
Bruschetta (6)
crostini with sonoma chevre, roma tomatoes, garlic, fresh basil, and shaved parmesan
Calamari
flash fried and served with cocktail and remoulade sauces
Cheesy Garlic Bread
grilled italian bread, fresh garlic, and melted mozzarella cheese, served with marinara
Meatball Sliders (3)
our famous meatball on a sweet hawaiian roll with marinara, and gorgonzola cheese
Meatball Sliders (3) with Fries
our famous meatball on a sweet hawaiian roll with marinara, and gorgonzola cheese. with a side of french fries
New Zealand Lamb Lollipops (4)
four lamb lollipops marinated in garlic and mint, and drizzled with balsamic vinegar glaze
Meatball Appetizer (3)
three of our famous meatballs topped with marinara and melted provolone
Fried Artichoke Hearts
Served with lemon aioli
Brussel Sprouts
Pan roasted with pancetta and reduced balsamic vinegar
Mussels and Clams
Served in a white wine, garlic, and tomato broth
Smoked Salmon Board
Filet of smoked salmon. Served with sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, lemon, capers, dill, cream cheese and toasted bread
Giant Soft Pretzel
Fried Ravioli
Cheese Plate
Arancini Balls (3)
Fresh Veggie Plate
League Taco
Soups & Salads
1/2 House Salad
tuscan salad mix accompanied with red onions, roma tomatoes, and gorgonzola cheese tossed in our house made red wine vinaigrette
House Salad
tuscan salad mix accompanied with red onions, roma tomatoes, and gorgonzola cheese tossed in our house made red wine vinaigrette
1/2 Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce with rustic croutons and shaved parmesan and tossed with our zesty classic dressing
Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce with rustic croutons and shaved parmesan and tossed with our zesty classic dressing
1/2 Spinach Salad
Spinach Salad
Italian Wedge Salad
romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, red onions, pancetta crumbles, and house made blue cheese gorgonzola dressing
Caprese Salad
fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes and fesh basil, drizzled with aged balsamic vinegar, and extra virgin olive oil
Bowl Soup of the Day
Sandwiches
Meatball Sandwich
three of our classic meatballs covered in marinara with melted mozzarella on a fresh baked roll
Salmon Club Sandwich
grilled salmon with crispy sweet pancetta, sliced avocado, roma tomatoes, red onions, romaine and lemon thyme aioli on toasted ciabatta
Chicken Saltimbocca Sandwich
grilled herb marinated chicken breast with sliced prosciutto, tomatoes, provolone cheese and pesto aioli
Bocce Burger
flame broiled, hand made angus chuck and brisket patty, with lettuce, tomato, onion, aioli and your choice of cheese (cheddar, mozzarella, provolone, gorgonzola)
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Our classic caesar salad wrapped in a spinach tortilla. Served a la carte
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Tri Tip Sandwich
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Pizza
Med Cheese Pizza
just cheese
LG Cheese Pizza
just cheese!
MED Pepperoni Pizza
LG Pepperoni Pizza
MED Main Street Pizza
boar sausage and roasted potatoes with mozzarella and rosemary
LG Main Street Pizza
boar sausage and roasted potatoes with mozzarella and rosemary
MED Carnivore Pizza
prosciutto, mozzarella and gorganzola cheese and topped with fresh roma tomatoes
LG Carnivore Pizza
prosciutto, mozzarella and gorganzola cheese and topped with fresh roma tomatoes
MED Billy Jones Pizza
salami, italian sausage, pepperoni, prosciutto
LG Billy Jones Pizza
salami, italian sausage, pepperoni, prosciutto
MED The Morelli
LG The Morelli
MED Margherita Pizza
roma tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, fresh mozzarella and basil
LG Margherita Pizza
roma tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, fresh mozzarella and basil
MED The Luigi Pizza
italian sausage, salami, mushrooms, onions, and fresh tomatoes
LG The Luigi Pizza
italian sausage, salami, mushrooms, onions, and fresh tomatoes
MED Vasona Pizza
portobello mushrooms, tomatoes, roasted peppers, and mozzarella cheese
LG Vasona Pizza
portobello mushrooms, tomatoes, roasted peppers, and mozzarella cheese
MED Oak Meadow
mozzarella cheese and imported proscuitto
LG Oak Meadow
mozzarella cheese and imported proscuitto
MED The Cats
LG The Cats
LG One Topping Pizza
mozzarella cheese and pepperoni
Cheese Cauliflower Crust Pizza
Gluten free and delicious! *dough contains dairy
Pepperoni Cauliflower Crust Pizza
Gluten free and delicious! *dough contains dairy
Custom Cauliflower Crust Pizza
Gluten free and delicious! *dough contains dairy
PIZZA DOUGH TO GO
MED BBQ Chicken
LG BBQ Chicken
Pasta
1/2 Spaghetti
a classic favorite (with or without meat sauce)
Spaghetti
a classic favorite (with or without meat sauce)
1/2 Chicken And Broccoli
penne pasta and grilled marinated chicken, with broccoli and red chili flakes, finished in a light cream sauce
Chicken And Broccoli
penne pasta and grilled marinated chicken, with broccoli and red chili flakes, finished in a light cream sauce
1/2 Fettuccine Alfredo
fettuccini pasta with our rich alfredo sauce
Fettuccine Alfredo
fettuccini pasta with our rich alfredo sauce
1/2 Cheese Ravioli
pasta pillows stuffed with cheese
Cheese Ravioli
pasta pillows stuffed with cheese
1/2 Spaghetti & Meatballs
a classic favorite (with or without meat sauce). Served with a house made meatball
Spaghetti & Meatballs
a classic favorite (with or without meat sauce). Served with two house made meatballs
1/2 Sausage Italiano
penne pasta tossed with sweet italian sausage, red and green bell pepper, broccoli, extra virgin olive oil and shaved parmesan
Sausage Italiano
penne pasta tossed with sweet italian sausage, red and green bell pepper, broccoli, extra virgin olive oil and shaved parmesan
1/2 Lasagna
multiple layers of pasta, bolognese sauce, pesto, and three cheeses.
Lasagna
multiple layers of pasta, bolognese sauce, pesto, and three cheeses.
1/2 Spaghetti Pomodoro
spaghetti pasta tossed with roma tomatoes, garlic, fresh basil and extra virgin olive oil
Spaghetti Pomodoro
spaghetti pasta tossed with roma tomatoes, garlic, fresh basil and extra virgin olive oil
Linguine & Clams
Sautéed clams with linguine, finished with white wine, garlic, and olive oil
Gluten Free
substitute gluten free penne pasta on any of our pastas
1/2 Pasta Primavera
Pasta Primavera
Special Pasta
Entrees
Chicken Piccata
sautéed chicken scaloppini with lemon caper butter sauce, herbed risotto and seasonal vegetables
Chicken Milanese
sautéed and breaded chicken scaloppini topped with lemon butter caper sauce, and served with herbed risotto and seasonal vegetables
Chicken Parmesan
sautéed and breaded chicken breast with marinara, melted mozzarella, served with spaghetti and vegetables
Grilled Chicken
grilled chicken breast served with roasted red potatoes, and vegetables
Grilled Salmon
atlantic farm raised salmon served with herbed risotto and seasonal vegetables
Lamb Lollipops
four lamb lollipops marinated in garlic and mint, and drizzled with balsamic vinegar glaze. served with roasted red potatoes and vegetables
Bocce Burger
flame broiled, hand made angus chuck and brisket patty, with lettuce, tomato, onion, aioli and your choice of cheese (cheddar, mozzarella, provolone, gorgonzola)
Eggplant Parmesan
multiple layers of breaded eggplant, baked with marinara sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheese
Tacos
Cioppino
Impossible Menu
Add-Ons
Avocado
Pancetta
Proscuitto
French Fries
Add-On Tri-Tip
Add-on Grilled Chicken
Add-On Grilled Shrimp
Add-On Grilled Salmon
Add-On Blackened Chicken
Add-On Blackened Shrimp
Add-On Blackened Salmon
Meatball (by itself)
Meatball (in addition)
Jalapenos
Fruit/Cheese (4)
Fruit/Veggie (4)
Fruit Plate (4)
Cheese/Veggie (4)
Roasted Jalapeno
Side Of Veggies
Bread
Side Of Risotto
Side Red Potato
Sweets
Espresso Drinks
Kids Menu
KIDS Burger
your choice of cheese. comes with either french fries, house salad, caesar salad, apple slices, or carrot sticks
KIDS Chicken Tenders
three pieces of panko crusted chicken breast. comes with either french fries, house salad, caesar salad, apple slices, or carrot sticks
KIDS Pasta
your choice of pasta type and sauce. comes with either french fries, house salad, caesar salad, apple slices, or carrot sticks
KIDS Pizza
choose your favorite topping. comes with either french fries, house salad, caesar salad, apple slices, or carrot sticks
Jackets
Golf Balls
Other
APPETIZERS
FAMILY MEAL ANTIPASTO
a rustic array of artisanal cheeses and italian meats
FAMILY MEAL CHEESY GARLIC BREAD
grilled italian bread, fresh garlic, and melted mozzarella cheese, served with marinara
FAMILY MEAL BRUSCHETTA (12)
crostini with Sonoma chevre, roma tomatoes, garlic, fresh basil, and shaved parmesan. 12 pieces per order
FAMILY MEAL CAPRESE SALAD
fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes and fesh basil, drizzled with aged balsamic vinegar, and extra virgin olive oil
FAMILY MEAL MEATBALL SLIDERS(12)
FAMILY MEAL FRIED RAVIOLI (12)
FAMILY MEAL LAMB LOLLIPOPS(12)
FAMILY MEAL CHICKEN DRUMETTES(12)
FAMILY MEAL VEGGIE PLATTER WITH RANCH
ADD HUMMUS
SALADS
FAMILY MEAL HOUSE SALAD
tuscan salad mix accompanied with red onions, roma tomatoes, and gorgonzola cheese tossed in our house made red wine vinaigrette
FAMILY MEAL CAESAR SALAD
romaine lettuce with rustic croutons and shaved parmesan and tossed with our zesty classic dressing
FAMILY MEAL SPINACH SALAD
PASTAS
FAMILY MEAL CHICKEN & BROCCOLI
penne pasta and grilled marinated chicken, with broccoli and red chili flakes, finished in a light cream sauce
FAMILY MEAL SAUSAGE ITALIANO
penne pasta tossed with sweet italian sausage, red and green bell pepper, broccoli, extra virgin olive oil and shaved parmesan
FAMILY MEAL FETTUCCINE ALFREDO
fettuccini pasta with our rich alfredo sauce
FAMILY MEAL SPAGHETTI MARINARA
a classic favorite
FAMILY MEAL PENNE BOLOGNESE
penne pasta with our house made bolognese sauce
FAMILY MEAL LASAGNA
six layers of pasta, bolognese sauce, pesto, and three cheeses.
FAMILY MEAL SPAGHETTI POMODORO
FAMILY MEAL QUATTRO FORMAGGIO
ENTREES
FAMILY MEAL CHICKEN PICCATA(6)
sautéed chicken scaloppini with lemon caper butter sauce. one serving per person
FAMILY MEAL CHICKEN PARMESAN(6)
sautéed and breaded chicken breast with marinara and melted mozzarella. one serving per person
FAMILY MEAL EGGPLANT PARMESAN(6)
multiple layers of breaded eggplant, baked with marinara sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheese
FAMILY MEAL MEATBALLS(12)
our beef and pork meatballs smothered in house made marinara. two meatballs per person
FAMILY MEAL SALMON(6)
atlantic farm raised salmon. one serving per person
SIDES
TAKE & BAKE
Take & Bake Large Pizza Up to 3 Toppings
make your own at home! comes with dough, sauce, cheese and your choice of up to 3 toppings
Take & Bake Lasagna - Serves 4 to 6 People
multiple layers of pasta, bolognese sauce and three cheeses.
Take & Bake Meatballs (12ct)
Take & Bake Rustic Bruschetta
BRUNCH
SIDES
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
565 University Ave, Los Gatos, CA 95032