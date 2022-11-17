The Pastaria & Market imageView gallery
Italian
Bars & Lounges

The Pastaria & Market

709 Reviews

$$

27 N. Santa Cruz Ave

Los Gatos, CA 95030

Retail Pasta

Our house-made pasta is made from 100% semolina flour, whole eggs and water.

Angel Hair - Retail

$8.95+
Linguine - Retail

$8.95+

$8.95+
Fettuccine - Retail

$8.95+

$8.95+
Tagliatelle - Retail

$8.95+

$8.95+

Gnocchi - Retail

$13.95+

Butternut Squash Agnolotti

$10.95

Retail Sauce

Marinara Sauce - Retail

$4.50+

$4.50+
Bolognese Sauce - Retail

$5.00+

$5.00+
Alfredo Sauce - Retail

$4.50+

$4.50+
Aurora Sauce - Retail

$4.50+

$4.50+

Creamy tomato sauce. The 32 ounce container, pictured here is enough for 1 to 1 1/2 pounds of pasta, depending on your sauce to pasta ratio preference.

Caesar Dressing - Retail

$6.00+

House Dressing - Retail

$5.00+

Catering Deposit

Per Person Fee

$40.00

Bubbles, Sparkling & Champagne

La Perlina Moscato

$10.00+

Veneto, Italy NV

Signore Giuseppe Prosecco, extra dry

$36.00

Pizzolato Prosecco

$44.00+
La Palama Salento Bianco Frizzante

La Palama Salento Bianco Frizzante

$40.00

Salento, Puglia NV

Fantinel Brut Rosé

Fantinel Brut Rosé

$54.00+

Graves, Friuli Venezia-Giulia, Italy

Laurent Perrier Brut Cuvee Rosé

$120.00

Two Birds Methode Champenoise

$52.00

Charles Heidsieck Brut Reserve

$125.00

Billecart-Salmon Brut Rose' 1/2 bottle

$90.00

White Wine / Rose

Scarpetta Pinot Grigio

$40.00+

Gradis' Ciutta Pinot Grigio

$48.00

Kofererhof Kerner

$13.00+

Santa Barbara Verdicchio

$40.00+

Gulfi Valcanzjria Bianco

$52.00+

Pala Vermentino

$55.00

Buzzinelli Ribolla Gialla

$38.00+

Kathryn Kennedy Sauv Blanc

$12.00+

Marquis de Goulaine Sancerre

$80.00

Barnard Griffin Riesling

$38.00

Odonata Chardonnay

$48.00
La Folette Chardonnay

$14.00+

$14.00+

Monterey/Sonoma, CA '17

Testarossa Vineyards Chardonnay

$69.00+

Fogstone Vineyards '17

Domane Balland-Curtet White Burgundy

$130.00

Two Birds Rosé

$12.00+

Dutton Estate Chardonnay

$12.00+

🍷 Red Wine - Italian

Italo Cescon Pinot Nero

$42.00

Salvatore Lovo Colli Euganei Rosso

$42.00

Passimento Rosso 'Romeo & Juliete'

$48.00

Moschioni Pignolo

$120.00

Colombera & Garella Bramaterra Cascina Cottignano

$90.00

Paolo Conterno Barbera d'Asti

$48.00

E. Pira & Figli Barbera d'Alba Superiore

$75.00

Caves de Donnas "Barmet" Nebbiolo

$48.00

Marchesi do Gresy Martinenga Nebbiolo Langhe

$60.00

Vietti Langhe Nebbiolo

$72.00

Marchesi de Gresy Martinenga Barbaresco

$130.00
Gaja Barbaresco

$260.00

$260.00

Piemonte '15

Montereale Garofoli IGT Sangiovese

$38.00+

Viticcio Chianti Classico

$52.00+

Badia Coltibuono Chianti Classico

$13.00+

Badia Coltibuono Chianti Classico Riserva

$75.00

Gaiole, Chianti Classico, Toscana '16

Querciabella Mongrana

$52.00

Arcanum Valadorna Super Tuscan

$110.00

Legit Cabernet Sauvignon

$85.00

Dei Rosso d' Montepulciano

$52.00

Casanova di Neri Bruenllo di Montalcino

$120.00

La Fiorita Brunello di Montalcino

$150.00

Vini Dei Politici Rosso Montepulciano d'Abruzzo

$9.00+

La Quercia Montepulciano d’Abruzzo

$42.00

Cantine Matrone 'Territorio de Matroni' Lacryma Christi del Vesuvio Rosso

$52.00

San Salvatore Ceraso Aglianico

$58.00

Gulfi Nerojbleo

$40.00

Cottanera 'Barbazzale 'Etna Rosso

$48.00

Etna, Sicilia '18

Contini Tonaghe Cannonau

$44.00+

Pala Essentija Bovale

$67.00

🍷 Red Wine - Domestic

Storrs Pinot Noir

$54.00

Testarossa Pinot Noir

$70.00+

Bottle Jack Zinfandel

$12.00+

Santa Cruz Mountain Vineyards Petite Sirah

$48.00+

San Antonio Valley '17

Martin Ray Merlot

$38.00+

Farella Vineyards Merlot

$60.00

Ridge ‘Three Valleys” Red Blend

$55.00+

Cenyth Bordeaux-style blend

$80.00

2016

Cain Vineyard & Winery 'Concept' 375ml

$60.00

Gali Vineyards Tempranillo

$64.00+

2018

La Honda Cabernet Sauvignon

$50.00

Ramspeck Cabernet Sauvignon

$68.00

Kathryn Kennedy Cabernet Sauvignon

$18.00+

Priest Ranch Estate Cabernet Sauvignon

$85.00

Spot Dog Cabernet Sauvignon

$23.00+

J. Moss Cabernet Sauvignon

$110.00

Ghost Block Single Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon

$184.00

Yountville '17

Cain Vineyard & Winery Estate 'Five'

$310.00

Spring Valley District, Napa Valley '07

Chateau de Montmal Fitou Red Blend

$52.00

Catena Zapata Argentino Malbec

$140.00

Kathryn Kennedy Cabernet Sauvignon

$18.00+

Beer

Peroni (11 oz bottle)

$7.00

Mastri Birra Umbria

$8.00

Stella

$7.00

Coors Light

$6.00
Hapa's Light American Lager

$8.00

$8.00

12 ounce 3.8% ABV

Narrative 'Stones Throw' West Coast IPA

$11.00

Narrative Knusprig German Fest

$10.00

Narrative 'Good Moment' West Coast DIPA

$12.00

Narrative 'Froooot' Sour Ale

$10.00

Hapa's Experimental Galaxy Hazy Double IPA

$12.00

Narrative 9 Levels Hazy IPA

$12.00

Hapa's War & Peace Hazy Guava

$11.00

Narrative Hippie Couture WC IPA

$11.00

Narrative 'Elevated Etiquette' Hazy IPA

$11.00

Hapa's 'Butterfly Wings' Double Dry Hopped Double IPA

$12.00

Hapa's 'Phantasm Streak' Hazy DIPA

$12.00

Hapa's 'Heavenly Arrow' Hazy Double IPA

$12.00

Narrative Smashing Lager

$8.00

Dessert Wine

Ware’s Otima 10 Tawny Port

$12.00+

Pizzano Vin Santo

$11.00+

Water

Panna Water 16 oz

$5.00+

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$5.00+

Coffee & Espresso Drinks

Latte

$5.00

Americano

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Macchiato

$3.50

Mocha

$5.00

Other

Mimosa

$12.00

Sprezza Vero Spritz Italiano

$10.00

Red Vermouth, orange bitters, mineral water, served over ice.

Sangria

$10.00

Frose

$10.00

The original Los Gatos Frose', pink in color, hint of strawberry. 10 ounces.

Beer-sé

$12.00
Sunday5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:01 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

27 N. Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos, CA 95030

The Pastaria & Market image

