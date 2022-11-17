Italian
Bars & Lounges
The Pastaria & Market
709 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:01 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
27 N. Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos, CA 95030
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
North - 133 NORTH SANTA CRUZ AVENUE
No Reviews
133 NORTH SANTA CRUZ AVENUE LOS GATOS, CA 95030
View restaurant
Double D’s Sports Grille Inc - 354 N Santa Cruz Ave
4.0 • 39
354 N Santa Cruz Ave Los Gatos, CA 95030
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Los Gatos
Happy Hound - 15899 Los Gatos Blvd
4.6 • 3,577
15899 Los Gatos Blvd Los Gatos, CA 95032
View restaurant