Mexican & Tex-Mex
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges
Andale Mexican Restaurant
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Family run Mexican restaurant in Los Gatos, Ca. From our family to yours. Since 1988.
Location
6 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos, CA 95030
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
North - 133 NORTH SANTA CRUZ AVENUE
No Reviews
133 NORTH SANTA CRUZ AVENUE LOS GATOS, CA 95030
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Los Gatos
Happy Hound - 15899 Los Gatos Blvd
4.6 • 3,577
15899 Los Gatos Blvd Los Gatos, CA 95032
View restaurant