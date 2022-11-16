Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Andale Mexican Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

6 N Santa Cruz Ave

Los Gatos, CA 95030

Order Again

Popular Items

Andale Burrito Supremo
Mesquite Chicken Salad
Andale Burrito

Utensils

Plastic Fork

Plastic Knife

Plastic Spoon

Napkins

Flan

Caramel Flan

Caramel Flan

$7.00

Our Famous Carmel Flan. Ours is light, creamy and not too sweet..

Breakfast (All Day)

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

Eggs, your choice of protein, beans, potato, salsa, cheese, flour tortilla.

Steak Breakfast Burrito

Steak Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

Eggs, steak, beans, potato, salsa, cheese, flour tortilla

Veggie Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

Eggs, Grilled Vegetables, beans, potato, salsa, cheese, flour tortilla

Breakfast Bowl

Breakfast Bowl

$13.00

2 scrambled eggs mixed with your choice of protein, sliced avocado, grilled vegetables, crispy potatoes, Mayacoba beans, jack and cheddar cheese,

Appetizers

Guacamole, Chips, and Salsa

Guacamole, Chips, and Salsa

$10.00

Avocados, pico de gallo, chips.

Flautas Tinga De Pollo

Flautas Tinga De Pollo

$11.00

Chicken, guac, crema, queso fresco, pico

Nachos

Nachos

$11.00

Cheese, beans, guac, pico, queso fresco, crema

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Chips

$3.00
Carne Asada Fries

Carne Asada Fries

$15.00

Crispy potatoes fries, cheese, house pickled veggies (jalapeños, carrots, and red onions), beans, guac, pico, queso fresco, crema

Burritos

Vegan Tinga, cilantro rice, mayocoba beans, guacamole
Andale Burrito Supremo

Andale Burrito Supremo

$13.00

Choice of filling, beans, rice, guac, crema, cheese, salsa, tortilla chips

Andale Burrito

Andale Burrito

$11.00

Choice of filling, beans, rice, pico de gallo, tortilla chips.

Andale Vegan Burrito

Andale Vegan Burrito

$12.00

Vegan Tinga, cilantro rice, mayocoba beans, Avocado, tortilla chips and roasted tomato salsa. Vegan Tinga is made with jack fruit, corn, chayote, yellow squash, zucchini, bell peppers, onions, and carrots

Andale Grilled Veg Burrito

Andale Grilled Veg Burrito

$11.00

(Grilled chayote, onions, zucchini, bell peppers, squash carrots) vegan beans, vegan rice, guac, cheese, salsa. with tortilla chips

Andale Veg Burrito

$11.00

Vegan Beans, Vegan rice, guac, cheese, salsa. with chips

El Presidente Burrito

El Presidente Burrito

$15.00

Chicken, shrimp, beans, rice, lettuce, salsa, pico de Gallo and salsa on the bottom

Chipotle Burrito

Chipotle Burrito

$12.00

Chicken, beans, rice, crema, onions, queso, topped w/salsa

Chipotle Shrimp Burrito

Chipotle Shrimp Burrito

$14.00

Shrimp, salsa, black beans, rice, and salsa on top

Grilled Fish Burrito

Grilled Fish Burrito

$15.00

Alaskan Cod, spicy cabbage slaw, salsa, beans, rice. and salsa on top

Baja Fish Burrito

Baja Fish Burrito

$15.00

Beer battered Alaskan Cod, spicy cabbage slaw, salsa, beans, rice and salsa on the bottom

Chile Relleno Burrito

Chile Relleno Burrito

$15.00

Homemade Cheese Chile Relleno, Tomato tortilla, Mayocoba beans, Mexican rice, Salsa ranchera.

Burrito of the 90's

Burrito of the 90's

$15.00

Chicken or Shrimp Organic Greens, Avocado, Tomatoes, Corn Chips, Goat Cheese & Our House Dressing Spinach Tortilla, Topped with salsa ranchera

Fajita Burrito

Fajita Burrito

$14.00

A wet burrito covered in Ranchero Salsa, Choice of filling, mayacoba beans, Mexican rice, pico de gallo, and greened rbell peppers, and onions, tortilla chips and salsa.

Custom Burrito

$11.00

Make your own.

Burrito Bowl

Burrito Bowl

$11.00

Make your own.

Bean, Rice Burrito

Bean, Rice Burrito

$6.00
Bean, Cheese Burrito

Bean, Cheese Burrito

$6.00
Rice, Cheese Burrito

Rice, Cheese Burrito

$6.00
Bean, Rice, Cheese Burrito

Bean, Rice, Cheese Burrito

$6.75

QuesaBirria Burrito

$13.00

Toasted Burrito with 24hr marinated and slow cooked beef birria, cheese, mayocoba beans, mexican rice, all rolled in a toasted flour tortilla.

Tacos

Tacos Mexicanos (3)

Tacos Mexicanos (3)

$12.00

Soft Organic Corn Tortillas, Choice of Filling, Cilantro, Onions. Choice of Salsa

Crispy Tacos Dorados (3)

Crispy Tacos Dorados (3)

$13.00

Chicken, crema, pico, queso

Grilled Fish Tacos (2)

Grilled Fish Tacos (2)

$13.00

Grilled Alaskan Cod, soft organic corn tortillas, spicy cabbage slaw, avocado salsa.

Baja Fish Tacos (2)

Baja Fish Tacos (2)

$13.00

Beer Alaskan Cod, soft corn organic tortilla, spicy cabbage slaw, roasted tomato salsa.

Chipotle Shrimp Tacos (3)

Chipotle Shrimp Tacos (3)

$13.00

Shrimp in chipotle salsa, soft corn organic tortilla, spicey cabbage slaw.

TJ Style Grilled SteakTacos

TJ Style Grilled SteakTacos

$18.00

Grilled Flank Steak, guacamole & roasted tomato salsa, corn tortillas, black beans, cilantro rice

Quesabirria Tacos

Quesabirria Tacos

$12.00

3 Flour tortilla tacos- 24 hour marinated slow cooked Skirt steak with our three cheese blend- Oaxaca, Asadero and Monterey Jack. Served with slaw, jalapeños and tomatillo salsa

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Suprema

Quesadilla Suprema

$9.00

Cheese, flour tortilla, guac, pico, crema, lettuce

Shrimp Quesadilla

Shrimp Quesadilla

$15.00

Shrimp, flour tortilla, cheese, salsa, mixta green salad.

Salad, Soup & Tortas

Mesquite Chicken Salad

Mesquite Chicken Salad

$14.00

Grilled chicken, goat cheese, tomato, avocado, romaine and mixed greens, roasted garlic oregano dressing.

Andale Tostada Salad

Andale Tostada Salad

$15.00

Choice of filling, mixed greens, avocado, black beans, queso, pico de gallo, cucumber, mango, bell peppers, avocado dressing, crispy flour tortilla shell

Grilled Salmon Salad

Grilled Salmon Salad

$19.00

Grilled salmon, organic greens, Sonoma goat cheese, avocado, cucumbers and tomatoes. Roasted garlic, fresh oregano olive oil vinaigrette

New Carnitas Torta

$13.00

Toasted torpedo roll with carnitas, chipotle aioli, slaw, tomatoes, pickled jalapeños, pickled onion, lettuce, side of chips and salsa

Original Torta

Original Torta

$13.00

Choice of Filling, guac, onion, tomato, crema, mixta salad

Sopa De Tortilla

Sopa De Tortilla

$10.00

Chicken, avocado, tortilla strips, queso.

Garlic Shrimp Salad

Garlic Shrimp Salad

$18.00

Garlic Shrimp, goat cheese, tomato, avocado, roasted garlic oregano dressing

Carne Asada Salad

Carne Asada Salad

$17.00

Carne Asada, goat cheese, tomato, avocado, roasted garlic oregano dressing

Mixta Salad

Mixta Salad

$9.00

Jicama, tomato, avocado, Romaine and mixed greens, roasted garlic oregano dressing

Garlic Shrimp Tostada Salad

Garlic Shrimp Tostada Salad

$19.00

Entrees

Salmon a la Parrilla

Salmon a la Parrilla

$19.00

Grilled salmon, garlic butter, seasonal vegetables, cilantro rice, organic corn tortillas

Chile Verde

Chile Verde

$15.00

Tender pieces of pork, slow cooked in a salsa verde, beans, rice, guac

Carnitas

Carnitas

$15.00

Slow cooked pull pork in citrus and garlic, beans, rice, guac, pico.

Grilled Fajitas

Grilled Fajitas

$15.00

Choice of protein, beans, rice, guac, pico de gallo.

Camarones Al Ajillo

Camarones Al Ajillo

$15.00

Garlic shrimp, guac, beans, rice.

One Item Dinner ( Enchilada, Relleno )

$12.00

Dinner meal served with beans & rice and your choice of 1 item

Combo Two Item Dinner (Enchilada, Chile Relleno or Taco)

Combo Two Item Dinner (Enchilada, Chile Relleno or Taco)

$15.00

Dinner meal with our choice of any 2 items served with beans & rice.

Two Taco Dinner (Crispy or Soft)

Two Taco Dinner (Crispy or Soft)

$12.00

Pick any two tacos served with beans & rice.

One Taco Dinner (Crispy or Soft)

One Taco Dinner (Crispy or Soft)

$10.00

Pick any style tacos served with beans & rice.

Kid's

Smaller version of our burritos, tacos, and quesadillas with nothing spicy
Kids Beans Burrito

Kids Beans Burrito

$3.25

Smaller sized burrito with your choice of beans

Kids Beans & Cheese Burrito

Kids Beans & Cheese Burrito

$3.75

Smaller sized burrito with your choice of beans and jack and cheddar cheese.

Kids Rice, Beans & Cheese Burrito

Kids Rice, Beans & Cheese Burrito

$4.25

Smaller sized burrito with your choice of beans, rice and jack and cheddar cheese

Kids Rice & Cheese Burrito

Kids Rice & Cheese Burrito

$3.75

Smaller sized burrito with rice and jack and cheddar cheese

Kids Rice & Beans Burrito

Kids Rice & Beans Burrito

$3.75

Smaller sized burrito with rice and beans

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$3.95

Small flour tortilla with melted jack\cheddar cheese

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$5.75

Small flour tortilla with melted jack\cheddar cheese and chicken

Kids Beef Quesadilla

Kids Beef Quesadilla

$7.95

Small flour tortilla with melted jack\cheddar cheese grilled beef

Kids Chicken Plate

Kids Chicken Plate

$6.95

Chicken, beans, rice, cheese

Kids Beef Plate

Kids Beef Plate

$7.95

Beef, beans, rice, cheese

Kids Cheese Enchilada

Kids Cheese Enchilada

$3.95

Rolled corn tortilla filled with cheese. No salsa

Kids Chicken Taco

$2.95

Corn Tortilla, Chicken, Jack and Cheddar Cheese

Kids Beef Taco

Kids Beef Taco

$2.95

Corn Tortilla, Beef, Jack and Cheddar Cheese

Kids Chicken Crispy Taco

$2.95

Crispy Corn Tortilla, Chicken, Jack and Cheddar Cheese

Side

Side Mexican Rice

$3.00

Side Cilantro Rice

$3.00

Side Mayocoba Beans

$3.00

Side Black Beans

$3.00

Side Refried Beans

$3.00

Side Refried Black Beans

$3.00

Side Corn Tortillas

$1.00

Side Flour Tortillas

$1.00

Side Salad

$7.00

Pickled Jalapeños

$1.00

Toffu

$6.00

Drinks

Watermelon Agua Fresca

$3.25

House made daily watermelon drink.

House Made Lemonade (with real Lemons)

$3.25

House made daily lemonade drink.

WatermelonAde (half watermelon/half lemonade)

$3.25

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Diet Coke

$2.75
Coca- Cola Mexican

Coca- Cola Mexican

$3.75

House Brewed Tropical Passion Iced Tea

$2.75
Jarrito Mandarin

Jarrito Mandarin

$3.75
Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$3.75

Bottle Water

$2.25

Mex Sprite

$3.75

Tropical Agua Fresca (Lemon, watermelon and Tropical tea)

$3.50

Gallon Agua Fresca

$25.00Out of stock

Jarrito Pineaple

$3.75

Jarrito Pineaple

$3.75Out of stock

Jarrito Tamarind

$3.75

Beer (Alcohol) (ID Required at Pick Up)

Online Orders- You'll need to show your id at the counter

Corona Light

$6.00Out of stock

12 oz bottle, requires a meal purchase

Corona

$6.00

12 oz bottle, requires a meal purchase

Pacifico

$6.00

12 oz bottle, requires a meal purchase

Negra Modelo

$6.00

12 oz bottle, requires a meal purchase

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Heineken

$5.00

Wine (Alcohol) (ID Required at Pick Up)

Full bottles Online Orders- You'll need to show your id at the counter
Wine Sangria

Wine Sangria

$10.00Out of stock

Our Famous Sangria, requires a meal purchase

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Family run Mexican restaurant in Los Gatos, Ca. From our family to yours. Since 1988.

